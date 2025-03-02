2025 Election Questionnaire: Scott Heil, Valley View School District 365U Board of Education

Name:

Scott Heil

What office are you seeking?

School Board Member - Valley View CUSD 365-U

What is your political party?

N/A

What is your current age?

42

Occupation and employer:

New Sales Accounting & Coordination Manager - Atlas Toyota Material Handling

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

I was recently appointed to the school board for which I am running in December 2024. I have no other prior public office experience.

City:

I am currently a resident of Romeoville, but grew up in Bolingbrook and attended VVSD schools.

Campaign Website:

friendsandfamiliesforvvsd365u.com/

Education:

I am a graduate of Bolingbrook High School ‘01 and received my Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from North Central College in Naperville.

Community Involvement:

I am currently on the Board for the Romeoville Flag Football League(RRFL) serving as the Athletic Director. I also have coached for the RFFL, Bolingbrook Trojans, Romeoville AYSO soccer, Romeoville Rec Center Basketball/Tball/Coach Pitch.

Marital status/Immediate family:

I have been married to my wonderful wife Andrea for 16 years and we share 4 children who currently are attending VVSD schools.

Questions:

How can the district improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores?

I think the district has done a good job improving reading and English proficiency based on the IRC showing both above state level growth year over year. The district should continue focusing on Early Literacy Programs in the Valley View Early Childhood Center and Elementary schools as well as continuing to promote differentiated instruction and support to challenge all learners to improve and continue to grow in ELA (and other subjects).

What are the top three issues that the school district is facing right now?

Prioritizing both physical and mental health with safety measures to create a secure environment where all students and staff can thrive.

Addressing the challenges of attracting, supporting, and retaining qualified educators and staff, while offering opportunities for professional growth and ensuring a positive work environment. (Following the plan that has been laid out to achieve.)

Effectively managing district finances to ensure fiscal stability while continuing to provide high-quality education and resources that support student success and achievement.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

I am in line with the policy that was sent out by Superintendent Dr. Wood:

In the event that a federal immigration agent seeks student information or asks to speak to students, our staff will not disclose any information or permit entry into the building, unless specifically required by law.

Entry procedures to all VVSD facilities remain in place, which means that no one is allowed in our buildings without identifying themselves, having their identification verified, and declaring their business for being on campus. As stated above, VVSD does not require or ask for our students’ or their families’ immigration status. In general, Federal, and State law prohibit school districts from requesting or collecting records related to a student or family’s citizenship or immigration status.

All student information is confidential, and student records are protected under Federal and State law, and generally cannot be disclosed to authorities without a court order.

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

I think the current cell phone policy to keep them off or out of site aligns with my views as cell phones can be a distraction on many levels to the classroom and school environment. The exceptions would be for emergencies or if used in for classroom learning/participation.

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

Yes, as stated in the previous question, emergencies and classroom learning/participation should be exceptions defined by the school/teacher.

What steps would you take to address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones?

The district currently has a policy in place to address cyberbullying. It should be communicated to the students and parents and if any inconsistencies in student remediation occur they can be addressed appropriately to correct.

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

District financial reports are included in the agenda with supporting documentation on Board Docs.

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

I think we need to promote community involvement by soliciting people’s views and opinions more frequently. I also think consistently being at school and community events it opens the opportunity for open communication on potential curriculum/policy changes with stakeholders.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

I do not believe we should be banning literature from school libraries or classrooms.

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

I think it is something that has to be regularly monitored to make sure that not only student to teacher ration is appropriate for both staff and students, but the facility space is available as well. I think early registration for the school year can help with planning out to see if steps need to be taken to reassign different resources for upcoming school years.

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

Dr. Schmitt, Director of Human Resources, recently presented at the board meeting on January 13th detailing how the district is going to be recruiting, developing to retain staff. I believe the plan she laid out shows the district is planning to use resources necessary to hire and retain staff to make our district successful and competitive to other districts in the area.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I am regularly in the community attending school and community events in both Bolingbrook and Romeoville, but I am also available via my cell phone (224)2504143 and email Scott.Heil@yahoo.com to all those in the community that have questions/comments. Please if you see me at an event come say hi and let me know if there is anything I can do to help.