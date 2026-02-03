Your guide to the March 2026 primary in DuPage County

March 17 marks the 2026 primary, where voters can pull a Democratic or Republican ballot to pick who appears on the ballot come November. All voters, partisan or not, can weigh in on referendum questions.

This St. Patrick’s Day, DuPage County voters can head to the polls in addition to sampling a green beer.

Who has filed and how can I learn more about them?

Illinois governor and lieutenant governor: Incumbent JB Pritzker, a Democrat, has filed to run for reelection. He has named Christian Mitchell as his running mate after Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton announced her intention to run for the U.S. Senate.

Conservative research group Wirepoints president Ted Dabrowski, DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick, former state Sen. Darren Bailey and Gold Rush Gaming owner Rick Heidner of Barrington Hills have filed as Republicans.

The only other Democrat to file, Patricia L. Tillman of Chicago, was removed from the ballot following a successful objection as was Republicans Gregg Moore of Broadview and Joseph Severino of Lake Forest. Republican Max Solomon of Hazel Crest withdrew his candidacy.

Illinois attorney general: Incumbent Kwame Raoul, a Democrat, has filed to run for another term. Former Chicago alderman Bob Fioretti has filed to run as a Republican.

Republican Andy Williams Jr. of Darien was removed from the ballot following a successful objection and JoAnne Guillemette of Chicago withdrew after an objection was filed.

Illinois secretary of state: Alexi Giannoulias, an incumbent Democrat, has filed to run for reelection. Walter Adamczyk of Chicago and Joliet Junior College Trustee Diane M. Harris filed to run as Republicans.

Illinois comptroller: Incumbent Susana Mendoza, a Democrat, is not running again. State Sen. Karina Villa of West Chicago, Lake County Treasurer Holly Kim of Mundelein, state Rep. Margaret Croke of Chicago and state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit of Oswego have filed to run as Democrats and and Bryan Drew of Benton as a Republican.

Champaign County Auditor George Danos, a Democrat, was removed from the ballot following a successful objection.

Illinois treasurer: Incumbent Michael Frerichs, a Democrat, has filed to run for a fourth term.

U.S. Senate: Incumbent Dick Durbin, a Democrat, is not seeking reelection.

Casey Chlebek, former Illinois Republican Party Chair Don Tracy, R. Cary Capparelli of Chicago, Pamela Denise Long of Edwardsville, Jimmy Lee Tillman II of Chicago andJohn Goodman of Des Plaines Jeannie Evans of Chicago have filed to run as Republicans.

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton of Chicago, U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg, Kevin Ryan of Chicago, U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly of Lynwood, Steve Botsford Jr. of Chicago, Jonathan Dean of Chicago, Sean Brown of Orland Park, Bryan Maxwell of Urbana, Awisi A. Bustos of Springfield and Christopher A. Swann of Chicago as Democrats. Independents Tyrone Muhammad and Austin J. Mink have also said they are running.

Democrats Adam Delgado of Chicago, Anthony Williams of Dolton and Jump Shepherd of North Riverside were removed from the ballot following successful objections as was CaSándra Claiborne of Chicago. Democrat Robert Palmer of Chicago and Republican John Goodman of Des Plaines withdrew as candidates.

U.S. House of Representatives: All 17 members of Congress representing Illinois are up in 2026. To find what district you live in, go to congress.gov/members/find-your-member.

District 3: Delia Ramirez, a Democrat representing parts of Cook and DuPage counties, has filed to run for reelection. Angel Oakley of Wheaton filed to run as a Republican. Republican Spomenka Vajic of Chicago and Democrat Mark John Pasieka Sr. of Chicago were removed from the ballot following successful objections.

Illinois State Senate: Like its federal counterpart, only some of its members are up for reelection this year. In northern Illinois, that includes:

District 21: Laura Ellman, a Democrat representing DuPage and Will counties, has filed to run for reelection. Julie Berkowicz of Naperville has filed to run as a Republican.

Illinois House of Representatives: All state representative seats are up every two years. Among some of the races in northern Illinois:

District 7: Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, a Democrat representing Cook and DuPage counties, has filed to run for reelection. Anabel Mendoza has filed to run as a Democrat.

District 45: Martha “Marti” Deuter, a Democrat representing Cook and DuPage counties, has filed to run for reelection. Gina Parrilli of Westmont has filed to run as a Republican.

District 47: Amy L. Grant, a Republican representing DuPage County, is not running for reelection. Robert A. Vrankovich of Carol Stream has filed to run as a Republican and Erica Bray-Parker as a Democrat.

Michelle Mussman, a Democrat representing Cook and DuPage counties, is running for reelection. Edward “Ed” Lapinski of Des Plaines filed to run as a Republican. Fellow Republican Peter R. Dombrowski of Schaumburg was removed from the ballot following a successful objection. District 65: Dan Ugaste, a Republican representing DuPage and Kane counties, has filed to run for reelection. Ricky Rivard of St. Charles has filed to run as a Democrat.

Nicole La Ha, a Republican representing Cook and DuPage counties, has filed to run for reelection. District 84: Stephanie A. Kifowit, a Democrat representing DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will counties, is not running for reelection as she is running for comptroller. Saba Haider and Jared Ploger, both of Aurora, have filed to run as Democrats and Brian Scopa of Naperville has filed to run as a Republican.

County-level races: Also on the ballot will be County Board members, county clerks, treasurers, sheriffs, assessors, and regional superintendents. Some counties also elect their Boards of Review, sanitary districts, and forest preserve district commissioners and president

What judicial races will I get to vote on?

Three vacancies are up at the Illinois appellate court level, according to an Illinois State Board of Elections list as of Sept. 3. Voters will also get to vote on retentions.

They include seats in the First, Third, and Fifth districts.

The First District includes just Cook County. Judith C. Rice of River Forest and Christopher Swann of Chicago filed to run as Democrats.

The Third Appellate District sits in Ottawa and includes Bureau, La Salle, DuPage, Will, Grundy, Kankakee, and Iroquois counties. Margaret “Peggy” O’Connell of Lisle and John Pavich of Frankfort has filed to run as Democrats and Jason A. Helland of Mazon and Mark Senak of Glen Ellyn has filed as Republicans.

The 5th District sits in Mt. Vernon and covers much of southern Illinois, including Vermilion, Champaign, Piatt, De Witt, Macon, Christian, Montgomery, Bond and Madison. Amy E. Sholar of Godfrey filed to run as a Republican.

Nearly 30 vacancies are up in Cook County. The candidates include:

Six at-large seats: Linda Sackey of Chicago and Luz Maria Toledo of Palos Hills have filed to run as Democrats for the Cobbs vacancy. Michael Cabonargi of Wilmette and Ashonta C. Rice of Chicago have filed as Democrats for the Coghlan vacancy. Ava George Stewart of Chicago has filed as a Democrat for the Hooks vacancy and D’Anthony “Tony” Thedford of Chicago as a Democrat for the Karkula vacancy. Steven Q. McKenzie of Chicago has filed as a Democrat for the Burke vacancy.

More than 20 more seats are up across the rest of Illinois:

2nd Circuit , one in Edwards County, one in Richland and one in Wayne: Chelsey E. Clark of Olney and Mark A. McCormick of Richland both filed as Republicans for the Vaughn vacancy; Matthew E. Vaughn as a Republican for the Molt vacancy; and Brian T Shinkle of Browns for the Valentine v

Important Dates

Feb. 5: Early voting starts and county clerks begin mailing vote-by-mail ballots.

March 1: Last day to register to vote online through the State Board of Elections’ website. Grace period registration and voting continues through Election Day.

March 17: Election Day for the 2026 primary. Polls close at 7 p.m. Voters can request a partisan ballot with either Democratic or Republican candidates listed or a non-partisan ballot, which includes any referndums.