What these city council candidates say about Joliet’s future development

The seal of Joliet in the city council chamber of City Hall. (Vincent D. Johnson/Vincent D. Johnson - for Shaw Me)

In election questionnaires sent out to Joliet City Council candidates, The Herald-News asked What is your vision for the city’s future development? What you would like to see in the city’s comprehensive plan being developed?

Here are the answers from two candidates who responded.

Jim Lanham (Photo provided by Jim Lanham)

Add and grow small businesses. Add new revenues instead of raising taxes.

Don’t turn away things like more Marijuana dispensaries like the council did in 2023.

That revenue would have eased other tax raises since then. The third largest city could probably even support 1 more either on a retail or agricultural level. It’s licensed legal and highly regulated industry. It’s free money for Joliet.

Glenda Wright-McCullum (Photo provided by Glenda Wright-McCullum )

My vision for the future development of the city of Joliet is to ensure that every voice is heard, every neighborhood thrives, and every resident has the opportunity to succeed. It is one that prioritizes sustainability, inclusivity, economic growth, and quality of life for all residents.

I envision a city where opportunity and fairness are at the heart of every decision. A unified city is stronger together.

The city’s comprehensive plan should focus on creating a vibrant, resilient, and equitable city where people of all backgrounds can thrive.

The city’s comprehensive plan should include creating more affordable housing to address the rising cost of living; to include incentives for the development of affordable housing; especially in areas with easy access to transit, jobs and schools.

The city’s comprehensive plan should include mixed-income neighborhoods that will foster greater social inclusion and reduce segregation. Support for local businesses, workforce development, as well as affordable and accessible public transportation.