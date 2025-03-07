2025 Election Questionnaire: Brayden Caraynoff-Huber, Minooka Village Trustee

Name:

Brayden Caraynoff-Huber

What office are you seeking?

Village Trustee

What is your political party?

Independent

What is your current age?

20

Occupation and employer:

Legislative Intern for Representative Darin LaHood

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

None

City:

Born and raised in Minooka

Campaign Website:

N/A

Education:

Masters in Political Management (May 2025)

George Washington University, Washington DC

Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) In Political Science (August 2023)

Penn State, University Park, PA

Community Involvement:

I have been involved in the community since a young age. I began organizing a community-wide recycling event when I was only 10 years old. I also built and maintain the Little Free Library located at Village Hall and have placed a few park benches around town that were made out of recycled plastic caps. I began the kindness rock project one summer at the community picnic, and it has grown over the years.

Marital status/Immediate family:

N/A

Questions:

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

My top three priorities for our city are 1) to bring important businesses such as sit-down restaurants and retail stores into Minooka in order to better the town’s general welfare, 2) increase funding for our schools to better prepare our youth for the future and to make sure they get a quality education, and 3) implement more fiscally responsible policies in order to curb excessive spending, and make sure that taxpayer dollars are not being wasted.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Local law enforcement must cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to identify and deport illegal immigrants who have committed crimes like murder or drug trafficking. I want to make our town safer, and the only way for that to be achieved is for local and federal law enforcement agencies to work together in bringing criminals to justice.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

I believe that economic development and environmental sustainability need to balance each other, rather than being seen as adversarial. They can be mutually beneficial partners in growth. I intend to do everything I can to make sure that every economic development in town prioritizes practices that promote economic growth while actively minimizing environmental impact.

One of my passions is environmental sustainability. For years I have promoted community recycling and organized a community-wide event that benefitted Ronald McDonald House Charities. I have helped recycle over 25 tons of aluminum to date, keeping it out of our landfills.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

Minooka’s infrastructure will be a high priority for me if I am elected. I believe that every person in this town deserves roads that are smooth, and roads that are well built in order to prevent excessive repairs. I will work to keep excessive semi-truck traffic out of our neighborhoods and on designated roads that are built to handle it. We need to ensure our infrastructure grows along with our community.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

I believe that the city council should play a supporting, but not lead, role in local business. City councils should support local businesses and economic growth by creating policies and programs that encourage entrepreneurship, attract businesses, and invest in community infrastructure. Supporting local businesses can help reduce unemployment rates, improve economic stability, and create lasting value for our town.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

Minooka is considered a safe place to live with low crime rates and a strong police-community relationship. I will work to make sure law enforcement has the funds necessary to continue protecting and serving our community.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

I’ve always believed that every American regardless of the color of their skin, their creed, and their history should be able to live in peace in our town. As a trustee, I’ll be able to make sure that the village includes every resident in the activities of local government, and takes them into consideration.I would like to hold community meetings to gather input from diverse residents on policy proposals and potential issues affecting our community.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes, I absolutely support the requirement of government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest. It is widely supported as a key measure to promote transparency and accountability in government, allowing citizens to scrutinize decisions and hold officials responsible. I believe that complete government transparency and accountability are vital for good governance.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I will try to be accessible to all constituents through being available on social media such as my Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn pages. I believe that a good public servant listens to their constituents and consults the populace when deciding a course of action. I will do my best to uphold this belief if I am elected.