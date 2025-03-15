What these Lockport City Council candidates want for the city’s development

Christina Bergbower (Photo provided by Christina Bergbower )

What is your vision for the city’s future development?

We are fortunate to have excellent city staff, helping council create master plans for the City of Lockport. We have created these “guidebooks” to map out the Star Innovation Park, the Historical area of Lockport, and up and coming development on Rt. 171 and 9th St, which are the most visible gateways to the city. Beyond that, my vision is to have more affordable housing for our senior citizens and perhaps young families, by removing some of the building requirements we currently have for the city. I envision a senior citizen subdivision that is more manageable, less costly to maintain, and a strong community. Additionally, I would like to continue my work on keeping the city green with services like AYD (Waste Management), Urban Canopy & Simple Recycling. Working with Bloom Lockport, it would be wonderful to see in the future our parkways filled with native plants.

Timothy Russ (Photo provided by Timothy Russ)

I would like to see continued economic success and continued business evolvement in our city, while also integrating sustainable solutions to parking, traffic and pedestrian community needs. I would like to see continued support for our local businesses and owners. As our city continues to evolve, I would like to work with our residents to understand their needs and what is happening in their lives right here in Lockport. I see Lockport continuing to build on the great traditions and history it is renown for by looking at all opportunities with a fair attitude and making decisions that ultimately advance the livelihood of the hardworking people who pay taxes here. I would work with all stakeholders to form the best solutions and scenarios for our great city.