2025 Election Questionnaire: Steven Streit, Lockport Mayor

Name:

Steven Streit

What office are you seeking?

Mayor

What is your political party?

Independent

What is your current age?

57

Occupation and employer:

Marketing and Design at OH Design Group (full-time), Mayor City of Lockport (part-time)

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Mayor

City:

Lockport

Education:

Bachelors of Arts, Visual Communication

Community Involvement:

Lockport Chamber of Commerce, Mainstreet Lockport LLC, Summer Art Series (now Community Arts Council), Pacific Garden Mission, National Historic Trust Gaylord, Will County Governmental League, Will County Center for Economic Development, Will County Brownfield Advisor Board

Marital status/Immediate family:

Married, 25 years to Wendy. Two daughters, Zoe and Penelope.

Questions:

What is your vision for the city’s future development?

Ensure that the old 180 acre Chevron site, now Lockport’s Star Innovation District, builds outs in such a way that it enhances the quality of life in Lockport. Continue to old the line on any further logistics operations. Stay on top of our infrastructure maintenance as well as look for further improvements so that sensible growth will not be impeded, hold on to our commercial properties for COMMERCIAL use and not yield to alternative development proposals for industrial and housing. We will continue to pursue commercial and retail uses that benefit the citizens and expand the sales tax base.

Housing affordability and shortage of quality multifamily housing has been labeled a county-wide problem. How can your city address this locally?

Unaffordable housing has continued to be a frustration. Building homes that young people can afford is essential to a healthy community. We have recently formed a sub committee on the Council to aggressively address the issue. I believe that a large part of the solution will involve a willingness to think differently about the sizes of lots and homes. For instance, the “Tiny Home” movement is not a trend as much as it is a return to a sustainable way of living that people enjoyed for hundreds of years. Our old downtown neighborhood is a great example of homes that are 900 square feet with narrow lot lines. Providing options for the children of residents as they grow to adulthood, as well as people who want to move to Lockport for the first time, is a worthy goal.

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

The prime purpose of mayor, as I have seen it these past 12 years, is to ensure that people enjoy living in the Lockport community and that they can reach their life goals while living peacefully with their neighbors. We reach this by ensuring our infrastructure and city services are the best we can make them, there is convenient access to businesses and services (and to make it easy for citizens to open their own businesses). Lastly, by building community pride and joy through festivals, events, and opportunities for citizens to be involved at what-ever level they choose.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

I do not believe a municipality needs to fill up every square inch of available land. While I have always been pro-business, we have turned down over 4 million square feet in logistics and a number of commercial uses where the building only can ever have a single use (i.e. a car wash). These were proposals that needed new zoning or special use permits, so we had the ability to be selective. I believe that economic development that builds commercial spaces which can be repurposed as different businesses come and go over the decades is good policy. Knocking down single use structures every 25 years and pushing them into a landfill, not so much.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

During my tenure as Mayor, we have been very aggressive at repairing and enhancing transportation infrastructure in Lockport. This policy will continue. Also, we continue to partner with PACE and Metra to find ways to encourage public transportation by making it more accessible. Looking out over the next twenty years is also important as autonomous cars slowly filter into society. As Mayor, along with Council and staff, it will be our responsibility to consider the effects on the possibility of increasing use of autonomous vehicle subscriptions and what it means for parking and road use.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

As Mayor, I have always believed it important to support the business community. It goes beyond just expanding the tax base though. As I said earlier, helping people meet their life goals and building community is an important part of civic leadership. When those who do business in Lockport feel supported by elected officials, they want to be here and will flourish.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

With increased commercial and housing growth comes more possibilities for crime and interpersonal friction. We will continue to hire the best candidates available for our police Department and make sure they are trained to manage situations professionally and with care. Our PD has been terrific and we will continue to support them in their role of keeping the public safe. Public safety also means keeping our infrastructure functioning properly so, the same support and accolades for our Public Works department applies as well.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

I don’t know of any policies that our city has that foster economic or personal discrimination. If there are, and I am made aware of them, I would make it a priority to address them.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

While Mayor, we have instituted such transparency policies. Generally, city staff is the first line of awareness on any conflicts and they address any issues with elected officials to potential problems. We also hire third party consultants to review annually any conflicts our elected officials may have.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

Porters know that I am easy to reach. I get ‘summoned’ all of the time on social media and via message boards and try to respond promptly. My email, streit@lockport.org, has always been the best way to reach me but my cell phone is posted on the city’s website (lockport.org) as well. Lastly, my ugly mug is recognizable enough and when people stop to chat with me at the grocery store, or an event, or when I’m cutting the grass, I am always happy to hear them out and act on any concerns they may have.