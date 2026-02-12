Ukraine support key for GOP Senate candidates despite cost concerns

The Republican candidates running for Illinois governor in the March 17 primary are, clockwise starting in the top left corner, university instructor R. Cary Capparelli, retired IT professional Casey Chlebek, attorney Jeannie Evans, former state GOP chair Don Tracy, author Jimmy Lee Tillman II and occupational therapist Pamela Denise Long. (Photos provided by campaigns via Daily Herald)

Most Republicans vying to replace outgoing U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin contend U.S. support for Ukraine is crucial as it battles Russia, although some raised concerns about the cost.

The candidates running in the March 17 primary are university instructor Cary Capparelli, retired IT professional Casey Chlebek, attorney Jeannie Evans, occupational therapist Pamela Denise Long, author Jimmy Lee Tillman II and Don Tracy, former state GOP chair.

When asked about foreign policy during Daily Herald editorial board interviews this week, Evans said, “It’s important to stand firm against Russian aggression.”

“We want peace in the end, but it needs to be a good deal for Ukraine; it cannot be a win for Russia,” the Chicagoan said. “We might not want to spend money on this, but really, if we can hold the line here, it’s going to save us a ton of money because if Russia is able to win this aggression, they might start attacking other countries.”

Tracy, a Springfield attorney, commented that “I am very glad we are helping Ukraine, hopefully without boots on the ground. The war needs to end, but we cannot let (Russian President Vladimir) Putin win in Ukraine.”

Chicagoan Tillman praised President Donald Trump’s handling of Ukraine. But he is concerned about costs.

“Other countries need to pay their fair share; America should not bear the brunt of Ukraine,” he said.

Capparelli, of Chicago, said he does not have a lot of trust in Putin or Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“But at the same time, I understand how Zelenskyy needs to fight for Ukraine because of the Russian invasion, which under international law was completely illegal,” he added.

Long, of Edwardsville, contends that the U.S. has conducted a proxy war with Russia in Ukraine.

“I think we’re doing ourselves a disservice by being dishonest about our aggression toward Russia in seeking to maintain our position,” he said.

Chlebek, of Lake Forest, recommended that the U.S. “should stop all the wars.”

One of his priorities is “making the U.S. loved again.”

“We are actually right now not commanding love, but we are commanding, maybe, respect by fear and power. That needs to change,” he said.

Other conflicts, challenges

The fragile ceasefire in Gaza after two years of a deadly war brought a range of reactions.

Long said, “as far Israel and Palestine are concerned, we are in quite the conundrum there, because we are heavily invested in Israel. It does provide some solid mutual benefit to us in terms of our military position in the Middle East and also in terms of technology with (computer) chips.”

Evans said, “I support a strong relationship between the U.S. and Israel. It’s a bulwark against aggression from certain countries in the Middle East.”

But Chlebek noted the U.S. has spent billions over the years on Israel. “Is it in our interest? I don’t think so,” he said. “I think it would better serve us if we … make peace with the Arab nations,” which could result in cheaper gas.

Capparelli contended “the Palestinian people need to find a democratic government that will allow them to negotiate so both sides could positively come up with results they need.”

Trump’s interest in acquiring Greenland last month caused outrage in the Danish territory, although he later announced the framework of a deal had been struck.

Greenland is very strategic because of its proximity to Russia, Tracy noted. “I think (Trump’s) goal is to secure a better lease with Greenland, so we are able to defend Greenland and the U.S. at the same time.”

Candidates also touched on the Trump administration’s capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.

Tillman was in favor, saying “we do not need foreign adversaries (such as) China and Russia setting up here in our hemisphere.”

