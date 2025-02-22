2025 Election Questionnaire: Victor Zack, Valley View School District 365U Board of Education

Name:

Victor Zack

What office are you seeking?

Valley View School District 365U board member

What is your political party?

This is a nonpartisan election

What is your current age?

61

Occupation and employer:

Real Estate Broker, Local business owner

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

I was a library trustee for White Oak Library for 6 years

I am currently serving on the Valley View School District 365U as Vice President.

I am currently serving on WILCO Area Career Center, Board Member

I am currently serving on Joliet Regional Port District, Board Member

City:

After graduating college, I moved to Bolingbrook then we moved to Romeoville.

Campaign Website:

Facebook page Friends and Families for VVSD365U

Education:

I have a Bachelor of Science and Business Management from Elmhurst University. I have my real estate license which requires me to take continue education courses to maintain it. I have attended the ISBE Joint annual conference for educational leaders where I participate in training sessions that deepen my knowledge of school board related areas of learning.

Community Involvement:

I am an active member of St Andrews Church, 3rd Degree member Knights of Columbus

Member of Hampton Park Social Athletic Club

Member of Romeoville Historical Society

Victor volunteered to be a founding member of the Community Service Council of Northern Will County ambassador program.

VVSD Facilities and Finance Board Advisory Committee

WILCO Area Career Center

Joliet Regional Port District

Marital status/Immediate family:

Married to my wife Patti, we have 3 children my daughter Darcy is married to Juan my son-in-law, Gael my grandson. Our 2 sons Mitchell and Jeffrey. All of our children have graduated from Valley View School District.

Questions:

How can the district improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores?

The new HMH (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt publisher) curriculum provides data that aligns with state standards. Administrators will be able to focus on standards to see where improvements are needed.

What are the top three issues that the school district is facing right now?

The top 3 issues are allocation of resources, student achievement and community engagement.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

Our first priority is always the safety and security of student’s staff and community members within our facilities. Valley View School District students and staff deserve to feel safe and supported as they work and learn each day within our schools. We will follow our state law regarding this issue, must stress that we have not heard of any Instances of agents accessing school grounds.

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

There are varying thoughts on cell phone use from them being educational tools to a means of communication with parents and guardians especially in case of emergency or the need to coordinate pick up at dismissal. Cell phones in class can be a huge distraction with students checking social media, texting or playing games instead of focusing on the lesson. So, although I know we cannot eliminate phones at school I believe that the administration principals and teachers should work together to develop a clear-cut policy, so students know cell phone use expectations.

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

Our district provides one Chromebook for all students; thus, cell phones are not necessary for educational purposes. There are always going to be exceptions for emergencies which can be dealt with on a case-by-case bias with a clear expectation set out by administrators and teachers.

What steps would you take to address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones?

I think the best way to combat cyber bullying and inappropriate content access with student’s cell phone is to first educate the parents. Most parents are unaware of how their children are using their cell phones and unaware of social media platforms and how students can use these platforms in harmful ways. We need to encourage parents to use tools like Google Family Link or others, which allow monitoring and managing children’s smartphone usage. These app’s monitors screen time limits and controlling app usage during school hours. I strongly recommend parents try this. Hosting events with hands on help for parents would be beneficial. By combining education, clear policies, technology tools and open communication, schools can create a safer digital environment for students, effectively addressing concerns related to cyberbullying and inappropriate content access. (Board Policy 7.180 Cyberbullying)

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

Stakeholders can also visit the district website where the monthly treasures report is available. Stakeholders can view summary of investments, state funding updates, all school trust reports, as well as property tax information which is available under Board of Education Board Docs. Teacher salaries are published on the district website as well. Making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available is an important step to ensure transparency, accountability, and trust with the community. Stakeholders are to be informed about district initiatives.

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

We’ve conducted strategic planning nights encouraging participation by community members, community leaders, parents and stakeholders that have met to have input in the district strategic plan.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

In general, my position is that decisions to limit access to books should be carefully considered, and the reasons behind such decision should be transparent and based on clear educational objectives. The freedom to access diverse ideas and perspectives is a fundamental value in education. Censoring books may limit students’ ability to think critically explore different viewpoints and develop a well-rounded understanding of the world. (Jan. 1, 2025. The Illinois general assembly passed HB2789)

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

Data doesn’t necessary support class size as the #1 factor of educational growth, it is all about the teacher and the relationship they build with their class. We need to support our teachers and keep them happy and healthy! Strive to keep classroom small throughout the district. We must be fiscally responsible to our taxpayers.

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

Under the direction of our new Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources who has hired a new director of human resources that has over 20 years of educational experience in human resources. Her expertise is talent acquisition, talent development, grants and fiscal management. She has increased our presence on all social media platforms, particularly LinkedIn to recruit top notch educators. Senior leadership is also doing a lot of cultivate and talent from within with programs like Aspiring Administration Cohort and Grow your own.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I am out and about in Valley View School District community, both in Bolingbrook and Romeoville. My family and I enjoy all what our communities have to offer. Please, if you see me stop and introduce yourself. I always take time to speak with constituents, other community leaders, students and staff.