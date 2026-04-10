Tony Award winner Levi Kreis, Pulitzer Prizer winner David Maraniss coming to Woodstock Opera House

The Woodstock Opera House will host a performance from Levi Kreis, best known for originating the role of Jerry Lee Lewis in Broadway’s “Million Dollar Quartet,” at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 19. (Photo provided by Woodstock Opera House )

The Woodstock Opera House will host two world-class artists, Pulitzer Prize-winning author David Maraniss and Broadway star Levi Kreis, in April.

The Woodstock Fine Arts Association’s Creative Living Series continues with David Maraniss “Four Legs of the Table: How a Pulitzer-Winning Biographer Searches Out Truth” at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 16. (Photo provided by Woodstock Opera House )

The Woodstock Fine Arts Association’s Creative Living Series continues with Maraniss’ “Four Legs of the Table: How a Pulitzer-Winning Biographer Searches Out Truth” at 10 a.m. April 16. Maraniss has written 13 books about politics, sports and social movements, and has covered Bill Clinton, Jim Thorpe, Barack Obama and Vince Lombardi. He’ll discuss his approach to research and writing in the presentation, which begins with a coffee hour at 9 a.m. at Stage Left Cafe. Tickets are $33.

Kreis, who will perform at 3 p.m. April 19 is a Tony Award winner who is best known for originating the role of Jerry Lee Lewis in Broadway’s “Million Dollar Quartet.” Kreis won Best Actor for his portrayal of Lewis. He’s also appeared in “Hadestown” first national tour, Broadway’s revival of “Violet” and played Roger in the national tour of the Broadway musical “Rent.” He’s appeared in the films “The Divide,” “Frailty” and “A Very Sordid Wedding.” Tickets are $35.

For more information or to purchase tickets to these shows, visit the Woodstock Opera House website.