2025 Election Questionnaire: Scott Nyssen, Lockport Township High School District 205 Board of Education

Name: Scott Nyssen

What office are you seeking? LTHS District 205 Board of Education

What is your current age? 56

Occupation and employer: Assistant Principal, Oak Prairie Junior High School

What offices, if any, have you previously held? None

City: Lockport

Education: Doctorate in Educational Leadership, University of St. Francis

Masters in Educational Administration, Benedictine University

Bachelors in History, Northern Illinois University

Marital status/Immediate family: I am married and have a daughter attending Lockport Township High School.

Do you think the district should keep investing money to keep Central Campus open or should the district spend more to build a new high school and if so where?

The renovations and upgrades already completed at Central Campus, along with any additional work currently planned, have enabled our freshmen to attend school within our community rather than being bussed to Frankfort each day. While the long-term viability of keeping Central Campus open remains uncertain, I believe the newly elected board will need to assess both the cost and necessity of constructing an entirely new campus in the future.

This assessment would involve population studies, new home construction trends, and coordination with multiple stakeholder groups

The district currently owns property on 159th Street that is large enough for a new campus. Other options could include expanding East Campus or selling the existing land to purchase a safer site away from the main business corridor on 159th. Before undertaking such a significant project, thorough studies must be conducted, and community input must be prioritized.

How can the district improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores?

Improving standardized test scores in reading starts in the classroom and extends into the homes of our community. A rigorous, well-structured curriculum paired with positive and consistent instruction is essential for enhancing student learning and engagement. However, fostering a true love for reading and a sense of pride in achievement requires the effort of the entire community. This is a shared responsibility, and we all play a role in making it happen.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

Existing policies govern law enforcement presence on campus and their access to students. These policies should be followed in this situation as well.

What are the top three issues that the school district is facing right now?

While many issues and ongoing projects require attention, I believe hiring a new superintendent upon Dr. McBride’s retirement is paramount. Other key matters before the board include evaluating the future of Central Campus versus new construction and working to improve student achievement.

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

As a school administrator, I grapple with the challenges of cell phone use in the school building every day. I believe students do not need constant access to their phones, and clear parameters must be set and enforced. Phones often serve as distractions in the classroom and can pose safety risks when misused. If students require internet access for academic purposes, they have school-issued Chromebooks to support their research and learning.

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

The district currently provides financial information on its website and reviews budget details during board meetings, as required by the state.

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

The district currently has several committees and forums that actively engage the community in decision-making, providing valuable feedback and guidance.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

Balancing class sizes with current teacher staffing levels requires a strategic approach involving student learning and teacher effectiveness. Analyzing enrollment trends, and staying ahead of those trends is essential. Creative scheduling, using educational support staff, and exploring state funding can help alleviate issues. Administration, staff and student input during staffing number discussions would be proactive and ensure voices are heard .

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

