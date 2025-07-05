Will County African American business group recognizes awardees at Juneteenth gala

Karla Guseman, superintendent of Joliet Township High School, speaks at the 17th Annual MLK Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at Joliet Central High School. School District 204 was awarded the Corporate Partnership Award of the Year from the African American Business Association of Will County. (Denise Unland)

The African American Business Association (AABA) of Will County recognized eight local organizations and individuals at its Juneteenth CEO & Awards Gala.

The gala was held June 21 at the Renaissance Center in Joliet.

NuMark Credit Union in Joliet seen here in this photo from 2020. (Photo provided)

The following were honored:

• 2025 Micro Enterprise of the Year: Wayne McNair Photography

• 2025 New Business of the Year: Ava Locs, Chief Executive Officer Breanna Adams

• 2025 Dream Big Award of the Year: National Hook-Up of Black Women Joliet Chapter, President Debra Upshaw

• 2025 Business of the Year: Popus Popcorn, Water and Leanne Dean

• 2025 Longstanding Business of the Year: Road 2 Eternity Media, Michael White

• 2025 Michael Austin Clark Lifetime Achievement Award: Howard Wright

• 2025 Corporate Partnership Award of the Year: Numark Credit Union, president and chief executive officer Michelle Balog

• 2025 Corporate Partnership Award of the Year: Joliet Township High School District 204, Superintendent Karla Guseman and Director Of Community And Alumni Relations Kristine Schlismann

For more information, visit aabaconnect.org.