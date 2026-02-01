2026 Election Questionnaire: Diane Blair Sherlock, State Representative 46th District

Name: Diane Blair Sherlock

What office are you seeking: State Representative 46th District

What is your political party? Democrat

What is your current age? 61

Occupation and employer: State Representative 46th District

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Other than my current office, no other elected offices

City: Villa Park

Campaign website: blairsherlockfor46.com

Education: AA College of Dupage, BA Northern Illinois University, JD John Marshall Law School (now UIC)

Community involvement: I have a long history of volunteerism and serving on boards/commissions, including, but not limited to the Illlinois State Advisory Council on the education of Children with Disabilities.. However, due to the demands and schedule of my current position, I am limited to volunteering on an ad hoc basis and have been focusing on volunteering at food banks.

Marital status/Immediate family: I am married with 2 children

What are your top three priorities for this district in Springfield?

Access to Healthcare

Ensuring adequate education funding with a focus on federal cuts to Special Education resources

Rising energy costs and data centers and access to health care.

How will you support economic growth and development in your district?

I have supported financial incentives and do what I can to promote our local businesses, however, the reality is that federal budget cuts will likely limit our resources this coming budget cycle. I serve as the chair of State Government Administration and have work with the treasurer on potential programs to benefit smaller businesses

Do you support term limits for state representatives, and if so, what limits?

No. My concern on term limits is that it will discourage younger people from running for office. Further given the short duration of State Rep terms the voters have ample opportunity to change their reps if they are not satisfied.

How will you address the state’s long-term pension obligations?

This is a very complex issue that has spanned decades. We have made strides to improve funding and I believe we need to fund more and go above mandatory requirements. There are Constitutional limits to what can be done as well . We also need to address the potential of tier 2 benefits falling below the social security safety net. There is a committee working on these issues and I am in frequent discussions with them about this.

How will you address property taxes and school funding reform?

The GA recently increased the income limit for the Senior Freeze that I had been working on since 2023. I have a bill to double the exemption for people with disabilities which has not changed in almost 20 years. Additionally I tried to pass a bill for truth in taxation so that taxpayers could be more informed on the source of their property taxes but due to structural limitations in the systems I have not been able to move the bill. Property taxes are levied at the local level and many times influenced greatly by referendums.

To shift the costs for schools away from property taxes would be extremely difficult at this point due to the constitutional restrictions on a progressive income tax and the recent federal cuts to education. I am in the process of reviewing some proposals on shifting the funding but any change like this would realistically take many years.

What is your stance on the SAFE-T Act? What changes, if any, would you support?

There are discussions of potential changes which I am open to. Some of the proposals include expanding detainable offenses which I am open to.

What legislation would you propose to address crime and public safety in your district?

This is not an area that I have focused on and have not had any advocates reach out on these subjects other than possible changes to the Safe T act.

What is your stance on reproductive rights in Illinois?

I am pro-choice.

What is your opinion of the TRUST Act (sanctuary state protections)?

I think every person should be treated with dignity regardless of the location of their birth and that everyone is entitled to the protections of the Constitution regardless of their legal status. I also believe the Act is not being enforced, understood or followed in many areas of the state.

Should the state expand Medicaid funding?

Yes especially in light of federal cuts and claw backs. Medicaid is essential to those who do not have the privilege or wealth to secure health insurance.

Should local governments have more authority over solar farm development in their communities?

Depends on what you are talking about. With the growing need for power and rising utility costs we need to produce more energy within our borders to address these problems, which is why I very reluctantly agreed to vote on lifting the moratorium on nuclear power. We need to address the growing demand for Data Centers and their effects on our power supply, water and the environment.

Should Illinois expand use of nuclear energy, including facilities like the Byron plant? What’s your vision for the state’s energy mix?

Again, I reluctantly voted to lift the moratorium on nuclear power generation in light of our growing needs. We also voted to expand battery storage. We need to expand all sources within our borders including wind and solar while continuing to promote energy conservation

What role should the state play in housing affordability?

The state and many local units of government are attempting to address housing affordability through grants and subsidies. I think this is better addressed at the local level as affordability varies signficantly across the state.

How should the state address rising energy costs from data centers? How do you balance water rights between communities and industry regarding data center development?

I think data centers need to pay for any additional improvements/expansions to the system to meet their needs. Additionally, they should pay the same utility rates as residents and other businesses. Limiting the size and scope of these centers may need to be considered based on the resources available in the areas where they intend to build. Obviously sufficient clean water for residents is a priority. I believe this is an area of concern that should be addressed this year. From what I have learned so far these centers do not create substantial long term jobs and I have concerns on their lifespans.

To what level should the state fund a new stadium for the Chicago Bears?

I do not support any funding for a stadium for a multi-billion dollar franchise.

Should the state regulate the use of AI in the classroom? To what extent?

Yes. We cannot raise a generation that lacks the skills of research, writing, analysis and critical thinking. AI can be a useful tool but it should not be the source of students assignments as that is essentially plagiarism.

Who are your top donors? How often do you speak with them?

Democrats for the Illinois House and various unions. Obviously I speak to the House Demcrats frequently and the unions intermittently. My donors are publicly available at the elections commission website.