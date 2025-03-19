The Herald-News' Voter Guide for April 2025

This spring, Will County voters will get to decide who will represent them on their city, school, park and township boards, as well as weigh in on local referendum questions.

To vote by mail, go to willcountyclerk.gov/elections/vote-by-mail/ where applications for vote-by-mail ballots can be found. The last day for the county clerk’s office to accept applications is Thursday, March 27.

Early voting has started at locations across the county. To find a location nearby and its hours, go to willcountyclerk.gov/elections/early-voting/.

Below are all competitive races in Will County with candidate questionnaires and coverage as available. This voter guide will be updated if additional candidates submit their questionnaires and more coverage completed.

Table of Contents

MUNICIPALITIES

City of Aurora

Mayor

Richard C. Irvin (incumbent)

John Laesch

Alderperson At-Large

Ron Woerman

Keith Larson (incumbent)

City of Braidwood

Mayor

Karen Hart (incumbent)

Todd Lyons

Commissioner Accounts & Finances

Kimberly Earling (incumbent)

Elizabeth Dixon

Commissioner Public Health & Safety

Ronald Wilczak Sr. (incumbent)

James Mikel

City of Crest Hill

Mayor

Marco Coladipietro

Raymond R. Soliman (incumbent)

City of Joliet

Councilmember At-Large, Vote for 3

Joe Clement (incumbent)

Damon Zdunich

Juan Moreno

Glenda Wright-McCullum: Candidate questionnaire

Jan Quillman (incumbent)

Larry Crawford (write-in)

Jim Lanham (write-in): Candidate questionnaire

Our coverage: “What these city council candidates say about Joliet’s future development”

“Joliet City Council candidates present their platforms at first forum”

City of Lockport

Mayor

Darren Deskin

Steven Streit (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Rich Davis (write-in)

Listen to Deskin on our podcast about why he’s running for mayor.

Listen to Streit on our podcast about why he’s running for mayor.

Alderperson Ward 1

Mark R. Lobes

Susan King (incumbent)

Alderperson Ward 2

Patrick L. McDonald (incumbent)

Joseph Fracaro

Alderperson Ward 3

Christina Bergbower (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Timothy J. Russ: Candidate questionnaire

Alderperson Ward 4

Steven Cardamone

Our coverage: “What these Lockport City Council candidates want for the city’s development”

City of Naperville

Councilmember, Vote for 4

Benjamin “Benny” White (incumbent)

Mary Gibson

Jennifer Bruzan Taylor

Ian Holzhauer (incumbent)

Derek McDaniel

Meghna Bansal

Ashfaq Syed

Nag Jaiswal

City of Wilmington

Mayor

Ben Dietz (incumbent)

Jayson Walinski

Roy Strong

Alderperson Ward 1

Ryan Jeffries (incumbent)

J. Marty Orr

Alderperson Ward 2

Ryan Knight (incumbent)

Robert E. “Bob” Thomas

Alderperson Ward 4

Thomas “Tom” Smith (incumbent)

Jacob Ragan

Village of Beecher

Village President

Marcy Meyer (incumbent)

Ronald S. Mazurek

Unexpired 2-Year Term, Vote for 2

Brian Diachenko (incumbent)

Full 4-Year Term, Vote for 3

Todd Kraus (incumbent)

Roger S. Stacey (incumbent)

Jessica Smith

Joe Tieri (incumbent)

Village of Crete

Trustee, Vote for 3

Stephen E. Johnson (incumbent)

Keith Miller

Jamie L. Healy

Zirrell Conner

Village of Frankfort

Village President

Keith Ogle (incumbent)

Justin Ozinga

Trustee, Vote for 3

Michael J. Leddin (incumbent)

Daniel Rossi (incumbent)

Eugene Savaria (incumbent)

Todd Morgan

Village of Homer Glen

Trustee, Vote for 3

Ruben L. Pazmino

Rose Reynders (incumbent)

Richard Modelski

Michael LePore

Nicholas S. Muller

Kevin Koukol

John Hayes

Heidi Pacella (write-in)

Village of Lemont

Trustee, Vote for 3

Ken McClafferty (incumbent)

Kevin W. Shaughnessy (incumbent)

Samuel J. Forzley

Dave Maher (incumbent)

Mark Pawlak

Village of Manhattan

Village President

David L. Beemsterboer

Mike Adrieansen (incumbent)

Trustee, Vote for 3

Justin Young (incumbent)

Jennifer Bahena

Clint Boone

Heather Falkenthal

Paula Gibbs

Tom Biscan

Michael Naughton

Village of Minooka

Trustee, Vote for 3

Joshawa Stell: Candidate questionnaire

Robin White (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Brayden Caraynoff-Huber: Candidate questionnaire

Douglas P. Martin

Jonathan M. Slavik

Gabriela Martinez (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Village of Mokena

Village President

George J. Metanias

Frank A. Fleischer (incumbent)

Trustee, 2-Year Term

Colleen M. Patrick-Lenart

Nick Clancy

Trustee, 4-Year Term, Vote for 3

Melissa Fedora (incumbent)

Daniel C. Gilbert

Joshua Bailey

James D. Roberts

Kimberly Huelsman

Village of Monee

Mayor

Therese M. Bogs (incumbent)

Doneshia V. Codjoe

Trustee, Vote for 3

John R. Henson (incumbent)

Doug Horne (incumbent)

Sharon Y. Golden

Charles Rakis (incumbent)

Village of Orland Park

Village President

Keith Pekau (incumbent)

Jim Dodge

Clerk

Brian Gaspardo (incumbent)

Mary Ryan Norwell

Trustee, Vote for 3

Brian Riordan (incumbent)

Carol McGury

Sean Kampas (incumbent)

Dina M. Lawrence

Joanna M. Liotine Leafblad

John Lawler

Village of Peotone

Village President

Peter J. March (incumbent)

Chris Vieaux

Village of Plainfield

Village President

Kevin M. Calkins

Margie Bonuchi

John F. Argoudelis (incumbent)

Cally J. Larson

Village of Steger

Village President

Ernesto “Ernie” Lopez

William J. Joyce

Gerald Ryan Stewart

Clerk

Joseph “Joe” Zagone Jr. (incumbent)

James J. Piacentini

Nicholas Charles Dreixler

Trustee, Vote For 3

Leonard “Lenny” Skrezyna Jr.

Brittany Stone

Cindy Trotier (incumbent)

Steve Thurmond (incumbent)

James Hanus

Starlena “Star” Kaminski

Thomas Alan Dreixler

David J. Mendez Jr.

Jonathan David Hollifield

Village of Tinley Park

Village President

Michael W. Glotz (incumbent)

Michael Patrick Maloney

Clerk

Nancy M. O’Connor (incumbent)

Cynthia “Cindy” O’Boyle

Trustee, Vote For 3

William P. Brady (incumbent)

Dennis P. Mahoney (incumbent)

Colleen Sullivan (incumbent)

Matthew F. Walsh

Melissa Sanfilippo

Eric L. Schmidt

Village of University Park

Trustee, Vote for 3

Sonia Jenkins

Karen Lewis (incumbent)

Janelle D. McFadden (incumbent)

Timothy S. Robinson Sr.

Davonia M. Sorrell

Theaplise “Theo” Brooks (incumbent)

TOWNSHIPS

Crete Township

Trustee, Vote for 4

Cheryl Albrecht (incumbent)

Frank “Bambino” Elton (incumbent)

Laura Hawkins (incumbent)

Fay Kiaurakis

Tifanni L. Sterdivant

Custer Township

Highway Commissioner

William B. Marquardt (incumbent)

Zackary Yeck

DuPage Township

Supervisor

Gary Marschke (incumbent)

James Grzenia

Marschke died March 9, but his name will remain on the ballot.

Clerk

Barbara Ann Parker (incumbent)

Diane Kloepfer

Assessor

Kenneth Harris (incumbent)

Jean Kelly

Collector

James Bastounes

Sally “Clemens” Guilbo

Trustee, Vote For 4

Thomas Braxton (incumbent)

Terri Ransom (incumbent)

Monty Jackson

Daryl Parks

Manny Brambila

Linda L. Ellis

Traci Cosgrove Falese

Cecilia “Cecy” Loeza

Green Garden Township

Clerk

Joshua Snedden

Christina Kraft (incumbent)

Collector

Michael Flanagan

Thomas J. Becker (write-in)

Joliet Township

Supervisor

Cesar Guerrero

Darrell R. Boisdorf

Alicia Morales (write-in) (incumbent)

Trustee, Vote for 4

Betty Washington

Archie Gavin

Quinn Adamowski

Andrea Bibian

Enrique Ruiz

Lockport Township

Supervisor

Alex Zapien (incumbent)

Colette “Jodi” Rigoni

Clerk

Erin Haas Gotts (incumbent)

Michael Lewandowski

Assessor

Mary Ann Williamson (incumbent)

Frank Digiovanni Jr.

Collector

LaToya Turner

Jessica Cannaday (incumbent)

Trustee, Vote for 4

Dean Morelli (incumbent)

Karen Johnson (incumbent)

Dionne Wright

Ron Alberico

Denise Salvino (incumbent)

Gregg Bickus (incumbent)

Kyle Bak

Tim O’Neil

New Lenox Township

Trustee, Vote for 4

Annette Vogt

Martin J. Boban (incumbent)

Barbara E. Kaupas (incumbent)

Patricia “Patty” Deiters (incumbent)

Steven Friant (incumbent)

Plainfield Township

Supervisor

Al Tinsley (incumbent)

Matthew C. Starr

Clerk

David Lozano

Robert Enright

Assessor

Erin Kljaich (incumbent)

Garrett M. Peck

Highway Commissioner

Christy A. Bryant

Douglas Shreve (incumbent)

Collector

Phil Sheets

Jessica Witt

Trustee, Vote for 4

Jamie Littell

Jes Monu

Phillip Beale

Tamara Thongphadith

Michelle L. Smith

Elaine “Lain” Van Buskirk (incumbent)

Eric D. Nelson (incumbent)

Ernest C. Knight (incumbent)

Reed Township

Highway Commissioner

John J. Dixon Jr. (incumbent)

Alexander Frandsen

Trustee, Vote for 4

Scott Favero (incumbent)

Pamela Tessler (incumbent)

Adam Beaty (incumbent)

Christopher Earling

Thomas D. Sforza Jr.

Ken C. Corbin (incumbent)

Troy Township

Assessor

Kimberly Anderson (incumbent)

Jan’ee (Jan Breen) Roedel

Wheatland Township

Supervisor

Michael Crowner (incumbent)

Brian Evans

Clerk

Terry Jones

Robert Whittier

Highway Commissioner

Harry Benton

Todd A. Morse

Collector

Jim Kopchok

Timothy Willmore

Trustee, Vote for 4

Margaret Tyson

Mary C. Frances

Matthew “Matt” V. Glowiak Sr.

Jeff Klein

Michael Krzywinski

Randall Haap

Tomasz Brzyski

David Furnish

Wilmington Township

Highway Commissioner

Bill Weidling (incumbent)

David A. Reyment

Trustee, Vote for 4

Joey Borrelli

Stephen Quigley

Michael McKinney

Kristeen Morgan

Brigitte Ralph

Paul Kinsella

PARK DISTRICTS

Channahon Park District

Commissioner, Vote for 2

Michelle Grant

Christopher “Chris” Caldwell (incumbent)

Dennis P. Clower (incumbent)

Fox Valley Park District

Commissioner At Large, Vote for 1

Joe Grisson III (incumbent)

Edward Ash

Manhattan Park District

Commissioner, Vote for 3

Josef “Joe” Farkas (incumbent)

Bridget Hope (incumbent)

Nicholas Goodwin

Barbara Epps (incumbent)

Naperville Park District

Commissioner, Vote for 4

Leslie Ruffing (incumbent)

Zachary W. Jarrell

Natalia Dagenhart

Aishwarya Balakrishna

Rhonda Ansier (incumbent)

Alison Thompson (incumbent)

Oswegoland Park District

Commissioner, Unexpired 4-Year Term

Robert Ijams (incumbent)

Commissioner, Full 6-Year Term

Holly Wiggins (incumbent)

Jason Bullens

Tinley Park Park District

Commissioner, Vote for 3

Lisa M. Butler

David J. Viglielmo

Donald E. Sachnoff

Marie Ryan (incumbent)

Lisa O’Donovan (incumbent)

Don Cuba (incumbent)

Wilmington Park District

Commissioner, Vote for 2

Shannon Savoia

Patrick Nugent (incumbent)

Benjamin Stickel (incumbent)

No candidates filed for an unexpired two-year term.

LIBRARY DISTRICTS

Aurora Public Library

Trustee, Vote for 2

Ram Tyagi

Joseph Sánchez (incumbent)

Kevin O’Neill (incumbent)

Vincent Gaddis

Paul LaTour (incumbent)

Scott McCleary filed as a write-in candidate for an unexpired four-year term.

Frankfort Public Library

Trustee, 2-Year Term, Vote for 2

Lori Evenhouse

Trustee, 4-Year Term, Vote for 4

Karen Miner

Brooks Stenoish (incumbent)

Margaret Clemons-Adams

Emily Meszaros

Autumn Faris

Jeffrey W. Otway

Orland Park Public Library

Trustee, Vote for 2

Bridget M. Lindbloom (incumbent)

Charles McShane (incumbent)

John Nugent

Linda S. Michaels

Oswego Public Library

Trustee, Vote for 4

LuAnne Harkins

Peter Wallers (incumbent)

Terry Tamblyn (incumbent)

James Connon (incumbent)

James T. “Jim” Marter (incumbent)

Shorewood-Troy Public Library

Trustee, Vote for 2

Arthetta C. Reeder (incumbent)

Tiffany Allen-Smith

Vince G. Portlock

Three Rivers Public Library

Trustee, 2-Year Term, Vote for 1

Kari A. Sullivan (incumbent)

Mellissa “Missa” Backus

Trustee, 6-Year Term, Vote for 2

Martha Swick (incumbent)

Diane Chesson (incumbent)

Kristen Koppers

Kelly McGowan

White Oak Library

Trustee, Vote for 2

E. Gayle Crompton (incumbent)

Robert D. Miller

June Rokita-Kennedy (incumbent)

Woodridge Public Library

Trustee, Vote for 2

Ron Campbell

John Majewski (incumbent)

Denese Casserly

Richard Petraitis

SCHOOL DISTRICTS

Channahon School District 17

Board member, Vote for 4

Joe Pope (incumbent)

Derek Breen (incumbent)

Patricia E. Clower (incumbent)

Nicholas Krakowski

Christine Kump

Edward Crombie

Ryan Doerrer

Molly Schulte (incumbent)

Elwood School District 203

Board member, Vote for 4

Patrick Dearing

Nichelle Tomalewicz (incumbent)

Jennifer Wedic (incumbent)

Margaret C. Bosonetta (incumbent)

Frank DiDomenico

Homer School District 33C

Board member, Vote for 4

Aaron J. Wolf (incumbent)

Joshua Oster

Bobbi Medina

Melissa Chandarana (incumbent)

Jennifer Trzos-Consolino

Elizabeth Miceli

Joliet School District 86

Board of School Inspectors (East Side), Vote for 1

Naurice Moffett

Board of School Inspectors (West Side), Vote for 2

Matthew Pritz (incumbent)

Deborah Ziech

LeShae Hudson

Our coverage: “Joliet District 86 board candidates address test scores, school security at NAACP forum”

“Joliet District 86 board candidates positions on improving state test scores”

Manhattan School District 114

Board member, Vote for 4

Erica Aultz

Emily Wesel (incumbent)

Terry Doyle (incumbent)

Brian K. Anderson (incumbent)

Barbara Steffen (incumbent)

No candidates filed for two unexpired two-year terms.

Minooka School District 201

Board member, Vote for 4

Adam Shainberg (incumbent)

Ed Cronin (incumbent)

Brian Pohlman

Thomas J. McGowan

John Ciolkosz

Devin Ruddick

Stephen Blount (incumbent)

Mokena School District 159

Board member, Vote for 4

James Andresen (incumbent)

Anna Briscoe (incumbent)

Jen Francis

Lisa M. Zielinski (incumbent)

Eric Bush (incumbent)

Katie Carley

Lauren Doman

Steger School District 194

Board member, Vote for 4

Michele Helsel (incumbent)

Beth Butkus (incumbent)

Nicholas Hutchison (incumbent)

Jose “Jo-Pep” Najar (incumbent)

Zakiya Moton

Summit Hill School District 161

Board member, 2-Year Term, Vote for 1

Katie Campbell (incumbent)

Melissa Ryan

Board member, 4-Year Term, Vote for 4

Stefanie McCleish (incumbent)

Amy L. Berk (incumbent)

Adrian Chavez

Patrick Oliphant

Ronnie Petrey

Jim Martin

Cicily D. Gant

Bill Curtin

Will County School District 92

Board member, Vote for 4

Melissa Dopke (incumbent)

Lawrence Mcelheny

James A. Gorecki (incumbent)

Michael A. Wegworth

Adrianna Washington (incumbent)

Nicole Pavlinic

John Walters

Keith W. Beisman

Coal City School District 1

Board member, Vote for 3

Shawn Hamilton (Incorporated) (incumbent)

Matt Melvin (Incorporated)

Ryan Vanduyne (Incorporated)

Shannon Baer (Incorporated)

Mindy Rampa (Unincorporated)

Not more than two board members can come from the incorporated area.

Crete-Monee School District 201-U

Board member District 3, Vote for 1

Todd C. Hall (incumbent)

Vanessa “Star” Lawson

Indian Prairie School District 204

Board member, Vote for 4

Laurie Donahue (incumbent)

Allison Fosdick (incumbent)

Susan Taylor-Demming (incumbent)

Supna Jain (incumbent)

Allison Albert

Manteno School District 5

Board member, Vote for 2

Mary C. Crowe

Jim Hanley (incumbent)

Joshua Stauffenberg (incumbent)

Megan Powell is running uncontested for a third board seat representing the areas outside Manteno Township 32N Range 12E.

Naperville School District 203

Board member, Vote for 4

Holly Joy Blastic

Marc Willensky

Amanda McMillen (incumbent)

Jillian Langer

Charles Cush (incumbent)

Oswego School District 308

Board member, Vote for 4

Katie Heiden: Candidate questionnaire

Rovel Pollock: Candidate questionnaire

Erika Sieh: Candidate questionnaire

James T. “Jim” Marter: Candidate questionnaire

Kari Foulk: Candidate questionnaire

Dawn Marquis

Brandi Robinson: Candidate questionnaire

Heather Martin: Candidate questionnaire

Peotone School District 207U

Board member, Vote for 4

Mark Jones II

Tara Robinson (incumbent)

Timothy Stoub (incumbent)

Roger Bettenhausen (incumbent)

Ashley Stachniak

Dawn Love (incumbent)

Bettenhausen’s name is on the Kankakee County ballot, but not Will County’s. The Will County Clerk’s Office received an opinion from its state’s attorney’s office that Bettenahausen presented himself as a candidate for two offices that are incompatible under state law. As a result, Will County did not include him on the ballot for the April election.

Valley View School District 365-U

Board member, Vote for 4

Scott Heil (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Jennifer “Jen” Shroba: Candidate questionnaire

Victor D. Zack (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Elizabeth “Liz” Campbell (incumbent)

Victoria D. Pipkin

William “Bill” Spengler: Candidate questionnaire

Joliet Township High School District 204

Four-year term, Vote for 3

Sam Coffey (Incorporated): Candidate questionnaire

Matthew Kennedy (Incorporated) (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

Lorraine Guerrero Neumayer (Incorporated) (incumbent)

Christine Lynn (Bartz) (Unincorporated) (incumbent)

At least one board member must come from the unincorporated area.

Our coverage “Where these Joliet Township High School District 204 candidates stand on cellphones in schools”

“Joliet Township High School board candidates talk test scores, diversity at forum”

Lockport Township High School District 205

Board member, 2-Year Term, Vote for 2

Michaelene O’Halloran

Lance Thies (incumbent)

Ann M. Lopez-Caneva (incumbent)

James A. Shake

Ron Farina

Jeffrey Green (write-in)

Our coverage: “Candidates for Lockport District 205 board’s 2-year seats talk budgets, teacher contracts and retention”

Board member, 4-Year Term, Vote for 4

Candace Gerritsen (incumbent)

Theresa “Tammy” Hayes

Scott Nyssen: Candidate questionnaire

James “Jay” Roti

Thomas “Tommy” Hill

Wendy Streit: Candidate questionnaire

Lou Ann Johnson (incumbent)

Paul Lencioni: Candidate questionnaire

Eric Nush: Candidate questionnaire

Michael Deane

Our coverage: “What these Lockport Township High School District 205 candidates think about cellphones in schools”

“Lockport District 205 4-year candidates share views on financing building costs, future renovations”

COLLEGE DISTRICTS

Joliet Junior College

Six-year term, Vote for 3

Maureen Flanagan Broderick (incumbent)

Elaine Bottomley

Nancy Garcia (incumbent)

Timothy John Broderick

Robert Wunderlich

Timothy Bradley

Our coverage: “Joliet Junior College trustee candidates say programs need broader appeal for more students”

Prairie State College

Trustee, Vote for 2

J’Arnay Harris

Andrew Smith Jr.

Maria Melero

Jay Readey is running unopposed as a write-in candidate for a two-year term.

Waubonsee Community College

Trustee, Vote for 2

Daniel Jaquez (incumbent)

Greg Dobbins

Tina Medlin Willson (incumbent)

Richard “Rick” Guzman is running unopposed for an unexpired four-year term.

FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICTS

Frankfort Fire Protection District

Trustee, 2-Year Term, Vote for 1

James M. McGeever Jr. (incumbent)

Mitchell Krawczyk

Robert F. Boll is running unopposed for an unexpired four-year term, and Nicholas Spano and Patricia Ann Field are running for two full six-year terms.

Lemont Fire Protection District

Trustee, Vote for 1

Dan Tholotowsky (incumbent)

John Goushas

Lockport Township Fire/Ambulance District

Trustee, Vote for 2

David Palya

Rhonda Casagrande

John Batusich (incumbent)

New Lenox Fire Protection District

Trustee, Vote for 2

Lori A. Fischer (incumbent)

Roy Skip Minger (incumbent)

W. Brandon Rinker

David J. Popp

Plainfield Fire Protection District

Trustee, Vote for 2

Robert Dehm

Theodore Peszynski (incumbent)

William Klein

REFERENDUMS

Homer Township advisory questions

Should the state of Illinois enact constitutional pension reform to protect workers' existing retirements and generate savings which could provide property tax relief or be reinvested in the community?

Should the state of Illinois be allowed to force unfunded mandates on local governments, which may raise property taxes to cover the costs of those mandates?

Should the state of Illinois create an independent citizens commission to draw fair and competitive federal and state redistricting maps, rather than allowing lawmakers to decide?

Monee Township advisory questions

Should the state of Illinois, which has the second highest property taxes in the nation, deliver annual property tax rebates to the more than 3 million residential property taxpayers in Illinois, as provided for in the Illinois Property Tax Relief Fund Act of 2019?

Wesley Township referendum

Shall the Wesley Township Road District increase its property tax levy beyond the current limiting rate?

White Oak Library referendums

Shall the White Oak Library increase its property tax levy beyond the current limiting rate?

Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for the White Oak Library District, Will County, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to 0.0286% above the limiting rate for levy year 2023 and be equal to 0.208% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy year 2025?