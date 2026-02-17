8th Congressional District Democratic candidates debate U.S. policy in Israel and Gaza

Top left Neil Khot, Junaid Ahmed, Dan Tully, Kevin Morrison, and bottom from left, Yasmeen Bankole, Sanjyot Dunung, Melissa Bean and Ryan Vetticad are the declared Democratic candidates for the 8th Congressional District seat that incumbent Raja Krishnamoorthi will vacate next year. (Photos provided by campaigns via Daily Herald)

The eight candidates in the Democratic primary for the 8th Congressional District seat debated the role Congress should play in resolving the conflict in Gaza at a recent forum.

The hopefuls vying to succeed Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi met Feb. 7 at an event organized by the League of Women Voters of the Palatine, Barrington and Schaumburg Areas.

On the March 17 ballot are Junaid Ahmed of South Barrington; Yasmeen Bankole of Hanover Park; Melissa Bean of Barrington; Sanjyot Dunung of Des Plaines; Neil Khot of Hoffman Estates; Kevin Morrison of Mount Prospect; Dan Tully of Carol Stream; and Ryan Vetticad of South Barrington.

Bankole called for greater adherence to international law as well as new domestic laws to curb the antisemitism and Islamophobia that increased in the U.S. after the Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack on Israel and the battles that followed.

“I think what we also saw with this action was a gross violation of human rights,” she said. “We know that under the Leahy Law, if we give another country funding, that that funding cannot be implicit in human rights violations.”

Tully said his experience as both a military strategist and former U.S. Department of Commerce employee tells him the only way forward is a two-state solution that both parties negotiate.

“I have deep concerns about this president’s current plan in which he’s auctioning off positions on his peace commission for $1 billion each, or alternately, he’s inviting people like President Putin to come onto the board without paying anything,” he said.

Vetticad said that while a member of the U.S. Department of Justice, he helped prosecute the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks. But he said everything after was equally horrible and unjustified.

“Currently in Congress, there’s a movement to support a Block the Bombs Act,” he said. “So this is preventing further federal funding toward Israel in light of these allegations of human rights abuses. I vehemently support this motion, and I hope that if we can get this through, we could not have these violations continue to occur.”

Khot called the outbreak of the war a tragedy, adding the U.S. should commit itself to protecting both Israel’s right to defend itself and the human rights of all who live within the Middle Eastern nation’s sphere of influence.

“For international security and peace, Israel is important,” he said. “But also, from a humanitarian point of view, we need to bring back peace.”

Dunung said she supports the current peace process as the best available step toward a two-state solution. But added the role of the U.S. should be part of a more comprehensive and consistent foreign policy.

“We need to address it holistically, and also keep in mind that there are almost 60 conflicts raging around the world,” Dunung said. “Only two make it into the media. Both are worthy of our attention, but we need to holistically take a look at a values-based foreign policy.”

Ahmed decried the role he felt the U.S. played in the conflict and the influence of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) on the nation’s policies and politics.

“First, let’s accept a very simple fact here — that our tax dollars were used to commit a genocide,” he said. “The root cause of the problem is the millions and millions of dollars, hundreds of millions of dollars, that is being put into this political system by the dark AIPAC organization.”

Bean said the world felt relief in the start of the current peace process that began with an exchange of prisoners for hostages. But the greater part of the work still lies ahead.

“The next steps are much harder and will require regional coordination as well as global players like the U.S. to help rebuild Gaza so the Palestinians can have safety and security moving forward, as well as ensuring the safety and security that Israelis need,” Bean said. “There’s been suffering on both sides. This is going to be a very slow process.”

Morrison said Congress has a vital role to play in the work ahead, but an international coalition will also be needed to ensure the rebuilding of Gaza. He added both U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have been the wrong leaders for this moment.

“The role of Congress is to actually be a check on an unhinged president and administration,” Morrison said. “President Trump has created a committee that does not include any Palestinian voices. To once and for all actually see lasting peace in the region we need real, true Israelis and Palestinians.”

This and the other issues covered at the forum can be seen in the video at lwvpalatinearea.org.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face a Republican nominee in the Nov. 3 general election.

The 8th District includes portions of Cook, DuPage and Kane counties.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260217/us-congress-politics/8th-congressional-district-democratic-candidates-debate-u-s-policy-in-israel-and-gaza/