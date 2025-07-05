Lockport bakery and market up for national Best Bakery 2025

Megan Saunders poses for a photo at her bakery Springview Sweets Bakery in its former location at the Lockport Metra train station in downtown Lockport in December 2023. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Megan Saunders, owner of the remote Springview Sweets Bakery and the Springview Sweets Market in Lockport, is seeking community support in a bakery contest.

Saunders, who said she won second place in Best Bakery 2024, is part of the nationwide competition in 2025 and is seeking votes.

“I started this bakery to help those in our community and to honor my grandma, as we used to bake all the time together,” Saunders said. “The bakery has far exceeded my expectations and has led me to being able to support each and every one of you as much as you support me.”

To vote, visit southlandnewsgroup.com.

Saunders had a physical location for Springview Sweets Bakery in the Lockport Metra Station until she transitioned into a remote model on Aug. 2, 2024.

For more information, visit the Springview Sweets Bakery Facebook page.