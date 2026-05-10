Dixon, Petunia Festival, ComEd partnership continues; fireworks display to be along Rock River

Dixon and the Dixon Petunia Festival will continue a longstanding community partnership with ComEd that will once again allow the annual Petunia Festival fireworks display to take place along the Rock River near downtown Dixon on July 5.

For more than three decades, ComEd has partnered with the community by allowing the fireworks display to be launched from its property at 919 W. First St. The location has become an important part of the Petunia Festival experience, providing an ideal setting for thousands of residents and visitors to gather and celebrate Independence Day together.

The Dixon Petunia Festival is one of the region’s premier summer events, attracting more than 40,000 attendees annually for multiple days of family entertainment, live music, carnival activities, food, and community celebration.

The festival concludes with a fireworks display that draws more than 15,000 spectators from across the region.

Dixon City Manager Danny Langloss expressed appreciation for ComEd’s continued partnership and commitment to the Dixon community.

“We are incredibly grateful for ComEd’s partnership and support of this longstanding community tradition,” Langloss said. “The Petunia Festival fireworks display is a special experience for thousands of families throughout our region, and ComEd’s willingness to continue this partnership helps ensure this tradition remains part of our community celebration for years to come.”

The city of Dixon, Dixon Petunia Festival, Dixon Police Department, Dixon Fire Department, and additional public safety partners will continue to work together to ensure the event is conducted safely and responsibly through extensive planning, security measures, and established safety perimeters around the launch area.

The 2026 Dixon Petunia Festival will take place over the Fourth of July weekend and will once again feature carnival rides, entertainment stages, family activities, food vendors, and the community fireworks celebration.