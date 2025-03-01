2025 Election Questionnaire: Paul Lencioni, Lockport School District 205 Board of Education

Name:

Paul Lencioni

What office are you seeking?

Lockport Township High School Dist. 205 Board of Education

What is your political party?

I am an independent

What is your current age?

44

Occupation and employer:

Project Manager at Careys Range Ventilation

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

I have not previously held public office.

City:

Lockport

Campaign Website:

Candidate did not answer.

Education:

I have a Bachelor’s degree with majors in Political Science, History, and Art, and a Master’s degree in Architecture.

Community Involvement:

I have a strong history of community involvement and volunteerism. I served as president of the Homer Soccer Club for 16 seasons, leading a small group of administrators to run a program that, at its peak, provided opportunities for over 800 young soccer players annually.

For five years, I was part of the creative team for the Oak Prairie drama club, designing and building set pieces to help bring their productions to life. Last year, along with other dedicated parents, I co-founded Off Book Productions, a nonprofit organization that continues to support young performers in our community.

Currently, I serve as Vice President of the LTHS Choir Boosters, helping to support and enhance the choir program.

And currently I am also a member of the LTHS Facilities Master Planning Council, where I have contributed since its inception, working to ensure that our schools provide the best possible environment for students.

Marital status/Immediate family:

I am married with two children, ages 15 and 17.

Questions:

Do you think the district should keep investing money to keep Central Campus open or should the district spend more to build a new high school and if so where?

Given the outcomes of the district referendums, constructing a brand-new high school is not a feasible option at this point. In my opinion there is no option for new construction that will meet a consensus in the voting community in the near future. Therefore we must prioritize maintaining and improving the facilities we already have. Letting our buildings deteriorate is not an option. We must take proactive steps to ensure they remain safe, functional, and supportive of student success. Ignoring this responsibility would be reckless and could lead to another emergency that disrupts learning.

Fortunately, our district is financially strong, with reserves covering a full year. Those funds, along with other financing options, can be used wisely to modernize and maintain both campuses over time while still maintaining fiscal soundness.

We need safe, well-equipped buildings that support our programs and student learning. However, no facility can replace the impact of great educators, and at the end of the day, I would rather have the 100 best teachers in the state than the most impressive buildings.

How can the district improve reading and English proficiency and state test scores?

I think that improving reading and English proficiency starts with ensuring that our educators have access to the professional development and resources they need to be highly effective in the classroom. I believe that as a school board member, my role is not to micromanage curriculum but to support our administrators and teachers by providing access to the tools, training, and support they deem necessary to help students succeed.

In my view, by investing in professional development and making sure our schools have the right resources, we can empower educators to implement the best strategies for improving literacy and all academic achievement.

What is your stance on ICE agents accessing school grounds, and what policies would you advocate for regarding their presence on school property?

It is our responsibility to protect our students while adhering to Illinois law. As I understand it, the law requires a court order for any agency to access minors on school grounds. The Illinois State Board of Education affirms that all children are entitled to an equal education. We must uphold these standards. We need to do everything possible to make sure school is a safe place for our students.

The presence of any law enforcement agency on campus massively disrupts the learning environment, and should be limited to instances that jeopardize student safety.

In situations where a court order is presented, I would advocate for the agency to coordinate through the superintendent’s office and the school resource officers to minimize disruption, ensure proper protocol is followed, and maintain the dignity of our student body.

What are the top three issues that the school district is facing right now?

First, our aging buildings require significant maintenance and updates. While the immediate path forward is relatively clear in my opinion, long-term solutions will need careful planning and investment.

Second, the growing mental health crisis among young people is a major concern, with strong evidence linking it to social media. I would work with the administration and mental health experts to explore ways to better support students’ well-being and explore options to mitigate the impact of social media, at least during school hours.

Finally, it is critical that we are attracting and retaining the best teachers and administrators. Then, we must ensure they have the support and resources needed to foster a high-quality learning environment for our students.

What is your position on allowing students to use cell phones during school hours?

I believe that some restrictions on cell phone use during school hours are beneficial and necessary for students’ mental health and development. There is strong evidence that social media and excessive phone use contribute to the social and academic challenges young people face today. Encouraging students to engage more in face-to-face interactions in focused learning environments is important. That said, determining the right level of restriction is complex. As a school board member, my role would be to listen to students, parents, teachers, administrators and experts—and rely on their insights to make informed policy decisions that balance the benefits of technology with the need for a healthy learning environment.

Do you think cell phone policies should allow exceptions for emergencies or specific educational purposes? If so, how would these exceptions be defined?

Any exceptions to a cell phone policy should be clearly defined and guided by teachers and administrators. The goal should be to ensure that technology is used in a way that enhances learning without becoming a distraction. Ultimately, these decisions should be made with input from educators and experts to create policies that balance safety, practicality, and the best interests of students. We should rely on guidance from law enforcement agencies to determine the safest protocols for emergency situations. As a father of two high school students, I understand parents wanting a direct line to their children in an emergency. It is essential however to balance parent interests with expert input on how to create policies that prioritize overall student safety. I would defer to the recommendations of experts in the field to ensure that any exceptions to cell phone policies align with best practices for maintaining a safe learning environment. Our ultimate responsibility is to create the safest possible environment for the students in our community.

What steps would you take to address concerns about cyberbullying and inappropriate content access through student cell phones?

There should be a zero-tolerance policy for cyberbullying and social media misuse when it affects students or the school community. Any instance of bullying or harmful content targeting a student or implicating the school should be addressed promptly and seriously.

However, the school’s ability to regulate online activity outside of school hours is limited. Addressing this issue effectively requires a partnership between the school and parents/guardians. Schools can provide education on responsible internet and social media use, but parents also play a crucial role in setting expectations, modeling good online communication, and monitoring their child’s online behavior. A collaborative approach will help create a safer and more respectful digital environment for students.

What is your plan for making district financial reports, including budgets and expenditures, publicly available and easy to understand?

The district already makes a lot of information available including budgets and expenditures. All recent budgets are on the Business Services page of the website and can be found with a few clicks.

But school budgets are complicated. While they are organized and summarized they still require a close read to fully understand. If the public wants to know more about the district’s finances they need to take the time to look at the documents. And if more clarification or simplified summaries are needed it might be a good idea to find ways to provide more context or host informational sessions to help the public understand where money is being spent.

How would you involve parents and community members in the decision-making process for curriculum or policy changes?

I believe open forums are an excellent way for the school board and administration to hear public concerns and for the community to gain a deeper understanding of the complexities involved in decision-making. Additionally, public board meetings which offer the opportunity for public comment are important avenues for engagement.

That being said, curriculum decisions should be made with significant input from our teachers and administration. We should prioritize hiring the most qualified educators and administrators and then trust their expertise. Our staff members hold advanced degrees in both teaching and their respective content areas. They are in the classrooms every day, seeing firsthand what works, what doesn’t, and what drives student success. Their professional knowledge and experience should carry significant weight in shaping curriculum and instructional decisions.

What is your position on banning books in school libraries or classrooms, and how do you define the criteria for such decisions?

We need to be cautious with the term “banning books.” I don’t believe any book should be outright banned, but it’s important to recognize that not all books are appropriate for a school setting.

Books in classrooms and libraries should align with the curriculum and support the educational goals of the district. At the same time, students should have access to a diverse range of perspectives and viewpoints to encourage critical thinking and a well-rounded understanding of complex issues.

To ensure quality and accuracy, books should come from reputable publishers that follow established editorial and fact-checking processes. Fortunately, unlike much of the content found online, traditionally published books from reputable publishers still undergo rigorous vetting, making them more reliable educational resources.

How would you balance maintaining appropriate class sizes with the current teacher staffing levels?

The district’s student population projections indicate little to no growth in the near future, with only gradual increases over time. As a result, staffing levels and class sizes are unlikely to change significantly in the coming years.

That being said, in order to alleviate some of the stress on building resources, and to allow the students to explore more elective courses while still pursuing a rigorous academic schedule, I believe we need to look into options for students who wish to take additional courses such as a revised bell schedule or zero hour options. These changes would not only allow more opportunity for current students but prevent over crowded classes in the future.

Do you believe the district is allocating enough resources toward hiring and supporting teachers, and if not, what changes would you make?

I firmly believe that we can never support our teachers too much. They are the foundation of student success, and our district should be doing everything possible to attract, retain and support the best educators available. While I think the district does a good job in this area, there is always room to do more.

To remain competitive and ensure we are providing the best educational experience for our students, we need to continually evaluate how we support our teachers both in terms of resources and compensation. We should carefully examine our pay scale and other factors that influence teacher retention. Finding ways to make our district a more desirable place to teach whether through professional development, workload considerations, or compensation adjustments should be a priority. Great teachers are the key to student achievement, and we must do everything we can to ensure they feel valued and supported.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

I believe the best way for constituents to engage with school board members is through public school board meetings, where community members can share their concerns and stay informed about district matters. Additionally, I also think more public forums on specific issues provide another valuable opportunity for open dialogue.