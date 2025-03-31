2025 Election Questionnaire: LeShae Hudson, Joliet School District 86 Board Member

Violence Prevention Council Coordinator LeShae Hudson speaks at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the Ozzie & Peggy Mitchell Center, formerly the Peter Claver Center, Joliet Township's new violence prevention program on Wednesday, Jan. 17th, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Name: LeShae Hudson

What office are you seeking? Joliet District 86 School Board Member

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 0

Occupation and employer: Violence Prevention Council Coordinator for the Joliet Township Government

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I have held the office of Vice President of the Catholic Charities Policy Council for HeadStart governed by the United States Department of Education.

City: Joliet

Campaign Website: LeShae Hudson via Facebook

Education: I have earned a master’s degree from Lincoln University.

Community Involvement: I belong to the City of Joliet Community Emergency Response Team, New Lenox Community Emergency Response Team, Illinois Attorney General’s VINE Council, New Lenox Safe Community Council. I volunteer at the Joliet Salvation Army and the Second Baptist Church of Joliet. I am also certified to volunteer at any Joliet District 86 School.

Marital status/Immediate family: I am married with 2 children.

Questions:

How can the district improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores?

In my experience, the best way the district can improve reading and English proficiency and test state scores is bridging the gap between school life and home life by getting the parents and/or guardians involved in their child’s education. Creating relationships with the school staff and parents/guardians is crucial.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

I see no need to subject children in a learning environment to law enforcement activities; however, as board member, I would always like to make collective decisions and advocate for policies that protect the environment for our children.

What are the top three issues that the school district is facing right now?

In my experience, the top 3 issues are:

1. Teacher shortages for special education classrooms

2. Paraprofessional to assist teachers and students in daily learning

3. As I visit some schools, I noticed the aging and outdated infrastructure and upkeep.

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

To my knowledge, as a board there are certain mandates and policies that should be followed regarding this subject, and I will always do what is ethical and lawful.

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

What steps would you take to address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones?

As a Violence Prevention Council Coordinator, my role is to create violence prevention modules, trainings and emergency preparedness and responses to violence and gun violence. I will be hosting 10 months of training and the I have already made and making are:

Comprehensive Training Models for Violence Prevention

August 20th: Social Media Threat Assessment and Intervention

Objective: Train the council, outreach teams and school partners on identifying and intervening in online conflicts before they escalate.

September 17th: Schools and Workplace Active Shooter Preparedness

Objective: Partner with schools and community stakeholders on active shooter and violence response plans.

This is how I have been addressing concerns of all violence, via cyber or in person.

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

As I toured the district’s website, I noticed the financial documents posted on the website. In my experience, when I need answers on certain questions or needed clarification, my best practice is to call the school and/or use the “Let’s Talk” option on the website. I have had success with that as a current parent of a District 86 child.

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

I have been a community advocate for over 25 years. What I have been doing, and my best practice is to speak directly to the community, to the parents when I am picking up my child and also show up to important meetings that will inform us as parents and community members and empower the community with the correct information. I would also encourage parents to use the resources that are available to us by using the “Let’s Talk” option on the district’s website.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

From my understanding and experience, class sizes are based on student enrollment. If there are 19 students per class, the requirement is 1 teacher per class.

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

If I were a board member, I would make a collective decision to create incentives that are best for all parties involved.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I have already made myself accessible to my constituents by showing up where they are. I attend meetings. I give a suitable number to contact me as well as FOLLOW UP with them.