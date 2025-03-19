The Herald-News' Voter Guide for April 2025

This spring, Will County voters will get to decide who will represent them on their city, school, park and township boards, as well as weigh in on local referendum questions.
To vote by mail, go to willcountyclerk.gov/elections/vote-by-mail/ where applications for vote-by-mail ballots can be found. The last day for the county clerk’s office to accept applications is Thursday, March 27.
Early voting has started at locations across the county. To find a location nearby and its hours, go to willcountyclerk.gov/elections/early-voting/.
Below are all competitive races in Will County with candidate questionnaires and coverage as available. This voter guide will be updated if additional candidates submit their questionnaires and more coverage completed.
Table of Contents
Townships
Park Districts
Library Districts
School Districts
College Districts
Fire Protection Districts
Referendums
MUNICIPALITIES
City of Aurora
Mayor
Richard C. Irvin (incumbent)
John Laesch
Alderperson At-Large
Ron Woerman
Keith Larson (incumbent)
City of Braidwood
Mayor
Karen Hart (incumbent)
Todd Lyons
Commissioner Accounts & Finances
Kimberly Earling (incumbent)
Elizabeth Dixon
Commissioner Public Health & Safety
Ronald Wilczak Sr. (incumbent)
James Mikel
City of Crest Hill
Mayor
Marco Coladipietro
Raymond R. Soliman (incumbent)
City of Joliet
Councilmember At-Large, Vote for 3
Joe Clement (incumbent)
Damon Zdunich
Juan Moreno
Glenda Wright-McCullum: Candidate questionnaire
Jan Quillman (incumbent)
Larry Crawford (write-in)
Jim Lanham (write-in): Candidate questionnaire
Our coverage: “What these city council candidates say about Joliet’s future development”
“Joliet City Council candidates present their platforms at first forum”
City of Lockport
Mayor
Darren Deskin
Steven Streit (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Rich Davis (write-in)
Listen to Deskin on our podcast about why he’s running for mayor.
Listen to Streit on our podcast about why he’s running for mayor.
Alderperson Ward 1
Mark R. Lobes
Susan King (incumbent)
Alderperson Ward 2
Patrick L. McDonald (incumbent)
Joseph Fracaro
Alderperson Ward 3
Christina Bergbower (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Timothy J. Russ: Candidate questionnaire
Alderperson Ward 4
Steven Cardamone
Our coverage: “What these Lockport City Council candidates want for the city’s development”
City of Naperville
Councilmember, Vote for 4
Benjamin “Benny” White (incumbent)
Mary Gibson
Jennifer Bruzan Taylor
Ian Holzhauer (incumbent)
Derek McDaniel
Meghna Bansal
Ashfaq Syed
Nag Jaiswal
City of Wilmington
Mayor
Ben Dietz (incumbent)
Jayson Walinski
Roy Strong
Alderperson Ward 1
Ryan Jeffries (incumbent)
J. Marty Orr
Alderperson Ward 2
Ryan Knight (incumbent)
Robert E. “Bob” Thomas
Alderperson Ward 4
Thomas “Tom” Smith (incumbent)
Jacob Ragan
Village of Beecher
Village President
Marcy Meyer (incumbent)
Ronald S. Mazurek
Unexpired 2-Year Term, Vote for 2
Brian Diachenko (incumbent)
Full 4-Year Term, Vote for 3
Todd Kraus (incumbent)
Roger S. Stacey (incumbent)
Jessica Smith
Joe Tieri (incumbent)
Village of Crete
Trustee, Vote for 3
Stephen E. Johnson (incumbent)
Keith Miller
Jamie L. Healy
Zirrell Conner
Village of Frankfort
Village President
Keith Ogle (incumbent)
Justin Ozinga
Trustee, Vote for 3
Michael J. Leddin (incumbent)
Daniel Rossi (incumbent)
Eugene Savaria (incumbent)
Todd Morgan
Village of Homer Glen
Trustee, Vote for 3
Ruben L. Pazmino
Rose Reynders (incumbent)
Richard Modelski
Michael LePore
Nicholas S. Muller
Kevin Koukol
John Hayes
Heidi Pacella (write-in)
Village of Lemont
Trustee, Vote for 3
Ken McClafferty (incumbent)
Kevin W. Shaughnessy (incumbent)
Samuel J. Forzley
Dave Maher (incumbent)
Mark Pawlak
Village of Manhattan
Village President
David L. Beemsterboer
Mike Adrieansen (incumbent)
Trustee, Vote for 3
Justin Young (incumbent)
Jennifer Bahena
Clint Boone
Heather Falkenthal
Paula Gibbs
Tom Biscan
Michael Naughton
Village of Minooka
Trustee, Vote for 3
Joshawa Stell: Candidate questionnaire
Robin White (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Brayden Caraynoff-Huber: Candidate questionnaire
Douglas P. Martin
Jonathan M. Slavik
Gabriela Martinez (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Village of Mokena
Village President
George J. Metanias
Frank A. Fleischer (incumbent)
Trustee, 2-Year Term
Colleen M. Patrick-Lenart
Nick Clancy
Trustee, 4-Year Term, Vote for 3
Melissa Fedora (incumbent)
Daniel C. Gilbert
Joshua Bailey
James D. Roberts
Kimberly Huelsman
Village of Monee
Mayor
Therese M. Bogs (incumbent)
Doneshia V. Codjoe
Trustee, Vote for 3
John R. Henson (incumbent)
Doug Horne (incumbent)
Sharon Y. Golden
Charles Rakis (incumbent)
Village of Orland Park
Village President
Keith Pekau (incumbent)
Jim Dodge
Clerk
Brian Gaspardo (incumbent)
Mary Ryan Norwell
Trustee, Vote for 3
Brian Riordan (incumbent)
Carol McGury
Sean Kampas (incumbent)
Dina M. Lawrence
Joanna M. Liotine Leafblad
John Lawler
Village of Peotone
Village President
Peter J. March (incumbent)
Chris Vieaux
Village of Plainfield
Village President
Kevin M. Calkins
Margie Bonuchi
John F. Argoudelis (incumbent)
Cally J. Larson
Village of Steger
Village President
Ernesto “Ernie” Lopez
William J. Joyce
Gerald Ryan Stewart
Clerk
Joseph “Joe” Zagone Jr. (incumbent)
James J. Piacentini
Nicholas Charles Dreixler
Trustee, Vote For 3
Leonard “Lenny” Skrezyna Jr.
Brittany Stone
Cindy Trotier (incumbent)
Steve Thurmond (incumbent)
James Hanus
Starlena “Star” Kaminski
Thomas Alan Dreixler
David J. Mendez Jr.
Jonathan David Hollifield
Village of Tinley Park
Village President
Michael W. Glotz (incumbent)
Michael Patrick Maloney
Clerk
Nancy M. O’Connor (incumbent)
Cynthia “Cindy” O’Boyle
Trustee, Vote For 3
William P. Brady (incumbent)
Dennis P. Mahoney (incumbent)
Colleen Sullivan (incumbent)
Matthew F. Walsh
Melissa Sanfilippo
Eric L. Schmidt
Village of University Park
Trustee, Vote for 3
Sonia Jenkins
Karen Lewis (incumbent)
Janelle D. McFadden (incumbent)
Timothy S. Robinson Sr.
Davonia M. Sorrell
Theaplise “Theo” Brooks (incumbent)
TOWNSHIPS
Crete Township
Trustee, Vote for 4
Cheryl Albrecht (incumbent)
Frank “Bambino” Elton (incumbent)
Laura Hawkins (incumbent)
Fay Kiaurakis
Tifanni L. Sterdivant
Custer Township
Highway Commissioner
William B. Marquardt (incumbent)
Zackary Yeck
DuPage Township
Supervisor
Gary Marschke (incumbent)
James Grzenia
Marschke died March 9, but his name will remain on the ballot.
Clerk
Barbara Ann Parker (incumbent)
Diane Kloepfer
Assessor
Kenneth Harris (incumbent)
Jean Kelly
Collector
James Bastounes
Sally “Clemens” Guilbo
Trustee, Vote For 4
Thomas Braxton (incumbent)
Terri Ransom (incumbent)
Monty Jackson
Daryl Parks
Manny Brambila
Linda L. Ellis
Traci Cosgrove Falese
Cecilia “Cecy” Loeza
Green Garden Township
Clerk
Joshua Snedden
Christina Kraft (incumbent)
Collector
Michael Flanagan
Thomas J. Becker (write-in)
Joliet Township
Supervisor
Cesar Guerrero
Darrell R. Boisdorf
Alicia Morales (write-in) (incumbent)
Trustee, Vote for 4
Betty Washington
Archie Gavin
Quinn Adamowski
Andrea Bibian
Enrique Ruiz
Lockport Township
Supervisor
Alex Zapien (incumbent)
Colette “Jodi” Rigoni
Clerk
Erin Haas Gotts (incumbent)
Michael Lewandowski
Assessor
Mary Ann Williamson (incumbent)
Frank Digiovanni Jr.
Collector
LaToya Turner
Jessica Cannaday (incumbent)
Trustee, Vote for 4
Dean Morelli (incumbent)
Karen Johnson (incumbent)
Dionne Wright
Ron Alberico
Denise Salvino (incumbent)
Gregg Bickus (incumbent)
Kyle Bak
Tim O’Neil
New Lenox Township
Trustee, Vote for 4
Annette Vogt
Martin J. Boban (incumbent)
Barbara E. Kaupas (incumbent)
Patricia “Patty” Deiters (incumbent)
Steven Friant (incumbent)
Plainfield Township
Supervisor
Al Tinsley (incumbent)
Matthew C. Starr
Clerk
David Lozano
Robert Enright
Assessor
Erin Kljaich (incumbent)
Garrett M. Peck
Highway Commissioner
Christy A. Bryant
Douglas Shreve (incumbent)
Collector
Phil Sheets
Jessica Witt
Trustee, Vote for 4
Jamie Littell
Jes Monu
Phillip Beale
Tamara Thongphadith
Michelle L. Smith
Elaine “Lain” Van Buskirk (incumbent)
Eric D. Nelson (incumbent)
Ernest C. Knight (incumbent)
Reed Township
Highway Commissioner
John J. Dixon Jr. (incumbent)
Alexander Frandsen
Trustee, Vote for 4
Scott Favero (incumbent)
Pamela Tessler (incumbent)
Adam Beaty (incumbent)
Christopher Earling
Thomas D. Sforza Jr.
Ken C. Corbin (incumbent)
Troy Township
Assessor
Kimberly Anderson (incumbent)
Jan’ee (Jan Breen) Roedel
Wheatland Township
Supervisor
Michael Crowner (incumbent)
Brian Evans
Clerk
Terry Jones
Robert Whittier
Highway Commissioner
Harry Benton
Todd A. Morse
Collector
Jim Kopchok
Timothy Willmore
Trustee, Vote for 4
Margaret Tyson
Mary C. Frances
Matthew “Matt” V. Glowiak Sr.
Jeff Klein
Michael Krzywinski
Randall Haap
Tomasz Brzyski
David Furnish
Wilmington Township
Highway Commissioner
Bill Weidling (incumbent)
David A. Reyment
Trustee, Vote for 4
Joey Borrelli
Stephen Quigley
Michael McKinney
Kristeen Morgan
Brigitte Ralph
Paul Kinsella
PARK DISTRICTS
Channahon Park District
Commissioner, Vote for 2
Michelle Grant
Christopher “Chris” Caldwell (incumbent)
Dennis P. Clower (incumbent)
Fox Valley Park District
Commissioner At Large, Vote for 1
Joe Grisson III (incumbent)
Edward Ash
Manhattan Park District
Commissioner, Vote for 3
Josef “Joe” Farkas (incumbent)
Bridget Hope (incumbent)
Nicholas Goodwin
Barbara Epps (incumbent)
Naperville Park District
Commissioner, Vote for 4
Leslie Ruffing (incumbent)
Zachary W. Jarrell
Natalia Dagenhart
Aishwarya Balakrishna
Rhonda Ansier (incumbent)
Alison Thompson (incumbent)
Oswegoland Park District
Commissioner, Unexpired 4-Year Term
Robert Ijams (incumbent)
Commissioner, Full 6-Year Term
Holly Wiggins (incumbent)
Jason Bullens
Tinley Park Park District
Commissioner, Vote for 3
Lisa M. Butler
David J. Viglielmo
Donald E. Sachnoff
Marie Ryan (incumbent)
Lisa O’Donovan (incumbent)
Don Cuba (incumbent)
Wilmington Park District
Commissioner, Vote for 2
Shannon Savoia
Patrick Nugent (incumbent)
Benjamin Stickel (incumbent)
No candidates filed for an unexpired two-year term.
LIBRARY DISTRICTS
Aurora Public Library
Trustee, Vote for 2
Ram Tyagi
Joseph Sánchez (incumbent)
Kevin O’Neill (incumbent)
Vincent Gaddis
Paul LaTour (incumbent)
Scott McCleary filed as a write-in candidate for an unexpired four-year term.
Frankfort Public Library
Trustee, 2-Year Term, Vote for 2
Lori Evenhouse
Trustee, 4-Year Term, Vote for 4
Karen Miner
Brooks Stenoish (incumbent)
Margaret Clemons-Adams
Emily Meszaros
Autumn Faris
Jeffrey W. Otway
Orland Park Public Library
Trustee, Vote for 2
Bridget M. Lindbloom (incumbent)
Charles McShane (incumbent)
John Nugent
Linda S. Michaels
Oswego Public Library
Trustee, Vote for 4
LuAnne Harkins
Peter Wallers (incumbent)
Terry Tamblyn (incumbent)
James Connon (incumbent)
James T. “Jim” Marter (incumbent)
Shorewood-Troy Public Library
Trustee, Vote for 2
Arthetta C. Reeder (incumbent)
Tiffany Allen-Smith
Vince G. Portlock
Three Rivers Public Library
Trustee, 2-Year Term, Vote for 1
Kari A. Sullivan (incumbent)
Mellissa “Missa” Backus
Trustee, 6-Year Term, Vote for 2
Martha Swick (incumbent)
Diane Chesson (incumbent)
Kristen Koppers
Kelly McGowan
White Oak Library
Trustee, Vote for 2
E. Gayle Crompton (incumbent)
Robert D. Miller
June Rokita-Kennedy (incumbent)
Woodridge Public Library
Trustee, Vote for 2
Ron Campbell
John Majewski (incumbent)
Denese Casserly
Richard Petraitis
SCHOOL DISTRICTS
Channahon School District 17
Board member, Vote for 4
Joe Pope (incumbent)
Derek Breen (incumbent)
Patricia E. Clower (incumbent)
Nicholas Krakowski
Christine Kump
Edward Crombie
Ryan Doerrer
Molly Schulte (incumbent)
Elwood School District 203
Board member, Vote for 4
Patrick Dearing
Nichelle Tomalewicz (incumbent)
Jennifer Wedic (incumbent)
Margaret C. Bosonetta (incumbent)
Frank DiDomenico
Homer School District 33C
Board member, Vote for 4
Aaron J. Wolf (incumbent)
Joshua Oster
Bobbi Medina
Melissa Chandarana (incumbent)
Jennifer Trzos-Consolino
Elizabeth Miceli
Joliet School District 86
Board of School Inspectors (East Side), Vote for 1
Naurice Moffett
Board of School Inspectors (West Side), Vote for 2
Matthew Pritz (incumbent)
Deborah Ziech
LeShae Hudson
Our coverage: “Joliet District 86 board candidates address test scores, school security at NAACP forum”
“Joliet District 86 board candidates positions on improving state test scores”
Manhattan School District 114
Board member, Vote for 4
Erica Aultz
Emily Wesel (incumbent)
Terry Doyle (incumbent)
Brian K. Anderson (incumbent)
Barbara Steffen (incumbent)
No candidates filed for two unexpired two-year terms.
Minooka School District 201
Board member, Vote for 4
Adam Shainberg (incumbent)
Ed Cronin (incumbent)
Brian Pohlman
Thomas J. McGowan
John Ciolkosz
Devin Ruddick
Stephen Blount (incumbent)
Mokena School District 159
Board member, Vote for 4
James Andresen (incumbent)
Anna Briscoe (incumbent)
Jen Francis
Lisa M. Zielinski (incumbent)
Eric Bush (incumbent)
Katie Carley
Lauren Doman
Steger School District 194
Board member, Vote for 4
Michele Helsel (incumbent)
Beth Butkus (incumbent)
Nicholas Hutchison (incumbent)
Jose “Jo-Pep” Najar (incumbent)
Zakiya Moton
Summit Hill School District 161
Board member, 2-Year Term, Vote for 1
Katie Campbell (incumbent)
Melissa Ryan
Board member, 4-Year Term, Vote for 4
Stefanie McCleish (incumbent)
Amy L. Berk (incumbent)
Adrian Chavez
Patrick Oliphant
Ronnie Petrey
Jim Martin
Cicily D. Gant
Bill Curtin
Will County School District 92
Board member, Vote for 4
Melissa Dopke (incumbent)
Lawrence Mcelheny
James A. Gorecki (incumbent)
Michael A. Wegworth
Adrianna Washington (incumbent)
Nicole Pavlinic
John Walters
Keith W. Beisman
Coal City School District 1
Board member, Vote for 3
Shawn Hamilton (Incorporated) (incumbent)
Matt Melvin (Incorporated)
Ryan Vanduyne (Incorporated)
Shannon Baer (Incorporated)
Mindy Rampa (Unincorporated)
Not more than two board members can come from the incorporated area.
Crete-Monee School District 201-U
Board member District 3, Vote for 1
Todd C. Hall (incumbent)
Vanessa “Star” Lawson
Indian Prairie School District 204
Board member, Vote for 4
Laurie Donahue (incumbent)
Allison Fosdick (incumbent)
Susan Taylor-Demming (incumbent)
Supna Jain (incumbent)
Allison Albert
Manteno School District 5
Board member, Vote for 2
Mary C. Crowe
Jim Hanley (incumbent)
Joshua Stauffenberg (incumbent)
Megan Powell is running uncontested for a third board seat representing the areas outside Manteno Township 32N Range 12E.
Naperville School District 203
Board member, Vote for 4
Holly Joy Blastic
Marc Willensky
Amanda McMillen (incumbent)
Jillian Langer
Charles Cush (incumbent)
Oswego School District 308
Board member, Vote for 4
Katie Heiden: Candidate questionnaire
Rovel Pollock: Candidate questionnaire
Erika Sieh: Candidate questionnaire
James T. “Jim” Marter: Candidate questionnaire
Kari Foulk: Candidate questionnaire
Dawn Marquis
Brandi Robinson: Candidate questionnaire
Heather Martin: Candidate questionnaire
Peotone School District 207U
Board member, Vote for 4
Mark Jones II
Tara Robinson (incumbent)
Timothy Stoub (incumbent)
Roger Bettenhausen (incumbent)
Ashley Stachniak
Dawn Love (incumbent)
Bettenhausen’s name is on the Kankakee County ballot, but not Will County’s. The Will County Clerk’s Office received an opinion from its state’s attorney’s office that Bettenahausen presented himself as a candidate for two offices that are incompatible under state law. As a result, Will County did not include him on the ballot for the April election.
Valley View School District 365-U
Board member, Vote for 4
Scott Heil (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Jennifer “Jen” Shroba: Candidate questionnaire
Victor D. Zack (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Elizabeth “Liz” Campbell (incumbent)
Victoria D. Pipkin
William “Bill” Spengler: Candidate questionnaire
Joliet Township High School District 204
Four-year term, Vote for 3
Sam Coffey (Incorporated): Candidate questionnaire
Matthew Kennedy (Incorporated) (incumbent): Candidate questionnaire
Lorraine Guerrero Neumayer (Incorporated) (incumbent)
Christine Lynn (Bartz) (Unincorporated) (incumbent)
At least one board member must come from the unincorporated area.
Our coverage “Where these Joliet Township High School District 204 candidates stand on cellphones in schools”
“Joliet Township High School board candidates talk test scores, diversity at forum”
Lockport Township High School District 205
Board member, 2-Year Term, Vote for 2
Michaelene O’Halloran
Lance Thies (incumbent)
Ann M. Lopez-Caneva (incumbent)
James A. Shake
Ron Farina
Jeffrey Green (write-in)
Our coverage: “Candidates for Lockport District 205 board’s 2-year seats talk budgets, teacher contracts and retention”
Board member, 4-Year Term, Vote for 4
Candace Gerritsen (incumbent)
Theresa “Tammy” Hayes
Scott Nyssen: Candidate questionnaire
James “Jay” Roti
Thomas “Tommy” Hill
Wendy Streit: Candidate questionnaire
Lou Ann Johnson (incumbent)
Paul Lencioni: Candidate questionnaire
Eric Nush: Candidate questionnaire
Michael Deane
Our coverage: “What these Lockport Township High School District 205 candidates think about cellphones in schools”
“Lockport District 205 4-year candidates share views on financing building costs, future renovations”
COLLEGE DISTRICTS
Joliet Junior College
Six-year term, Vote for 3
Maureen Flanagan Broderick (incumbent)
Elaine Bottomley
Nancy Garcia (incumbent)
Timothy John Broderick
Robert Wunderlich
Timothy Bradley
Our coverage: “Joliet Junior College trustee candidates say programs need broader appeal for more students”
Prairie State College
Trustee, Vote for 2
J’Arnay Harris
Andrew Smith Jr.
Maria Melero
Jay Readey is running unopposed as a write-in candidate for a two-year term.
Waubonsee Community College
Trustee, Vote for 2
Daniel Jaquez (incumbent)
Greg Dobbins
Tina Medlin Willson (incumbent)
Richard “Rick” Guzman is running unopposed for an unexpired four-year term.
FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICTS
Frankfort Fire Protection District
Trustee, 2-Year Term, Vote for 1
James M. McGeever Jr. (incumbent)
Mitchell Krawczyk
Robert F. Boll is running unopposed for an unexpired four-year term, and Nicholas Spano and Patricia Ann Field are running for two full six-year terms.
Lemont Fire Protection District
Trustee, Vote for 1
Dan Tholotowsky (incumbent)
John Goushas
Lockport Township Fire/Ambulance District
Trustee, Vote for 2
David Palya
Rhonda Casagrande
John Batusich (incumbent)
New Lenox Fire Protection District
Trustee, Vote for 2
Lori A. Fischer (incumbent)
Roy Skip Minger (incumbent)
W. Brandon Rinker
David J. Popp
Plainfield Fire Protection District
Trustee, Vote for 2
Robert Dehm
Theodore Peszynski (incumbent)
William Klein
REFERENDUMS
Homer Township advisory questions
Should the state of Illinois enact constitutional pension reform to protect workers' existing retirements and generate savings which could provide property tax relief or be reinvested in the community?
Should the state of Illinois be allowed to force unfunded mandates on local governments, which may raise property taxes to cover the costs of those mandates?
Should the state of Illinois create an independent citizens commission to draw fair and competitive federal and state redistricting maps, rather than allowing lawmakers to decide?
Monee Township advisory questions
Should the state of Illinois, which has the second highest property taxes in the nation, deliver annual property tax rebates to the more than 3 million residential property taxpayers in Illinois, as provided for in the Illinois Property Tax Relief Fund Act of 2019?
Wesley Township referendum
Shall the Wesley Township Road District increase its property tax levy beyond the current limiting rate?
White Oak Library referendums
Shall the White Oak Library increase its property tax levy beyond the current limiting rate?
Shall the limiting rate under the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law for the White Oak Library District, Will County, Illinois, be increased by an additional amount equal to 0.0286% above the limiting rate for levy year 2023 and be equal to 0.208% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein for levy year 2025?