Joliet man calls 911 on cops, gets arrested at domestic disturbance
Joliet man arrested at scene of domestic disturbance after calling 911 on police who ordered him to stop.
Joliet man arrested at scene of domestic disturbance after calling 911 on police who ordered him to stop.
Greater Joliet YMCA feels bringing programs directly to the neighborhoods is effective, but others say they will miss the facility
Here’s a glimpse of their first day back
Joliet police arrest a 73-year-old resident of Joshua Arms Senior Residences on a disorderly conduct charge.
County Board imposed tax on all recreational sales in county when product became legal
Residents can book appointments at county clinics online
Pace bus window broken hit by hurled grocery bag, witnesses tell police
The teen’s body was found in the Theodore Marsh preserve in Crest Hill on Friday