Reddick Mansion offers free admission to military families this summer

The Reddick Mansion will offer free admission to all active duty military personnel and their families this summer as part of the Blue Star Museums program. Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

The Reddick Mansion will offer free admission to all active duty military personnel and their families this summer as part of the Blue Star Museums program.

The initiative, a collaboration of the National Endowments for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and more than 2,000 museums across America, runs from Armed Forces Day on Saturday, May 16 through Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 7.

“The Reddick Mansion is proud to be part of this national appreciation program,” said Lorraine McCallister, president of the Reddick Mansion Association. “It is one way for us to express our gratitude to military families for their sacrifice, service and dedication. We look forward to showing them the ‘Jewel of Ottawa,’ one of Ottawa’s cultural treasures.”

The Reddick Mansion, built in 1858, is listed on the National Register of Historic Sites. The mansion is open for tours Friday through Monday, with tours offered at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. It is located at 100 W. Lafayette Street, Ottawa.

The mansion also has rental space available for special events. A complete list of participating Blue Star Museums is available at www.arts.gov/blue-star-museums-map.