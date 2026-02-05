2026 Election Questionnaire: Ben McAdams, Illinois State Senate, District 24

Name: Ben McAdams

What office are you seeking: Illinois State Senate for the 24th district

What is your political party? Democrat

What is your current age? 29

Occupation and employer: Most recently I was employed at the Wheaton Park District, but I recently stepped away from my position to take on more caretaker responsibilities for a family member while I’m campaigning.

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I have previously been elected as a Democratic precinct committeeperson in both York and Bloomingdale townships.

City: Bloomingdale

Campaign website: https://www.mcadamsforil.com/

Education: High School - Glenbard East, College - Elmhurst University (then College): Bachelor’s degrees in Economics and Finance, Law School- DePaul University’s College of Law

Community involvement: Elmhurst College - Civic Engagement club, College Democrats, International club, DePaul University - Public Interest Law Association, Society for Asylum and Immigration law, DuPage Unitarian Universalist Church - former board member, York Township Democratic Organization - former Vice-chair and interim chair, Campaigned for the Milton Township 708 mental health board

Marital status/Immediate family: Single

What are your top three priorities for this district in Springfield?

Investing more in public healthcare and healthcare infrastructure to make it affordable for Illinoisans. We need to offset Congress’s cuts to Medicaid that are set to come into effect next year, and the ACA subsidies that just expired, both of which will raise healthcare costs for Illinoisans Pass regulation on the building of AI datacenters in Illinois. There has recently been an explosion in data center proposals throughout the Chicagoland area. In district 24 a group of Naperville residents just successfully organized to prevent a datacenter from being built near their neighborhood, but at the same time datacenters are being proposed in communities all throughout the 24th district and surrounding communities. If datacenters must be built we need to make sure that they are being done away from residential areas where they disrupt residents quality of life, and they are built in an environmentally sustainable way. Curtailing ICE’s aggression in our communities. As we’ve seen in recent months ICE agents have become increasingly violent and belligerent when conducting raids in our communities. Families all across the Chicagoland area were torn apart during Operation Midway Blitz, and Silverio Villegas González was killed in Franklin Park after dropping his kids off at school. No reasonable person could describe what we’ve witnessed as “targeted” or “measured” law enforcement operations. While the TRUST act, and the recently passed HB 1312, have provided important protections, things have escalated considerably in the past few months. We should follow in California’s footsteps and look at banning masks for federal agents so they can’t use anonymity to hide from justice.

How will you support economic growth and development in your district?

I would encourage economic growth and development in my district by encouraging the growth of small locally owned businesses, and by making the cost of living more affordable to residents so that they have more disposable income to spend locally.

Small locally owned businesses are the heart of a community. Right now our economy is dominated by large corporations with unreasonably large market shares. This leaves little room for average Illinoisans to take risks and try opening their own businesses, and explore innovative business ideas. By allocating funds or creating other programs to incentivize locally owned businesses we can revitalize local economies. These businesses are not only important to the economic wellbeing of a community, but also the social wellbeing as well. Local businesses are meeting places for community groups and organizations, they provide spaces for local artists to perform or showcase their work, and provide safe and hospitable spaces for community members to spend their free time.

Additionally, when the basic necessities of life are more affordable it means people have more disposable income to spend at these local businesses. That’s why it is so important that we make sure people can go to the doctor and not risk going into medical debt, or that people can afford to stay where they live without it taking up too large a share of their income. Communities prosper when people can afford the basic costs of life (like healthcare or housing) without economic anxiety.

Do you support term limits for state senators, and if so, what limits?

In my opinion, if you have already served more than 10 years in your current seat it’s time to move on and you shouldn’t be able to seek reelection to that office.

How will you address the state’s long-term pension obligations?

I believe that we have a responsibility to fully fund our state’s pension obligations. I am supportive of the various progressive revenue proposals put forth by the Illinois Revenue Alliance. In particular I am interested in the proposal of a digital advertisement tax on big tech companies who collect our data to sell ads. This tax is estimated to bring in up to $725 million in new revenue which can be used to help pay our pension fund in a way that does not increase the tax burden on average Illinoisans

I believe it is also time that we repeal the 2015 ban on investing our pension fund in companies that “boycott Israel”. This law casts an incredibly wide net in identifying companies that our pension fund cannot invest in. As the genocide in Gaza has unfolded over the past few years more and more companies are at risk of being put on that ban list (currently companies like Ben & Jerry’s ice cream are on the list). We have lost out on millions of potential dollars due to this law. As a state with one of the worst funded pension systems in the country we should not be financially tying one hand behind our backs with laws like this.

How will you address property taxes and school funding reform?

I am supportive of efforts to raise progressive revenue to provide property tax relief and fully fund education in our state. I am interested in the recent proposal being championed by former Governor Quinn of a 3% income tax increase on millionaires for this purpose. Illinois residents have some of the highest property taxes in the country, and it’s long overdue that we look to other revenue sources to fund our state’s services.

What is your stance on the SAFE-T Act? What changes, if any, would you support?

I support the SAFE-T Act and believe it made some important steps towards decriminalizing poverty in our state. Before the act, those awaiting trial had to pay a money bond in order to be released from detention. For many this bond was unaffordable, and they were forced to stay locked up. This can lead to a host of issues for those in poverty such as being unable to go to work or even losing their jobs.

Under the SAFE-T act we no longer have a one size fits all approach but instead look at each person on a case by case basis. Now a judge will order someone to be held in detention “when it is determined that the defendant poses a specific, real and present threat to a person, or has a high likelihood of willful flight”. This system saves resources by making sure we aren’t locking up people unnecessarily, while maintaining community safety by keeping dangerous individuals in detention.

There has been lots of misinformation about the SAFE-T act, with many fearmongering by calling it a “purge law”. This could not be further from the truth. While there may be space to update the language of the law to fill in gaps where problems emerge, I am generally supportive of the act’s framework.

What legislation would you propose to address crime and public safety in your district?

I would like to see more attention and resources devoted to rehabilitation in our criminal justice system. Communities are safe when its members feel secure. Many leaving prison lack the opportunities to secure their lives. This leads many to repeating the same behaviors that got them in trouble in the first place. By providing resources for rehabilitation in and out of prison I believe we can cut down on crime and increase public safety.

In the 1990s Norway had a recidivism rate of 70% (similar to that of the U.S. today), today their recidivism rate is down to 25%. Norway changed their approach to a more rehabilitative prison model and has some of the lowest crime statistics in the world. While not every proposal used there may be appropriate for Illinois, I believe there are many lessons we can learn from their example. This approach combats crime by addressing some of its root causes.

What is your stance on reproductive rights in Illinois?

I believe in the right to bodily autonomy, and would always vote to respect the right to choose. I don’t believe it is the role of the legislature to get between someone and their doctor, especially in such a medically complicated area like pregnancy. Trying to regulate abortion access almost always leads to preventable deaths such as those we have seen in red states throughout the country in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

What is your opinion of the TRUST Act (sanctuary state protections)?

I am fully supportive of the TRUST Act. Over the past few months we have seen ICE use increasingly violent tactics, here in Illinois and in communities across the country. The TRUST act provides important protections to our immigrant community members. I would be supportive of efforts to expand protections further to account for ICE’s increased aggression.

Should the state expand Medicaid funding?

Yes, I believe that healthcare is a human right, and that we should embrace all options to make healthcare more affordable and accessible to Illinoisans. Including expanding medicaid.

Should local governments have more authority over solar farm development in their communities?

I am generally supportive of Public Act 102-1123, signed by Governor Pritzker a few years ago, which stopped local governments from implementing bans on solar or wind projects. As climate change intensifies it is more important than ever that we move away from fossil fuels, and solar/wind bans make this goal more difficult. However, I would be more than willing to work with local governments on changing the regulation or providing exceptions to meet their needs when there are unique circumstances.

Should Illinois expand use of nuclear energy, including facilities like the Byron plant? What’s your vision for the state’s energy mix?

I believe that nuclear energy can play a role in our energy system but we must make sure to not rely on it (on any singular energy source) too much. My vision for Illinois’ energy system would be to move towards a green renewable energy system. Fossil fuels are a finite resource, and the longer we rely on them the further we fall behind. Building a green energy economy will help ensure that we’re able to continue generating the energy we need here in Illinois, and that we have good paying jobs to help support that green energy economy; All while helping to protect and maintain our environment.

What role should the state play in housing affordability?

I believe that making housing affordable should be a top priority of the state. This includes making renting more affordable, making it more affordable to buy a house, and making property tax less burdensome. I believe we should look into providing funding as well as incentive programs for affordable housing, especially for first-time home owners.

How should the state balance water rights between communities and industry, particularly regarding data centers?

I believe that communities should always take priority especially when it comes to water rights. Fresh water, and especially drinkable water, are our most precious natural resource. We should always look to prioritize maintaining that resource over chasing short-term profits, especially when residents’ health and wellbeing is at stake.

Waterways provide many important benefits to our communities. They help sustain our local environment, they provide leisure and recreation to residents, and they provide economic benefits through local fishing opportunities as well as great locations for businesses to operate. There’s a reason why riverwalks are such important places of commerce throughout our state. We should be cautious about putting all of these benefits at risk.

To what level should the state fund a new stadium for the Chicago Bears?

While I believe there could be a role for the state in providing better infrastructure to make it easier for fans to access a new stadium, I do not believe it is the state’s role to fund a stadium for a billionaire team owner.

Should the state regulate the use of AI in the classroom? To what extent?

Yes, we need to pass regulation on the use of AI in the classroom to ensure that our education regulatory framework keeps up with changes in technology. At the top of my concerns is that students are using AI to do their assignments for them, and not fully engaging with classroom material. Changes in curriculum can be made to prevent the unregulated use of AI in assignments, and training provided to teachers to give them the tools to spot the use of AI by students and structure lessons to prevent the use of AI. Educators should play a large role in the writing of regulation of AI in the classroom.

Who are your top donors? How often do you speak with them?

So far all of my campaign contributions have come from friends, family, and small dollar donations. I do not have any regular standing meetings with any specific donors.