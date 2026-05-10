Habitat for Humanity of La Salle-Putnam-Bureau Counties provides details on newest Mendota development

Representatives from Habitat for Humanity of La Salle-Putnam-Bureau Counties appeared before the Mendota City Council on Monday, May 4, 2026 to discuss the details of its development at 1205 Jefferson St. (Tom Collins)

The vision for a new home in Mendota became a lot clearer on Monday night, as members of Habitat for Humanity of La Salle-Putnam-Bureau Counties appeared before Mendota officials.

The HFH board members discussed the background, process, costs, timeline and updates on the organization’s development at 1205 Jefferson St.

“We’re really excited about building a brand new home for a deserving family here in Mendota,” HFH of La Salle-Putnam-Bureau Counties Treasurer James Lobraco Jr. said.

While the next official step of the process is to begin construction with a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, May 19, HFH is actively taking applications for families looking to inhabit the new home.

“We’ve got 12 applications already and we’re continuing to take more. We have a deadline of June 1 to get those in,” Lobraco Jr. said. “A family selection committee will then help determine which of those families that qualify will eventually get the home.”

Families that qualify must have a need for housing, an ability to pay, a credit score generally above 580, citizenship as a U.S. citizen or permanent resident alien and a willingness to partner with HFH through sweat equity in time and participation in the building of the home, according to HFH.

The selected family will join two other HFH families in Mendota. HFH built homes in Mendota in 1996 and 2018; both families still live in them.

The home at 1205 Jefferson St. will be a 1,600 square-foot ranch style home with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. HFH hopes to complete the project for under $200,000.

Brayfield credited the organization’s donors and fundraising efforts for keeping costs down. Brayfield named Triple Service, First State Bank, Eureka Bank and Leeward Energy as key partners.

HFH board members also addressed the Mendota City Council to clarify misconceptions about the organization’s mission.

“I think the perception out there is that Habitat for Humanity builds a home with donated funds and volunteer help, and then gives it away to a needy family,” Lobraco Jr. said. “No, this is about getting a leg up and not getting a free home.”

Lobraco Jr. explained that families don’t need a down payment. However, they must purchase the home at its appraised value.

Those families receive an affordable mortgage on the home. The difference between the market sale price and the family’s mortgage payment is covered by HFH as a second mortgage on the home.

The second mortgage prevents families from selling and reduces the amount owed each year they stay, incentivizing long-term residency.

“We’re doing that with a second mortgage so they don’t turn around and flip it,” Brayfield said. “It’s also to protect our donors and volunteers, who are free labor. People go out there because they want to help a family that’s in need.”

To apply to become residents at 1205 Jefferson St., visit habitatlbpc.org.