Joliet District 86 board candidates positions on improving state test scores

Joliet Public Schools District 86 covers 26.4 square miles in Joliet and includes 15 elementary schools, four junior high schools, one early childhood center and one alternative school. (Shaw Media file photo)

In election questionnaires, The Herald-News asked candidates for Joliet Public Schools District 86 how the district improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores.

Here’s what they said.

Deborah Ziech

She is a retired nurse and former member of the District 86 board, serving from 2003 to 2023. She also is director of the Joliet Grade School Foundation and the founder of Joliet Reads.

“I believe that smaller class sizes, particularly in primary grades K-2 with paraprofessionals in each room would make a tremendous difference. It would afford the opportunity for small group work with more hands and eyes available for students.”

Deborah Ziech (Photo provided by Deborah Ziech )

Matthew Pritz

Pritz is running for his second term on the District 86 board. He is employed as a diagnostics sales manager at Antech and has two children who attend or will attend District 86 schools.

“The district can improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores by continuing to solidify the reading curriculum, specifically Wit and Wisdom, and ensuring the effective implementation of Savvas for English Language Learners. To support these efforts, I will continuously monitor data to ensure we are meeting the needs of all our students, allowing us to implement targeted strategies to promote growth. This approach, combined with ongoing professional development for educators in both curricular programs, will enhance instructional practices and drive improved student outcomes.”