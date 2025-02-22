2025 Election Questionnaire: Matthew Kennedy, School District 204 Board Member

Name:

Matthew Kennedy

What office are you seeking?

JTHS District 204 Board Member

What is your political party?

Independent

What is your current age?

36

Occupation and employer:

Dean of Students; Chaney-Monge District #88

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

I have been a member of the Joliet Township High School Board of Education for the past six years, holding both the Vice-Presidency and the Presidency during the past two years. I am currently serving as the President for the Board.

City:

I live in Joliet.

Campaign Website:

kennedyforboard.com

Education:

B.S. Ed. in Special Education from Eastern Illinois University

Master’s Degree in Educational Administration from Governor’s State University

Community Involvement:

I started the Special Olympics program at Joliet Township High School, have volunteered to help organize and run the Kermes at Joliet Central Campus and volunteer coached at Joliet Central for multiple seasons.

Marital status/Immediate family:

I am married to my wife, Brenda. Our blended family is comprised of my three sons Robbie (Joliet Central grad), Christian (Joliet Central grad) and Logan (current District 86 enrollee).

Questions:

How can the district improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores?

Improving student outcomes, especially in reading and English proficiency, is one of the most important steps we can take to ensure that all students are prepared for success, both in school and in life. Over the years, I’ve worked hard to advocate for changes that would support this goal, pushing for better curriculum design, accessible tutoring for every student, and new behavioral programs that maximize classroom learning time. Each of these efforts plays a key role in helping students improve their skills, achieve higher state test scores, and thrive academically.

One of my main priorities has been to support improvements to the curriculum. Curriculum is the foundation of any education system, and when it is thoughtfully designed, it makes a huge difference in how well students learn. While I was employed with Joliet Township High School I served as a member of the Curriculum Coordinating Council, which is compromised of teachers and administrators across many educational disciplines. This group is tasked with determining which courses to add or eliminate from the course offerings. The process is extremely rigorous and helps JTHS maintain high quality course offerings. I’ve voted for curriculum updates that are evidence-based and cater to diverse learning needs, making reading and language arts more engaging and accessible. By incorporating critical thinking, diverse literature, and interactive lessons, students gain a deeper understanding of the material, which ultimately helps them do better not just in their daily studies but also on state assessments.

To further support student success, I’ve been a strong advocate and voted to approve free tutoring programs for all students, available both in-person and virtually. I believe that no student should be left behind because they don’t have access to extra help. Whether students need additional support with reading comprehension, writing, or general English proficiency, tutoring can be a game-changer. By offering both in-person and online tutoring, we provide students with flexible options to get the help they need, at their convenience. This targeted support helps them build confidence, strengthen skills, and improve performance on state tests, which is a critical part of their academic journey.

Behavioral programs are another area I’ve championed to help students succeed. Managing behavior effectively in the classroom is essential to creating a focused, positive learning environment. I’ve supported the introduction of behavioral programs designed to help students develop self-regulation skills, resolve conflicts, and create stronger connections with their peers and teachers like our Catalyst Program. This program allows students an opportunity to take a deep dive into their behavior and whom they have impacted allowing growth in social and emotional learning to help students not re-offend. By addressing behavioral challenges early on, we can ensure that students spend more time learning and less time dealing with disruptions. These programs not only improve classroom dynamics but also foster personal growth and emotional intelligence, which are invaluable skills for both school and life. There is still much work to be done in this area and it is my focus to continue to develop better behavioral programs over the next four years if I am fortunate enough to win reelection.

The results of these efforts are already starting to show, with improvements in student performance, state test scores, and behavioral data. By focusing on a well-rounded approach that combines curriculum enhancements, tutoring support, and behavioral programs, we are helping students gain the skills and confidence they need to excel. I will continue to advocate for these changes, knowing that by investing in our students’ academic success, we are investing in their futures.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

Schools should always be a safe and supportive environment where children of all backgrounds can focus on learning and growing. It is crucial that students, families and staff feel secure and welcome within the school community, without the fear of outside disruptions. One of the most important protections for schools is the policy that ICE agents are not allowed to enter school grounds unless they have a valid criminal warrant or subpoena signed by a judge. This policy ensures that schools remain focused on their primary mission—providing a quality education to all students, regardless of their immigration status.

The presence of immigration enforcement agents in a school can be deeply disruptive, not just for the individual involved but for every student and staff member. Imagine the chaos and distress a raid would cause: students, already under the pressure of their academic responsibilities, would be forced to witness an event that could shake their sense of security and stability. Teachers and administrators would be forced to shift their focus from teaching to managing a tense situation, diverting valuable time and resources away from their main priority—helping students learn. This disruption could have lasting effects on the students, many of whom might feel anxious, fearful or confused, detracting from their ability to focus on their studies.

That’s why it is so important to have clear protections in place. Schools are designed to be spaces of growth, where children can develop academically, socially, and emotionally. Allowing ICE agents to enter without judicial authorization could create a climate of fear that discourages students from coming to school or engaging fully in their education. Families would understandably be afraid to send their children to school, especially if they fear their presence could result in detention or deportation. In such an environment, students could experience unnecessary trauma, which would only serve to hinder their academic progress and emotional well-being.

The policy that ICE agents must have a criminal warrant or a subpoena signed by a judge before entering schools ensures that the focus remains where it belongs: on the education and well-being of every student. It maintains the sanctity of the school environment, free from outside forces that could jeopardize the safety and peace necessary for learning to take place. It also protects the rights of families, ensuring that their children’s education is not interrupted by actions outside the realm of the school’s purpose.

Education should be an opportunity for every child to thrive, regardless of their background or immigration status. Ensuring that schools remain safe and undisturbed by outside interference is one of the most effective ways we can support students and their futures. By keeping schools focused on learning and free from unnecessary disruptions, we empower every student to reach their full potential in a secure and nurturing environment.

What are the top three issues that the school district is facing right now?

Joliet Township High School (JTHS) is navigating a challenging yet exciting period as it continues to prioritize the academic success and well-being of its students. However, like many schools, there are a few key issues that need careful attention to ensure continued progress. The top three issues facing JTHS right now are student discipline, maintaining and updating the physical buildings, and fostering the ongoing development and maintenance of community partnerships. Each of these areas is crucial to the overall success of the district, and while progress has been made in some of these areas, there is still work to be done.

Student Discipline: One of the most pressing issues for JTHS continues to be student discipline. While data over recent years shows steady improvement in this area—exclusionary discipline incidents have decreased year over year—we know there is still work to be done. The focus has shifted toward addressing the needs of students who have the most significant behavioral and emotional challenges. We recognize that many students who struggle with discipline issues often have underlying needs that require targeted support and intervention. To that end, the district is working on developing new programs and initiatives to better support these students, providing them with the tools and resources they need to improve behavior, make better decisions, and thrive academically. While progress has been made, it’s clear that a continued commitment to specialized programming, such as counseling services and restorative justice practices, will be necessary to ensure every student receives the support they need to succeed.

Physical Building Updates: Another challenge JTHS faces is the ongoing maintenance and updates to our physical campuses. All of our school buildings have a significant amount of age to them, and while we have done a phenomenal job to maintain these structures over the years, the reality is that older buildings require continuous attention to remain safe and conducive to learning. The good news is that the district has been able to avoid asking for a referendum that would place additional burdens on taxpayers. Instead, we’ve focused on making improvements within our existing budget, utilizing the sale of bonds for capital, prioritizing renovations and upgrades that are necessary to keep the schools functioning at their best through our board approved ten year master planning. Notable projects include the renovations to our stadium, the creation of a new transition center, and the development of a state-of-the-art culinary arts center. These projects, along with ongoing updates to a multitude of upcoming planned projects help ensure that JTHS can provide a modern, safe environment for students. But the work doesn’t stop there—continued investment in the physical campuses will be essential to maintaining high standards and supporting our growing student body.

Community Partnerships: Finally, the continued development and maintenance of community partnerships remain a vital focus for JTHS. The district is fortunate to have a wide range of partnerships with local businesses, organizations, and government entities that help provide valuable internship, volunteer, and career exploration opportunities for students. These partnerships help bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world experience, giving students a head start as they prepare for their futures. However, maintaining these partnerships requires ongoing effort and attention. Cultivating these relationships is not a one-time task—it takes constant communication, collaboration, and follow-up to ensure that the partnerships remain strong and mutually beneficial. By being proactive in managing these relationships, we help ensure that the community continues to support the school, and in turn, our students have access to unique learning opportunities that would otherwise be unavailable to them.

In conclusion, while JTHS has made notable strides in improving student discipline, maintaining its physical buildings, and developing strong community partnerships, there are still areas that require attention. The district is committed to addressing these challenges by continuing to develop programs that support students with the greatest needs, investing in the upkeep of our facilities, and fostering strong relationships with our community partners. With the continued support of staff, families, and the broader community, JTHS will continue to grow and adapt to meet the needs of every student, preparing them for success both inside and outside the classroom.

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

Cell phone usage in schools has become a widespread issue, raising concerns about its impact on student behavior, academic performance, and overall school culture. While cell phones can offer some educational benefits when used appropriately, their negative effects in the classroom are undeniable. Studies and reports indicate that excessive cell phone use in schools can lead to a variety of challenges, particularly around student focus, mental health, and academic achievement. I was not on the school board that approved the cell phones in the school, but I am no fan of the cell phones in the schools for data driven reasons.

Distraction and Decreased Academic Performance:

One of the most significant negative impacts of cell phone usage in schools is the distraction it creates. According to a study conducted by the London School of Economics in 2015, schools that banned or limited the use of mobile phones saw an improvement in student academic performance. The study found that test scores for students improved by 6.4 percent on average, with the most significant improvements seen in disadvantaged students. The constant temptation to check social media, text friends, or browse the web during class time can prevent students from fully engaging with lessons, leading to lower retention of information and poor academic performance.

When students are distracted by their phones, they miss out on valuable learning opportunities. The constant switching between tasks (called “task-switching”) when checking notifications or messages interrupts the flow of thought, making it harder for students to concentrate on the material being taught. This fragmentation of attention contributes to diminished learning, and studies show that students who frequently use their phones in class tend to have lower grades and test scores.

Impact on Mental Health and Social Development:

Beyond academic concerns, the impact of cell phones on students’ mental health is also troubling. The overuse of cell phones, especially social media, has been linked to increased rates of anxiety, depression, and stress among students. A 2019 study published in Computers in Human Behavior found that adolescents who spent more time on their phones, particularly on social media, were more likely to report symptoms of depression and anxiety. The pressure to constantly stay connected, compare oneself to others, and maintain a social media presence can contribute to negative self-esteem and increased feelings of isolation.

Moreover, the reliance on phones for communication can hinder the development of social skills. Face-to-face interactions, which are crucial for building empathy, conflict resolution skills, and friendships, are often replaced by text messages or online interactions. This shift can leave students feeling disconnected from their peers, contributing to feelings of loneliness and social anxiety.

Cyberbullying and Safety Concerns:

Cell phones also provide a platform for cyberbullying, which has become a growing concern in schools. With the anonymity offered by texting, social media, and messaging apps, students may engage in bullying behaviors that can be difficult for teachers and parents to detect. According to the Cyberbullying Research Center, nearly 37% of students have been involved in some form of cyberbullying, and the vast majority of these incidents are linked to mobile phone usage. The psychological effects of cyberbullying can be devastating, leading to depression, low self-esteem, and, in extreme cases, self-harm or suicide.

Additionally, cell phones in schools present safety concerns. With access to unfiltered internet content, students may encounter inappropriate material or be exposed to harmful online behaviors. While schools can block certain websites, the reality is that many students are adept at finding ways around filters, which can lead to unsafe online experiences.

The Case for Limiting Cell Phones in Schools:

The National Education Association (NEA) has highlighted the importance of setting clear boundaries around phone use to support students’ academic success and well-being. Ultimately, while cell phones are an integral part of daily life, their unchecked use within schools poses significant challenges. This is not a matter currently before the board, and would need to be put to a vote for a majority to make a decision.

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

If the cell phone policy were to be revised within the framework of Exhibit 7:190, it’s essential that any changes take into account the realities of today’s classroom environment, where technology plays an increasingly prominent role. While reducing distractions caused by excessive phone use can positively impact student engagement and academic success, it’s also important to recognize that there are situations where the use of a cell phone may be appropriate or even necessary. As such, any revisions to the policy should allow for exceptions in cases of clear emergencies or for specific educational purposes.

What steps would you take to address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones?

District 204 currently has procedures outlined within Exhibit 7:190 that detail specific actions to be taken in response to cyberbullying. Schools have the ability to access students’ personal cellular devices if there is reasonable suspicion that a violation of school board policy has occurred. However, this access should be extremely limited in scope to avoid infringing on students’ Fourth Amendment rights. Schools are not allowed to monitor students’ personal cell phones, which further underscores the challenges associated with their use.

To mitigate this, all students are provided with one-to-one computers that the district can monitor, ensuring they have access to the tools and resources they need while maintaining oversight. As discussed earlier, certain exceptions regarding the use of devices should be left to individual teachers to determine, based on the needs of their curriculum.

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

Currently, all district financial reports are publicly available. While I would love to make them easier to understand, the reality is that the legal requirements surrounding these reports are very specific, which makes them more complex. These requirements are designed as safeguards to protect taxpayer money and make improper use of funds much more difficult. I would encourage any member of the public to contact the Business Office with any specific questions, as they are well-versed in the reports and can explain each one in great detail.

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

Strategic planning is a vital process for any educational institution, and at Joliet Township High School (JTHS), it serves as a multiyear framework designed to guide the district toward long-term success and continuous improvement. The strategic plan is not something that is developed in isolation; rather, it is a collaborative effort involving input from staff, students, parents, and community members. This inclusive approach ensures that the plan reflects the needs and aspirations of all stakeholders, providing a clear, actionable path forward that prioritizes the academic, social, and emotional well-being of students.

Each year, the strategic planning process is revisited to assess progress, make adjustments, and set new priorities, ensuring that the plan remains relevant and responsive to changing circumstances. The plan is ultimately approved by the JTHS Board of Education, which plays an essential role in overseeing its implementation and ensuring that the district stays focused on its long-term goals. With this strategic framework in place, JTHS is able to navigate challenges, celebrate successes, and continue striving for excellence.

Collaborative Development of the Strategic Plan:

The creation of the strategic plan is a transparent, inclusive process. Staff members, from teachers to administrators, contribute their expertise and experience, offering valuable insights into what is working well within the district and what areas require improvement. At the same time, students are engaged in the process, providing feedback on their experiences and perspectives, which ensures that the plan addresses the day-to-day realities of student life.

Parents and community members are also invited to be part of the planning process. Their input is crucial in understanding the broader needs of the community and aligning the district’s goals with the expectations of those who have a vested interest in the success of the school. By involving a diverse group of voices, the strategic plan becomes a shared vision for the future, one that reflects the priorities of the entire JTHS community.

Parent-Teacher Advisory Committee:

In addition to the strategic planning process, the Parent-Teacher Advisory Committee provides another important opportunity for parents and community members to engage directly with the school district. The committee is a forum where parents and educators can collaborate on a variety of important issues, including changes to policies and practices that affect students. One key area where the committee plays an active role is in reviewing and suggesting changes to the student handbook, including Exhibit 7:190, which covers the district’s cell phone policy.

Through the committee, parents and community members can voice their concerns, ask questions, and propose solutions to ensure that school policies align with the needs of students and the values of the community. The committee’s involvement in shaping the student handbook is just one example of how JTHS encourages collaboration between families and educators to create an environment that is conducive to student success. It also fosters a sense of ownership and accountability among parents, reinforcing the importance of a strong partnership between the school and the families it serves.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

The Illinois School Code (105 ILCS 5/) requires that school boards provide “appropriate” instructional materials to students. School libraries are generally seen as a resource that supports education, and books should be selected based on educational merit, diversity, and relevance to the curriculum. The Illinois State Library also provides guidelines for selecting and maintaining library materials, emphasizing the importance of offering a variety of viewpoints and materials.

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

Workload matters are collectively bargained between the Teacher’s Union and the Board of Education. As a former teacher, I continuously advocate for limiting class sizes as much as possible. As a current board member and administrator, I balance this with the need to maintain fiscal responsibility, ensuring the district remains stable for both staff and students.

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

I believe that there is always room for improvement, but overall, I think the district does a good job of allocating resources to provide our staff with what they need to teach and our students with what they need to learn.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I have my email listed on the district’s website, facilitate public comment on the third Tuesday of each month during regularly scheduled board meetings, and attend as many functions as possible to be physically available to my constituents.