Single-engine plane crashes at Joliet Regional Airport

Joliet — Joliet Police and Fire Department crews responded to a plane crash at the Joliet Regional Airport.

The Joliet Police Department reported on Facebook that officers responded to the airport, 4000 W. Jefferson St., around 3 p.m. on Saturday to assist fire crews when a single-engine aircraft overturned upon landing.

Joliet police and fire department crews at the scene of a single-engine plane crash at the Joliet Regional Airport, 4000 W. Jefferson St., Joliet on Saturday, July 5, 2025. No serious injuries were reported. (Photo by Denise M. Baran-Unland)

Police report that the aircraft’s pilot was able to safely exit the plane on their own following the incident. No other occupants were on board at the time of the crash, according to Joliet police.

Joliet Firefighters Local 44 also reported the incidents on Facebook, noting that no fire was showing when crews arrived on the scene.

Eight fire department vehicles and two battalion chiefs responded to the scene at .

The situation is ongoing, and Joliet police said further details would be provided when they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.