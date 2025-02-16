2025 Election Questionnaire: Timothy Russ, Lockport City Council, Third Ward

Name:

Timothy Russ

What office are you seeking?

Alderman of Lockport’s 3rd Ward

What is your political party?

Independent

What is your current age?

34

Occupation and employer:

Director of Facilities at Homer Community Consolidated School District 33C

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

This is my first experience running for a seat in public office. Over the years I have participated in local organizations such as the Lockport Township High School Foundation, where I served as Vice President for several years. The majority of my time has been working in and around our communities’ schools and getting to know so many great families that live in our area.

City:

Lockport

Education:

Bachelor’s in Education (Teaching Degree)

Certified Maintenance Professional (ILASBO)

Certified Professional Supervisor (ILASBO)

Community Involvement:

Lockport Township High School Foundation

Will County Facilities Professional Group

Illinois Association of School Business Officials Member

Marital status/Immediate family:

I am currently single.

Questions:

What is your vision for the city’s future development?

I would like to see continued economic success and continued business evolvement in our city, while also integrating sustainable solutions to parking, traffic and pedestrian community needs. I would like to see continued support for our local businesses and owners. As our city continues to evolve, I would like to work with our residents to understand their needs and what is happening in their lives right here in Lockport. I see Lockport continuing to build on the great traditions and history it is renown for by looking at all opportunities with a fair attitude and making decisions that ultimately advance the livelihood of the hardworking people who pay taxes here. I would work with all stakeholders to form the best solutions and scenarios for our great city.

Housing affordability and shortage of quality multifamily housing has been labeled a county-wide problem. How can your city address this locally?

Given the shortage of quality multifamily housing the city should start by looking at the current makeup of all publicly owned properties, evaluate them for housing options, create a plan, solicit proposals from community and or developers, and prepare to sell set property for the best value possible. Another way is to look for grant opportunities for things like infrastructure installation. The city can continue to be a partner in reusing vacant properties. Our State Street businesses have really founds some great homes over the course of the last several years. Areas that were dilapidated have been given new life and a breath of fresh air for all who live here. The city should also continue to engage with its’ employers right here in the community. Can the employers make any investment in their employees lives or investments in education?

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

1. Responsible Economic Development- Continuing to research and investigate realistic advancements and potential business while evaluating what other needs come along with them (parking, parking structure(s), walkways, public safety, etc.)

2. Good Governance and Community Engagement- Residents, rightfully so, expect a lot from their local leaders. One way to have good governance is providing easy access to public minutes and data. Also being transparent continues a line of trust with the residents as well. Using tools like surveys, town halls, and local gatherings are great ways to involve residents in major decision making processes and gives people a chance to give their opinions.

3. Listen to the residents- Be resident focused, be present regularly in my city and ward. Be available and understanding. Be willing to look at all sides and points of view.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Environmental stewardship is important. We want clean air and water for our families and want to protect the community we live in for years to come. One of the key ways to find that balance with economic development and environmental sustainability is by investing in sustainable infrastructures and adapting those building codes and requirements to be more sustainable. Educate people about sustainable practices offered in the community they can be a part of or take advantage of, and also support those local businesses who are environmentally friendly. Many of these opportunities have the ability to create jobs within the community as well, further benefiting the community.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

I would really like to see or be a part of a deal to move forward that involves a parking structure in our downtown area. Our area would benefit greatly from additional parking options in the 3rd ward as well as parts of the 2nd. This would also help to boost the amount of economic activity that is seen during high impact events and weekends. Are their any grant monies available to look at more safe passage routes near train tracks or even creating bridge walkways and streets long term in some areas. Lots to be discussed and investigated on behalf of the community and it’s future.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

The city council can play a huge role in supporting local businesses and economic growth by being business friendly. Work with businesses to create events and activities that draw the community out into the public and in turn to support local business. The city council should make strategic investments in business corridor infrastructure (roads, water, sewer, lighting, etc.). Things like adding parking, additional walkways, and security enhancements will only bring more patrons safely and more securely towards our downtown and other business areas. Continue to work with the city’s Chamber of Commerce and network with businesses. Send surveys to the local businesses or stop by and find out what’s going on and understand the needs of local businesses. Lastly I would encourage entrepreneurship right here in our community. Our own high school has many talented students who have great ideas. They are the future and we should engage them and support their ideas in our community as well.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Crime/ Security: Continuing to support our local police officers and talking to our community members regularly about local happenings. The community does best when it works together against crime. Get the community and youth involved with the police and the educational programs they offer on a regular basis.

Adequate Parking/ Safety: The downtown area within my ward, has become a great spot for events and weekend activities. Even weeknight evenings have become filled with people supporting local businesses. Unfortunately this leaves many of my neighbors are surrounding apartments without places to park when they get home. Also often times there are not too many spots readily available for additional patrons that come down after a certain time. I would like to investigate using a current underutilized space to create additional parking or a parking deck of some sorts to assist in creating additional parking volume and in turn a potential increase in business traffic on high impact evenings.

City Infrastructure: Continue updating city infrastructures in the neighborhoods that need it most. Replace piping, sidewalks, streets, and creating additional accessibility where required for all city patrons.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

To ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents, I would start by inviting all members to the table to discuss and engage the residents in the decision making process whether that be through meeting or conversation. Utilize technology (in a healthy way) to promote community engagement and participation. This could be done as well through advertising or surveying for example. The city can continue to invest in training and promote economic inclusion as well by creating economic opportunities for all residents.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

I believe any conflicts should be made aware that could be detrimental to the tax payer no matter the public body. I believe that all candidates and political entities should be required to regularly fill out an economic interest form with their respected area of governance. I would also be as transparent as possible with the decisions and work that I would be doing and would expect the same from the colleagues.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I would make myself available by being present in the community daily and really as I have mentioned before, listening to the residents of my ward. One of my strong points is helping people and trying to make things better. I live by that if I have at a minimum made one thing better today, I have done my job. I would remember that I work for “you” the community and am doing this job for “you”. I would be open to online communication such as social media, email, and video meetings. Living right in the action zone of my ward, I feel I am in a good place to just even take a simple stroll around the neighborhood to see what is going on. I am at almost every car show with my nieces, Old Canal Days, and many of the other great activities and events our wonderful Park District and City put together.