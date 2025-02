File photo: Mayor Steven Streit addresses a member of the audience at the Lockport City Council meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 7th 2024 in Lockport. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Steven Streit, Lockport Mayor, speaks with Herald-News reporter Jessie Molloy about why he’s running again, and what his plans are for Lockport.

