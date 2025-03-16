Where these Joliet Township High School District 204 candidates stand on cellphones in schools

In questionnaires sent out to school board candidates in the April 1 election, The Herald-News asked candidates their position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours.

Here is what these candidates who responded to our questionnaires had to say on the issue.

Matthew Kennedy

Matthew Kennedy (Photo provided by Matthew Kennedy)

Cellphone usage in schools has become a widespread issue, raising concerns about its impact on student behavior, academic performance, and overall school culture. While cellphones can offer some educational benefits when used appropriately, their negative effects in the classroom are undeniable. Studies and reports indicate that excessive cellphone use in schools can lead to a variety of challenges, particularly around student focus, mental health, and academic achievement. I was not on the school board that approved the cell phones in the school, but I am no fan of the cell phones in the schools for data driven reasons.

Distraction and Decreased Academic Performance:

One of the most significant negative impacts of cell phone usage in schools is the distraction it creates. According to a study conducted by the London School of Economics in 2015, schools that banned or limited the use of mobile phones saw an improvement in student academic performance. The study found that test scores for students improved by 6.4 percent on average, with the most significant improvements seen in disadvantaged students. The constant temptation to check social media, text friends, or browse the web during class time can prevent students from fully engaging with lessons, leading to lower retention of information and poor academic performance.

When students are distracted by their phones, they miss out on valuable learning opportunities. The constant switching between tasks (called “task-switching”) when checking notifications or messages interrupts the flow of thought, making it harder for students to concentrate on the material being taught. This fragmentation of attention contributes to diminished learning, and studies show that students who frequently use their phones in class tend to have lower grades and test scores.

Impact on Mental Health and Social Development:

Beyond academic concerns, the impact of cell phones on students’ mental health is also troubling. The overuse of cell phones, especially social media, has been linked to increased rates of anxiety, depression, and stress among students. A 2019 study published in Computers in Human Behavior found that adolescents who spent more time on their phones, particularly on social media, were more likely to report symptoms of depression and anxiety. The pressure to constantly stay connected, compare oneself to others, and maintain a social media presence can contribute to negative self-esteem and increased feelings of isolation.

Moreover, the reliance on phones for communication can hinder the development of social skills. Face-to-face interactions, which are crucial for building empathy, conflict resolution skills, and friendships, are often replaced by text messages or online interactions. This shift can leave students feeling disconnected from their peers, contributing to feelings of loneliness and social anxiety.

Sam Coffey (Photo provided by Sam Coffey)

I believe students should be allowed to have access to their phones during school hours. Phones are a part of our lives whether we like it or not, and students must learn how to self-regulate their usage. I think we need to be talking about appropriate usage and the effects on minds and bodies, social lives, class and grades, etc. in order to ensure students are using their technology responsibly. I do not like the idea of forcing students to learn on computers and tvs and then debating if they should have access to the one piece of technology they carry with them all the time. If students didn’t have access to phones, they would find other ways to entertain themselves with the school technology they are allowed to have. This is an opportunity to teach when and how to use this technology responsibly, and I would like to see a teaching moment rather than a controlling moment.

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

I think phones should be available to students at all times, especially in the event of an emergency. It gives peace of mind to both students and parents as everyone feels more comfortable in our buildings.