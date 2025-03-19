March 19, 2025
Shaw Local
The Herald-News' Voter Guide for April 2025

Learn more about the candidates and races up this election

By Emily K. Coleman
The new voting station for Will County elections will include three stand-up spots and one chair for voters who need to sit down while voting. The station was on display during an exhibit of new election equipment on Friday, Dec. 15 at the Renaissance Center in Joliet

FILE – Voting station on display in Joliet. (Bob Okon)

This spring, Will County voters will get to decide who will represent them on their city, school, park and township boards, as well as weigh in on local referendum questions.

To vote by mail, go to willcountyclerk.gov/elections/vote-by-mail/ where applications for vote-by-mail ballots can be found. The last day for the county clerk’s office to accept applications is Thursday, March 27.

Early voting has started at locations across the county. To find a location nearby and its hours, go to willcountyclerk.gov/elections/early-voting/.

Below are all competitive races in Will County with candidate questionnaires and coverage as available. This voter guide will be updated if additional candidates submit their questionnaires and more coverage completed.

Table of Contents

Municipalities

  • City of Aurora
  • City of Braidwood
  • City of Crest Hill
  • City of Joliet
  • City of Lockport
  • City of Naperville
  • City of Wilmington
  • Village of Beecher
  • Village of Crete
  • Village of Frankfort
  • Village of Homer Glen
  • Village of Lemont
  • Village of Manhattan
  • Village of Minooka
  • Village of Mokena
  • Village of Monee
  • Village of Orland Park
  • Village of Peotone
  • Village of Plainfield
  • Village of Steger
  • Village of Tinley Park
  • Village of University Park

    Townships

  • Crete Township
  • Custer Township
  • DuPage Township
  • Green Garden Township
  • Joliet Township
  • Lockport Township
  • New Lenox Township
  • Plainfield Township
  • Reed Township
  • Troy Township
  • Wheatland Township
  • Wilmington Township

    Park Districts

  • Channahon Park District
  • Fox Valley Park District
  • Manhattan Park District
  • Naperville Park District
  • Oswegoland Park District
  • Tinley Park Park District
  • Wilmington Park District

    Library Districts

  • Aurora Public Library
  • Frankfort Public Library
  • Orland Park Public Library
  • Oswego Public Library
  • Shorewood-Troy Public Library
  • Three Rivers Public Library
  • White Oak Library
  • Woodridge Public Library

    School Districts

  • Channahon School District 17
  • Elwood School District 203
  • Homer School District 33C
  • Joliet School District 86
  • Manhattan School District 114
  • Minooka School District 201
  • Mokena School District 159
  • Steger School District 194
  • Summit Hill School District 161
  • Will County School District 92
  • Coal City School District 1
  • Crete-Monee School District 201U
  • Indian Prairie School District 204
  • Manteno School District 5
  • Naperville School District 203
  • Oswego School District 308
  • Peotone School District 207U
  • Valley View School District 365U
  • Joliet Township High School District 204
  • Lockport Township High School District 205

    College Districts

  • Joliet Junior College
  • Prairie State College
  • Waubonsee Community College

    Fire Protection Districts

  • Frankfort Fire Protection District
  • Lemont Fire Protection District
  • Lockport Township Fire/Ambulance District
  • New Lenox Fire Protection District
  • Plainfield Fire Protection District

    Referendums

  • Homer Township advisory questions
  • Monee Township advisory questions
  • Wesley Township referendum
  • White Oak Library referendums

    • MUNICIPALITIES

    City of Aurora

    Mayor

    Richard C. Irvin (incumbent)

    John Laesch

    Alderperson At-Large

    Ron Woerman

    Keith Larson (incumbent)

    City of Braidwood

    Mayor

    Karen Hart (incumbent)

    Todd Lyons

    Commissioner Accounts & Finances

    Kimberly Earling (incumbent)

    Elizabeth Dixon

    Commissioner Public Health & Safety

    Ronald Wilczak Sr. (incumbent)

    James Mikel

    City of Crest Hill

    Mayor

    Marco Coladipietro

    Raymond R. Soliman (incumbent)

    City of Joliet

    Councilmember At-Large, Vote for 3

    Joe Clement (incumbent)

    Damon Zdunich

    Juan Moreno

    Glenda Wright-McCullum: Candidate questionnaire

    Jan Quillman (incumbent)

    Larry Crawford (write-in)

    Jim Lanham (write-in): Candidate questionnaire

    Our coverage: “What these city council candidates say about Joliet’s future development”

    “Joliet City Council candidates present their platforms at first forum”

    City of Lockport

    Mayor

    Darren Deskin

    Steven Streit (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Rich Davis (write-in)

    Listen to Deskin on our podcast about why he’s running for mayor.

    Listen to Streit on our podcast about why he’s running for mayor.

    Alderperson Ward 1

    Mark R. Lobes

    Susan King (incumbent)

    Alderperson Ward 2

    Patrick L. McDonald (incumbent)

    Joseph Fracaro

    Alderperson Ward 3

    Christina Bergbower (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Timothy J. Russ: Candidate questionnaire

    Alderperson Ward 4

    Steven Cardamone

    Our coverage: “What these Lockport City Council candidates want for the city’s development”

    City of Naperville

    Councilmember, Vote for 4

    Benjamin “Benny” White (incumbent)

    Mary Gibson

    Jennifer Bruzan Taylor

    Ian Holzhauer (incumbent)

    Derek McDaniel

    Meghna Bansal

    Ashfaq Syed

    Nag Jaiswal

    City of Wilmington

    Mayor

    Ben Dietz (incumbent)

    Jayson Walinski

    Roy Strong

    Alderperson Ward 1

    Ryan Jeffries (incumbent)

    J. Marty Orr

    Alderperson Ward 2

    Ryan Knight (incumbent)

    Robert E. “Bob” Thomas

    Alderperson Ward 4

    Thomas “Tom” Smith (incumbent)

    Jacob Ragan

    Village of Beecher

    Village President

    Marcy Meyer (incumbent)

    Ronald S. Mazurek

    Unexpired 2-Year Term, Vote for 2

    Brian Diachenko (incumbent)

    Full 4-Year Term, Vote for 3

    Todd Kraus (incumbent)

    Roger S. Stacey (incumbent)

    Jessica Smith

    Joe Tieri (incumbent)

    Village of Crete

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Stephen E. Johnson (incumbent)

    Keith Miller

    Jamie L. Healy

    Zirrell Conner

    Village of Frankfort

    Village President

    Keith Ogle (incumbent)

    Justin Ozinga

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Michael J. Leddin (incumbent)

    Daniel Rossi (incumbent)

    Eugene Savaria (incumbent)

    Todd Morgan

    Village of Homer Glen

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Ruben L. Pazmino

    Rose Reynders (incumbent)

    Richard Modelski

    Michael LePore

    Nicholas S. Muller

    Kevin Koukol

    John Hayes

    Heidi Pacella (write-in)

    Village of Lemont

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Ken McClafferty (incumbent)

    Kevin W. Shaughnessy (incumbent)

    Samuel J. Forzley

    Dave Maher (incumbent)

    Mark Pawlak

    Village of Manhattan

    Village President

    David L. Beemsterboer

    Mike Adrieansen (incumbent)

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Justin Young (incumbent)

    Jennifer Bahena

    Clint Boone

    Heather Falkenthal

    Paula Gibbs

    Tom Biscan

    Michael Naughton

    Village of Minooka

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Joshawa Stell: Candidate questionnaire

    Robin White (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Brayden Caraynoff-Huber: Candidate questionnaire

    Douglas P. Martin

    Jonathan M. Slavik

    Gabriela Martinez (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Village of Mokena

    Village President

    George J. Metanias

    Frank A. Fleischer (incumbent)

    Trustee, 2-Year Term

    Colleen M. Patrick-Lenart

    Nick Clancy

    Trustee, 4-Year Term, Vote for 3

    Melissa Fedora (incumbent)

    Daniel C. Gilbert

    Joshua Bailey

    James D. Roberts

    Kimberly Huelsman

    Village of Monee

    Mayor

    Therese M. Bogs (incumbent)

    Doneshia V. Codjoe

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    John R. Henson (incumbent)

    Doug Horne (incumbent)

    Sharon Y. Golden

    Charles Rakis (incumbent)

    Village of Orland Park

    Village President

    Keith Pekau (incumbent)

    Jim Dodge

    Clerk

    Brian Gaspardo (incumbent)

    Mary Ryan Norwell

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Brian Riordan (incumbent)

    Carol McGury

    Sean Kampas (incumbent)

    Dina M. Lawrence

    Joanna M. Liotine Leafblad

    John Lawler

    Village of Peotone

    Village President

    Peter J. March (incumbent)

    Chris Vieaux

    Village of Plainfield

    Village President

    Kevin M. Calkins

    Margie Bonuchi

    John F. Argoudelis (incumbent)

    Cally J. Larson

    Village of Steger

    Village President

    Ernesto “Ernie” Lopez

    William J. Joyce

    Gerald Ryan Stewart

    Clerk

    Joseph “Joe” Zagone Jr. (incumbent)

    James J. Piacentini

    Nicholas Charles Dreixler

    Trustee, Vote For 3

    Leonard “Lenny” Skrezyna Jr.

    Brittany Stone

    Cindy Trotier (incumbent)

    Steve Thurmond (incumbent)

    James Hanus

    Starlena “Star” Kaminski

    Thomas Alan Dreixler

    David J. Mendez Jr.

    Jonathan David Hollifield

    Village of Tinley Park

    Village President

    Michael W. Glotz (incumbent)

    Michael Patrick Maloney

    Clerk

    Nancy M. O’Connor (incumbent)

    Cynthia “Cindy” O’Boyle

    Trustee, Vote For 3

    William P. Brady (incumbent)

    Dennis P. Mahoney (incumbent)

    Colleen Sullivan (incumbent)

    Matthew F. Walsh

    Melissa Sanfilippo

    Eric L. Schmidt

    Village of University Park

    Trustee, Vote for 3

    Sonia Jenkins

    Karen Lewis (incumbent)

    Janelle D. McFadden (incumbent)

    Timothy S. Robinson Sr.

    Davonia M. Sorrell

    Theaplise “Theo” Brooks (incumbent)

    TOWNSHIPS

    Crete Township

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Cheryl Albrecht (incumbent)

    Frank “Bambino” Elton (incumbent)

    Laura Hawkins (incumbent)

    Fay Kiaurakis

    Tifanni L. Sterdivant

    Custer Township

    Highway Commissioner

    William B. Marquardt (incumbent)

    Zackary Yeck

    DuPage Township

    Supervisor

    Gary Marschke (incumbent)

    James Grzenia

    Marschke died March 9, but his name will remain on the ballot.

    Clerk

    Barbara Ann Parker (incumbent)

    Diane Kloepfer

    Assessor

    Kenneth Harris (incumbent)

    Jean Kelly

    Collector

    James Bastounes

    Sally “Clemens” Guilbo

    Trustee, Vote For 4

    Thomas Braxton (incumbent)

    Terri Ransom (incumbent)

    Monty Jackson

    Daryl Parks

    Manny Brambila

    Linda L. Ellis

    Traci Cosgrove Falese

    Cecilia “Cecy” Loeza

    Green Garden Township

    Clerk

    Joshua Snedden

    Christina Kraft (incumbent)

    Collector

    Michael Flanagan

    Thomas J. Becker (write-in)

    Joliet Township

    Supervisor

    Cesar Guerrero

    Darrell R. Boisdorf

    Alicia Morales (write-in) (incumbent)

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Betty Washington

    Archie Gavin

    Quinn Adamowski

    Andrea Bibian

    Enrique Ruiz

    Lockport Township

    Supervisor

    Alex Zapien (incumbent)

    Colette “Jodi” Rigoni

    Clerk

    Erin Haas Gotts (incumbent)

    Michael Lewandowski

    Assessor

    Mary Ann Williamson (incumbent)

    Frank Digiovanni Jr.

    Collector

    LaToya Turner

    Jessica Cannaday (incumbent)

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Dean Morelli (incumbent)

    Karen Johnson (incumbent)

    Dionne Wright

    Ron Alberico

    Denise Salvino (incumbent)

    Gregg Bickus (incumbent)

    Kyle Bak

    Tim O’Neil

    New Lenox Township

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Annette Vogt

    Martin J. Boban (incumbent)

    Barbara E. Kaupas (incumbent)

    Patricia “Patty” Deiters (incumbent)

    Steven Friant (incumbent)

    Plainfield Township

    Supervisor

    Al Tinsley (incumbent)

    Matthew C. Starr

    Clerk

    David Lozano

    Robert Enright

    Assessor

    Erin Kljaich (incumbent)

    Garrett M. Peck

    Highway Commissioner

    Christy A. Bryant

    Douglas Shreve (incumbent)

    Collector

    Phil Sheets

    Jessica Witt

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Jamie Littell

    Jes Monu

    Phillip Beale

    Tamara Thongphadith

    Michelle L. Smith

    Elaine “Lain” Van Buskirk (incumbent)

    Eric D. Nelson (incumbent)

    Ernest C. Knight (incumbent)

    Reed Township

    Highway Commissioner

    John J. Dixon Jr. (incumbent)

    Alexander Frandsen

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Scott Favero (incumbent)

    Pamela Tessler (incumbent)

    Adam Beaty (incumbent)

    Christopher Earling

    Thomas D. Sforza Jr.

    Ken C. Corbin (incumbent)

    Troy Township

    Assessor

    Kimberly Anderson (incumbent)

    Jan’ee (Jan Breen) Roedel

    Wheatland Township

    Supervisor

    Michael Crowner (incumbent)

    Brian Evans

    Clerk

    Terry Jones

    Robert Whittier

    Highway Commissioner

    Harry Benton

    Todd A. Morse

    Collector

    Jim Kopchok

    Timothy Willmore

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Margaret Tyson

    Mary C. Frances

    Matthew “Matt” V. Glowiak Sr.

    Jeff Klein

    Michael Krzywinski

    Randall Haap

    Tomasz Brzyski

    David Furnish

    Wilmington Township

    Highway Commissioner

    Bill Weidling (incumbent)

    David A. Reyment

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    Joey Borrelli

    Stephen Quigley

    Michael McKinney

    Kristeen Morgan

    Brigitte Ralph

    Paul Kinsella

    PARK DISTRICTS

    Channahon Park District

    Commissioner, Vote for 2

    Michelle Grant

    Christopher “Chris” Caldwell (incumbent)

    Dennis P. Clower (incumbent)

    Fox Valley Park District

    Commissioner At Large, Vote for 1

    Joe Grisson III (incumbent)

    Edward Ash

    Manhattan Park District

    Commissioner, Vote for 3

    Josef “Joe” Farkas (incumbent)

    Bridget Hope (incumbent)

    Nicholas Goodwin

    Barbara Epps (incumbent)

    Naperville Park District

    Commissioner, Vote for 4

    Leslie Ruffing (incumbent)

    Zachary W. Jarrell

    Natalia Dagenhart

    Aishwarya Balakrishna

    Rhonda Ansier (incumbent)

    Alison Thompson (incumbent)

    Oswegoland Park District

    Commissioner, Unexpired 4-Year Term

    Robert Ijams (incumbent)

    Commissioner, Full 6-Year Term

    Holly Wiggins (incumbent)

    Jason Bullens

    Tinley Park Park District

    Commissioner, Vote for 3

    Lisa M. Butler

    David J. Viglielmo

    Donald E. Sachnoff

    Marie Ryan (incumbent)

    Lisa O’Donovan (incumbent)

    Don Cuba (incumbent)

    Wilmington Park District

    Commissioner, Vote for 2

    Shannon Savoia

    Patrick Nugent (incumbent)

    Benjamin Stickel (incumbent)

    No candidates filed for an unexpired two-year term.

    LIBRARY DISTRICTS

    Aurora Public Library

    Trustee, Vote for 2

    Ram Tyagi

    Joseph Sánchez (incumbent)

    Kevin O’Neill (incumbent)

    Vincent Gaddis

    Paul LaTour (incumbent)

    Scott McCleary filed as a write-in candidate for an unexpired four-year term.

    Frankfort Public Library

    Trustee, 2-Year Term, Vote for 2

    Lori Evenhouse

    Trustee, 4-Year Term, Vote for 4

    Karen Miner

    Brooks Stenoish (incumbent)

    Margaret Clemons-Adams

    Emily Meszaros

    Autumn Faris

    Jeffrey W. Otway

    Orland Park Public Library

    Trustee, Vote for 2

    Bridget M. Lindbloom (incumbent)

    Charles McShane (incumbent)

    John Nugent

    Linda S. Michaels

    Oswego Public Library

    Trustee, Vote for 4

    LuAnne Harkins

    Peter Wallers (incumbent)

    Terry Tamblyn (incumbent)

    James Connon (incumbent)

    James T. “Jim” Marter (incumbent)

    Shorewood-Troy Public Library

    Trustee, Vote for 2

    Arthetta C. Reeder (incumbent)

    Tiffany Allen-Smith

    Vince G. Portlock

    Three Rivers Public Library

    Trustee, 2-Year Term, Vote for 1

    Kari A. Sullivan (incumbent)

    Mellissa “Missa” Backus

    Trustee, 6-Year Term, Vote for 2

    Martha Swick (incumbent)

    Diane Chesson (incumbent)

    Kristen Koppers

    Kelly McGowan

    White Oak Library

    Trustee, Vote for 2

    E. Gayle Crompton (incumbent)

    Robert D. Miller

    June Rokita-Kennedy (incumbent)

    Woodridge Public Library

    Trustee, Vote for 2

    Ron Campbell

    John Majewski (incumbent)

    Denese Casserly

    Richard Petraitis

    SCHOOL DISTRICTS

    Channahon School District 17

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Joe Pope (incumbent)

    Derek Breen (incumbent)

    Patricia E. Clower (incumbent)

    Nicholas Krakowski

    Christine Kump

    Edward Crombie

    Ryan Doerrer

    Molly Schulte (incumbent)

    Elwood School District 203

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Patrick Dearing

    Nichelle Tomalewicz (incumbent)

    Jennifer Wedic (incumbent)

    Margaret C. Bosonetta (incumbent)

    Frank DiDomenico

    Homer School District 33C

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Aaron J. Wolf (incumbent)

    Joshua Oster

    Bobbi Medina

    Melissa Chandarana (incumbent)

    Jennifer Trzos-Consolino

    Elizabeth Miceli

    Joliet School District 86

    Board of School Inspectors (East Side), Vote for 1

    Naurice Moffett

    Board of School Inspectors (West Side), Vote for 2

    Matthew Pritz (incumbent)

    Deborah Ziech

    LeShae Hudson

    Our coverage: “Joliet District 86 board candidates address test scores, school security at NAACP forum”

    “Joliet District 86 board candidates positions on improving state test scores”

    Manhattan School District 114

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Erica Aultz

    Emily Wesel (incumbent)

    Terry Doyle (incumbent)

    Brian K. Anderson (incumbent)

    Barbara Steffen (incumbent)

    No candidates filed for two unexpired two-year terms.

    Minooka School District 201

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Adam Shainberg (incumbent)

    Ed Cronin (incumbent)

    Brian Pohlman

    Thomas J. McGowan

    John Ciolkosz

    Devin Ruddick

    Stephen Blount (incumbent)

    Mokena School District 159

    Board member, Vote for 4

    James Andresen (incumbent)

    Anna Briscoe (incumbent)

    Jen Francis

    Lisa M. Zielinski (incumbent)

    Eric Bush (incumbent)

    Katie Carley

    Lauren Doman

    Steger School District 194

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Michele Helsel (incumbent)

    Beth Butkus (incumbent)

    Nicholas Hutchison (incumbent)

    Jose “Jo-Pep” Najar (incumbent)

    Zakiya Moton

    Summit Hill School District 161

    Board member, 2-Year Term, Vote for 1

    Katie Campbell (incumbent)

    Melissa Ryan

    Board member, 4-Year Term, Vote for 4

    Stefanie McCleish (incumbent)

    Amy L. Berk (incumbent)

    Adrian Chavez

    Patrick Oliphant

    Ronnie Petrey

    Jim Martin

    Cicily D. Gant

    Bill Curtin

    Will County School District 92

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Melissa Dopke (incumbent)

    Lawrence Mcelheny

    James A. Gorecki (incumbent)

    Michael A. Wegworth

    Adrianna Washington (incumbent)

    Nicole Pavlinic

    John Walters

    Keith W. Beisman

    Coal City School District 1

    Board member, Vote for 3

    Shawn Hamilton (Incorporated) (incumbent)

    Matt Melvin (Incorporated)

    Ryan Vanduyne (Incorporated)

    Shannon Baer (Incorporated)

    Mindy Rampa (Unincorporated)

    Not more than two board members can come from the incorporated area.

    Crete-Monee School District 201-U

    Board member District 3, Vote for 1

    Todd C. Hall (incumbent)

    Vanessa “Star” Lawson

    Indian Prairie School District 204

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Laurie Donahue (incumbent)

    Allison Fosdick (incumbent)

    Susan Taylor-Demming (incumbent)

    Supna Jain (incumbent)

    Allison Albert

    Manteno School District 5

    Board member, Vote for 2

    Mary C. Crowe

    Jim Hanley (incumbent)

    Joshua Stauffenberg (incumbent)

    Megan Powell is running uncontested for a third board seat representing the areas outside Manteno Township 32N Range 12E.

    Naperville School District 203

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Holly Joy Blastic

    Marc Willensky

    Amanda McMillen (incumbent)

    Jillian Langer

    Charles Cush (incumbent)

    Oswego School District 308

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Katie Heiden: Candidate questionnaire

    Rovel Pollock: Candidate questionnaire

    Erika Sieh: Candidate questionnaire

    James T. “Jim” Marter: Candidate questionnaire

    Kari Foulk: Candidate questionnaire

    Dawn Marquis

    Brandi Robinson: Candidate questionnaire

    Heather Martin: Candidate questionnaire

    Peotone School District 207U

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Mark Jones II

    Tara Robinson (incumbent)

    Timothy Stoub (incumbent)

    Roger Bettenhausen (incumbent)

    Ashley Stachniak

    Dawn Love (incumbent)

    Bettenhausen’s name is on the Kankakee County ballot, but not Will County’s. The Will County Clerk’s Office received an opinion from its state’s attorney’s office that Bettenahausen presented himself as a candidate for two offices that are incompatible under state law. As a result, Will County did not include him on the ballot for the April election.

    Valley View School District 365-U

    Board member, Vote for 4

    Scott Heil (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Jennifer “Jen” Shroba: Candidate questionnaire

    Victor D. Zack (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Elizabeth “Liz” Campbell (incumbent)

    Victoria D. Pipkin

    William “Bill” Spengler: Candidate questionnaire

    Joliet Township High School District 204

    Four-year term, Vote for 3

    Sam Coffey (Incorporated): Candidate questionnaire

    Matthew Kennedy (Incorporated) (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire

    Lorraine Guerrero Neumayer (Incorporated) (incumbent)

    Christine Lynn (Bartz) (Unincorporated) (incumbent)

    At least one board member must come from the unincorporated area.

    Our coverage “Where these Joliet Township High School District 204 candidates stand on cellphones in schools”

    “Joliet Township High School board candidates talk test scores, diversity at forum”

    Lockport Township High School District 205

    Board member, 2-Year Term, Vote for 2

    Michaelene O’Halloran

    Lance Thies (incumbent)

    Ann M. Lopez-Caneva (incumbent)

    James A. Shake

    Ron Farina

    Jeffrey Green (write-in)

    Our coverage: “Candidates for Lockport District 205 board’s 2-year seats talk budgets, teacher contracts and retention”

    Board member, 4-Year Term, Vote for 4

    Candace Gerritsen (incumbent)

    Theresa “Tammy” Hayes

    Scott Nyssen: Candidate questionnaire

    James “Jay” Roti

    Thomas “Tommy” Hill

    Wendy Streit: Candidate questionnaire

    Lou Ann Johnson (incumbent)

    Paul Lencioni: Candidate questionnaire

    Eric Nush: Candidate questionnaire

    Michael Deane

    Our coverage: “What these Lockport Township High School District 205 candidates think about cellphones in schools”

    “Lockport District 205 4-year candidates share views on financing building costs, future renovations”

    COLLEGE DISTRICTS

    Joliet Junior College

    Six-year term, Vote for 3

    Maureen Flanagan Broderick (incumbent)

    Elaine Bottomley

    Nancy Garcia (incumbent)

    Timothy John Broderick

    Robert Wunderlich

    Timothy Bradley

    Our coverage: “Joliet Junior College trustee candidates say programs need broader appeal for more students”

    Prairie State College

    Trustee, Vote for 2

    J’Arnay Harris

    Andrew Smith Jr.

    Maria Melero

    Jay Readey is running unopposed as a write-in candidate for a two-year term.

    Waubonsee Community College

    Trustee, Vote for 2

    Daniel Jaquez (incumbent)

    Greg Dobbins

    Tina Medlin Willson (incumbent)

    Richard “Rick” Guzman is running unopposed for an unexpired four-year term.

    FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICTS

    Frankfort Fire Protection District

    Trustee, 2-Year Term, Vote for 1

    James M. McGeever Jr. (incumbent)

    Mitchell Krawczyk

    Robert F. Boll is running unopposed for an unexpired four-year term, and Nicholas Spano and Patricia Ann Field are running for two full six-year terms.

    Lemont Fire Protection District

    Trustee, Vote for 1

    Dan Tholotowsky (incumbent)

    John Goushas

    Lockport Township Fire/Ambulance District

    Trustee, Vote for 2

    David Palya

    Rhonda Casagrande

    John Batusich (incumbent)

    New Lenox Fire Protection District

    Trustee, Vote for 2

    Lori A. Fischer (incumbent)

    Roy Skip Minger (incumbent)

    W. Brandon Rinker

    David J. Popp

    Plainfield Fire Protection District

    Trustee, Vote for 2

    Robert Dehm

    Theodore Peszynski (incumbent)

    William Klein

    REFERENDUMS

    Homer Township advisory questions

    Should the state of Illinois enact constitutional pension reform to protect workers' existing retirements and generate savings which could provide property tax relief or be reinvested in the community?

    Should the state of Illinois be allowed to force unfunded mandates on local governments, which may raise property taxes to cover the costs of those mandates?

    Should the state of Illinois create an independent citizens commission to draw fair and competitive federal and state redistricting maps, rather than allowing lawmakers to decide?

    Monee Township advisory questions

    Should the state of Illinois, which has the second highest property taxes in the nation, deliver annual property tax rebates to the more than 3 million residential property taxpayers in Illinois, as provided for in the Illinois Property Tax Relief Fund Act of 2019?

    Wesley Township referendum

    Shall the Wesley Township Road District increase its property tax levy beyond the current limiting rate?

    White Oak Library referendums

    Shall the White Oak Library increase its property tax levy beyond the current limiting rate?

    Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for the White Oak Library District, Will County, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to 0.0286% above the limiting rate for levy year 2023 and be equal to 0.208% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy year 2025?

