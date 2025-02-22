2025 Election Questionnaire: Josh Stell, Minooka Village Trustee

Name:

Josh Stell

What office are you seeking?

Village Trustee

What is your political party?

Independent

What is your current age?

26

Occupation and employer:

I own a small business called CTRL-ALT-FIX, doing IT managed services for other local businesses.

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

This is my first time running for office.

City:

Minooka

Campaign Website:

stellforminooka.com

Education:

I have completed both my Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Cybersecurity and Information Assurance from Western Governors University, where I gave the commencement speech!

Community Involvement:

I am a member of the Minooka Lions Club, and I volunteer in my free time as opportunities arrive. Most recently, I’ve donated food to the St. Mary’s Church food pantry and I’ve volunteered my time to pack meals at the Village Christian Church in Minooka.

Marital status/Immediate family:

I’m engaged to my wonderful fiance Mary, who is finishing her Family Nurse Practitioner Master’s Degree program.

Questions:

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

My top three priorities are fiscal responsibility, community engagement/transparency and ensuring growth in Minooka, which benefits residents while keeping Minooka a safe and welcoming place for our youth and families. At the village board meeting where the tax rate was discussed last year, I was present and advocated against an increase. I encouraged Trustees to select an option that allowed a rate reduction while still allowing for a small budget increase. This was due to Minooka’s tax base increasing. I will not vote in favor of frivolous or wasteful spending that doesn’t benefit our community. As candidate for Trustee, I’ve worked to bridge the communication between our sitting board and the public at large. I’ll make decisions based on community feedback and for the betterment of our community as a whole.I want to raise my family in Minooka, and I have been active in supporting projects that would benefit our community while opposing those that do not bring value to the residents. I spent hours at the CN open house listening to concerned residents and voicing my concerns to the CN reps. I then followed up with local, state, and federal officials bringing up concerns and why I couldn’t support the development of the project. I will keep Minooka a safe and welcoming place for our families.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

Public safety should always be the top priority for our local law enforcement. Their primary focus should be on protecting our community, responding to emergencies, and enforcing local laws. Immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility, and I believe our local officers should prioritize keeping Minooka safe rather than diverting resources to federal immigration matters. However, if serious crimes are involved, cooperation between agencies is often necessary, and I’d support cooperation to ensure justice and security for our residents.

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

Economic development and environmental sustainability are not mutually exclusive; in fact, they should go hand in hand. My focus is on attracting businesses and development that align with Minooka’s long-term vision—ones that bring jobs and revenue without compromising our community’s charm and quality of life. I support smart infrastructure planning, incorporating green spaces, and ensuring that developments respect our local environment. For example, when discussing new projects, I will advocate for sustainable design where feasible, such as native landscaping, stormwater management improvements, and minimizing unnecessary semi-truck traffic in residential areas. My goal is to preserve Minooka for future generations while fostering responsible growth that benefits all residents.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

My priority is ensuring our infrastructure keeps up with Minooka’s growth while protecting our neighborhoods from being overrun by semi-truck traffic. I will advocate for responsible road improvements, better traffic management, and enforcement to keep heavy truck traffic where it belongs—on designated routes, not in residential areas.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

The Village Board should play a key role in fostering economic development by ensuring that regulations don’t overburden hardworking entrepreneurs looking to start a business in Minooka. I support expanding infrastructure that would support economic growth, including bringing fiber optic internet to our community, which would benefit both residents and businesses by improving connectivity and making Minooka a more attractive place for both budding and experienced entrepreneurs.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

I’m so proud and grateful that Minooka is one of the safest towns in our state. One of my top public safety concerns is ensuring that our local roads are not overrun by semi-truck traffic, which poses risks to both drivers and pedestrians. I will work to enforce sensible truck routes and advocate for infrastructure improvements that prioritize safety. Additionally, I fully support our Minooka Police Department and believe in ensuring they have the resources needed to keep our community safe while maintaining strong community relations.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

Over the last year, the Village has hosted many community events that support both our businesses and residents. As Trustee, I will ensure that future events and policies are considerate of all Minooka residents, fostering a welcoming environment for everyone. It’s important that our local government remains engaged with the community and responsive to the needs of all who call Minooka home. Communication has been a high priority for me as a candidate and will continue to be important as Trustee.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes, I strongly support requiring government officials to publicly disclose any potential conflicts of interest. Transparency is key to maintaining trust with the community. As Trustee, I would advocate for clear and consistent policies that require all officials to disclose financial or personal conflicts that could influence their decision-making. Additionally, I would want any trustee with a conflict of interest to not only abstain during a vote on any conflicted topics, but to completely step out of the room during the vote to ensure no influence could take place on the other voting trustees.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I’ve engaged with the community by appearing at local events, volunteering in our community, through email, my website, and social media throughout the campaign, and I’ve committed to remain just as accessible and as open as I can be as Trustee. I also promise to be honest. I’m a human; I don’t know everything and I make mistakes. If I don’t know something I’m not afraid to say “I’m not sure, let’s figure it out”. I’m a strong believer in servant leadership - doing what I can to build up those around me to ensure our village has the tools necessary to succeed.