Southern fast-casual restaurant Zaxbys coming to Plainfield

Southern fast-casual restaurant Zaxbys is set to open this winter in the recently closed Slim Chickens restaurant in Plainfield.

Zaxbys has purchased the former Slim Chickens restaurant at Illinois Route 59 and 135th Street, village officials announced on Monday. It would be the first Zaxbys restaurant in Illinois.

“We could not be more excited about welcoming the very first Zaxbys to Illinois,” Plainfield Mayor John Argoudelis said in a statement. “Plainfield continues to attract new, popular fast-casual options for our residents.”

Zaxbys specializes in chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads. Remodeling work is under way and Zaxbys is expected to open this winter, officials said.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based company has more than 970 locations across 17 states. It was founded in 1990.

Slim Chickens had been at its location at 13429 S. Route 59 in Plainfield since April 2018.

For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com.