July 05, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsBearsNewsletterObituarieseNewspaperWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Braidwood man allegedly fired gun at person wearing bulletproof vest

By Judy Harvey
emergency lights (Stock image)

Braidwood Police Department responded to an incident that occurred in the 1000 block of North Division Street on Friday, July 4, 2025.

A Braidwood man is in custody after allegedly shooting at an acquaintance who was wearing a bulletproof vest at the time.

Ronald Tvrz, 51, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, according to a news release from the Braidwood Police Department.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Braidwood police was notified of an incident that allegedly occurred Friday evening in the 1000 block of North Division Street in which a person allegedly discharged a firearm at an acquaintance who was wearing a bulletproof vest, according to the news release.

After multiple witnesses were interviewed a search warrant was obtained, according to the release. At approximately 4:40 p.m. Saturday, the Braidwood police, with assistance from the Grund County REACT Team and the Wilmington Police Department, executed the search warrant at a residence in 1000 block of North Division Street, according to the news release.

Two firearms and a bulletproof vest were recovered and one of the firearms had a defaced serial number and the bulletproof vest appeared to have been struck by a projectile, according to the new release.

Tvrz is being held at the Will County jail.

Have a Question about this article?