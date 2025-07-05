State police issues motorcycle safety reminder following 4 fatalities in one week

A Joliet police motorcycle sits in front of several vintage cars at the Speed Catches Up With You speed awareness campaign on Tuesday, July 23, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

Illinois — The Illinois State Police are reminding the public about motorcycle safety, following four fatalities in the past week.

According to ISP, summer historically has the highest number of motorcycle crashes and fatalities, with the National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration reporting 47% of motorcycle fatalities occurring in summer months between 2013 and 2022.

While motorcycles reportedly account for less than 3% of registered vehicles in the U.S., they comprise an estimated 12% of all traffic fatalities, according to the ISP.

There have already been 44 motorcycle fatalities in Illinois in 2025, according to ISP.

“Speed and driving while impaired are two of the main causes of motorcycle fatalities and injuries,” the ISP statement said. “Fifty-nine percent of motorcycle fatalities involved impaired driving, and 40 percent of serious injuries involved speeding.”

ISP reminds motorcyclists to maintain their safety by always wearing a helmet as well as protective gear like eye protection, a sturdy jacket, pants, boots, and gloves.

Police also recommend wearing high-visibility colors and reflective materials and to never ride while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

The Illinois State Police also gave reminders for other drivers to be safe around motorcycles, including to always be on the lookout for the smaller vehicles, especially in blind spots, and to keep a safe distance from motorcycles when traveling behind them.

The police also reminded drivers that motorcycles may weave within their lanes to avoid debris, so to give them space.

ISP reminded new riders to follow the Illinois Department of Transportation Ride S.M.A.R.T. guidelines, which emphasize riding sober and wearing proper safety gear, and provides resources to get motorcycle licensing courses for free.

IDOT also provides Advanced Rider Courses for more experienced riders to improve their skills and safety on the road.