2025 Election Questionnaire: Gabriela Martinez, Minooka Village Trustee

Name:

Gabriela Martinez

What office are you seeking?

Minooka Village Trustee

What is your political party?

Independent

What is your current age?

55

Occupation and employer:

Circulation Assistant at Three Rivers Public Library

What offices, if any, have you previously held?

Minooka Village Trustee

City:

Minooka

Campaign Website:

No

Education:

Associates in Applied Science, AutoCAD program, Paraprofessional Certification, Health Navigator

Community involvement:

Three Rivers Public Library 50th Anniversary Committee

St. Mary’s CCW International Commission Co-Chair

Prairie State Road Runners board member

Morris Hospital Volunteer - Surgery Waiting

Marital status/Immediate family:

Married / 2 children

Questions and Answers:

What are your top three priorities for our city, and how do you plan to address them?

Safety and well-being of village residents by working with the police and implementing and/or revising any ordinances to relieve some of the resident’s concerns.

Keep taxes from increasing drastically by having some of these larger companies in our area provide more tax revenue to ease some tax burden off residents.

Alleviate some of the burden of higher water costs for fixed income senior residents by implementing a special fund or seeking government funding.

Should local law enforcement cooperate with ICE to identify and deport immigrants who do not have legal status to be in the United States?

NO

How do you intend to balance economic development with environmental sustainability in the community?

By promoting renewable natural resources and recycle wastewater generated by industries as often as possible.

What are your plans for enhancing public transportation and infrastructure in the city?

By observing and addressing population growth and allocating resources for infrastructure improvements.

What role should the city council play in supporting local businesses and economic growth?

Collaboration between city council and local businesses is important for a successful partnership.Local government can play a role in streamlining regulations to make it easier for businesses to operate. They can also provide businesses with mentorship and network opportunities.

What are your top public safety concerns for our community and how would you propose addressing them?

One of my top public safety concerns for our community is the predicted increased traffic of trucks on our streets/roads.

I would propose imposing weight limits and restricting trucks to help preserve roads, reduce noise, and improve safety. It’s about balancing community needs with commercial interest.

How will you ensure that city policies promote inclusion for all residents?

I would like to see a community advisory board implemented that would address any resident’s needs and/or concerns and actively search for solutions. Another method would be to partner with businesses, local schools and nonprofit organizations to promote inclusive initiatives.

Do you support requiring government officials to publicly disclose potential conflicts of interest, and how would you enforce this?

Yes, I believe government officials should be held accountable by filling out the yearly ‘conflict of interest’ forms and recuse themselves from participating in decisions related to that conflict.

How will you make sure you are accessible to your constituents?

My phone number and email address are both listed on the village website and newsletter.