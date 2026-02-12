2026 Election Questionnaire: R Cary Capparelli, United States Senate

Name: R Cary Capparelli

What office are you seeking: United States Senate (IL)

What is your political party? Republican

Occupation and employer: President, OMNI-Communique Inc. (global management & marketing) and Instructor in Geography, South Dakota State University (online)

What offices, if any, have you previously held? No elected office - two (2) appointed offices: Public Member, Illinois Banking and Real Estate Board (1997-99) and Member, Board of Directors, Illinois International Port (Chairman of Homeland Security, Legislative, & Marketing committees and Member of the Executive Committee) (2000-2009)

City: Chicago

Campaign website: www.rcarycapparelli.net

Education: BAJ - Drake University

MSJ - Northwestern University

MA - Northeastern Illinois University

PhD - University of London

Community involvement: NA

Marital status/Immediate family: Single

What are your top three legislative priorities for your first year in the U.S. Senate?

Per se, foreign policy is the single most important issue because foreign policy complicates almost every component of government. Specifically, there are more than three legislative priorities which include the following:

To make and keep America strong economically, both domestically and internationally, that will have a positive effect America and on all American families

To maintain a strong military because a powerful defense is the best offense

To endlessly support our veterans

To make healthcare available and affordable for all Americans

To acknowledge mental health as a crisis globally

To support our police to fight and eliminate all rampant crime

To fight illegal entry into our country and maintain our borders

​To continue the ‘war on drugs’

To uphold the Constitution of the United States of America

And, foreign policy and closely monitor the adversaries of American interests, namely the People’s Republic of China and Russian Federation, of their expansion and influence (this list also includes the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea; more commonly known as North Korea)

Should the Senate eliminate the filibuster? Do you support term limits for senators, and if so, what limits?

As we know, President Trump would like to eliminate the filibuster and Senate Majority Leader Thume is against ending the filibuster. The filibuster does play a legislative tactic to block votes. Ideally, it would be best continue its use but restrict its use when its needlessly used.

Yes, I support term limits and signed that pledge. A United States Senator should serve no more than two (2) six (6) year terms (same for President) and a member of the House should be limited to five (5) terms or ten (10) years total.

How do you plan to work with or oppose the Trump administration? What’s your approach to bipartisanship?

President Trump was elected President because the majority of American citizens voted for him in consideration of his projected policies. It would be best to work with the President’s agenda.

Bipartisanship works when it helps all Americans. However, we must be careful because the ‘left’ is reaching for socialist ideology which is not consistent with a constitutional democracy. We need not to work with ideas that are not in uniform with American principles.

How would you address inflation and rising costs for Illinois families?

First, rising costs for energy and food is a result of the previous Democrat administration. After one-year, we have seen prices both stabilize and come down under the present administration. It’s best to let the Trump administration’s economic team to continue its efforts to make such costs more affordable for all families.

What federal actions should Congress take to improve health care affordability?

Healthcare needs to be both 1) AVAILABLE and 2) AFFORDABLE. Given its importance, some government intervention can work positively for all. The President’s new ‘Great American Healthcare Plan’ was introduced just weeks ago and is designed to massively improve/replace the Affordable Healthcare Act. We need to give the new plan time to develop and advance.

Do you support changes to Social Security or Medicare to ensure long-term solvency?

Most Americans rely on both Social Security and Medicare. Any changes that can ensure long-term security for both is integral and supportive.

The administration has described the $12 billion aid package to farmers as a “bridge payment” to offset losses from the trade war and tariffs. What changes, if any, would you make to U.S. trade policy to address the challenges facing farmers?

No doubt, farmers are the backbone of America. Per se, I would be supportive of any and all aid packages, including the present package and more, to support our farmers. There’s no simple answer but, reiterating, as a U.S. Senator, I will always support the American farmer.

How should the U.S. balance border security with comprehensive immigration reform?

President Trump was elected largely on his immigration policies and Americans support safe borders overwhelmingly.

Borders define a nation.

All illegal entry is unlawful. The United States is the only on nation that has allowed such illegal entry. Now, it is necessary to close the border and remove those those entered unlawfully. For those who desire to be American should follow the legal path to citizenship. This will also allow the government to account for those admitted.

Do you believe the President should have the constitutional authority to order military strikes and detain a foreign head of state without prior Congressional authorization? Why or why not, and where should Congress draw the line between executive action and its own constitutional war powers?

As there are situations where immediate military action is required, given intelligence, the President needs the ability to react swiftly to protect America and American interests. Long term military operations do need Congressional approval.

In the case of Maduro, he was arrested on drug related charges. Much of the media ignored or distorted that reasoning.

What is your position on U.S. intervention, specifically Ukraine, Israel and Venezuela?

My position on U.S. intervention is based on what’s best for American interests.

In case differs:

1. I trust neither Putin or Zelensky. However, the Russian invasion of the Ukraine was to regain access to the Black Sea as a naval base from the Crimea and to capture raw materials. The Ukraine has every right to protect its homeland. If the Ukraine was a member of NATO, this could of led to a world war. Also, it may of prevent Russia from invading the Ukraine. Bottom line: we must be careful.

2. For the conflict to end between Israel and Palestine, we must seek a plan that will positively effect both sides; effectively no violence. It would be best for the Palestinian people to elect a new democratic government that will negotiate that concept (replacing Hamas). Israel is our ally and are most important ally in the Middle East. It should be treated accordingly.

3. The Venezuela situation complicates two matters: 1) its complication in bringing drugs into the United States; thus part of our war on drugs, and 2) its troubling relationship with both the Russian Federation and the Peoples Republic of China allowing its military influence into our hemisphere.

Where do you stand on federal legislation regarding abortion access and reproductive rights?

Abortion is not healthcare and the government has no rights to make monies available to provide such services.

Should federal law protect same-sex marriage rights? What’s your position on LGBTQ+ protections?

This is probably a State issue.

As a Christian, I do not approve of LGBTQ behavior but also all Americans have equal rights. There is no need for special rights based on sex.

Is systemic racism still an issue in the United States? What role should the federal government play in addressing it?

Racism exists, not only in the United States, but everywhere in the world. And, racism is not limited to just one race. All races are discriminated against in some form. It’s the government’s job to see and address all race related issues equally.

What climate and energy policies should Illinois prioritize at the federal level?

There’s a fine balance between acquiring needed energy and managing its negative effects. Science is the eventual answer to solve this balance.

How should Congress regulate artificial intelligence, if at all?

AI is scary and Congress needs to control its use in both the private and public sectors by instituting protective laws.

Do you support the proposed elimination of the Department of Education?

The Department of Education is a general over-seer that has a limited role because education is a State responsibility. Its existence needs to reviewed to question its usefulness. It may or may not have integral importance.

Is the CDC a trustworthy, qualified source of information under RFK Jr.?

The Center for Disease control does have a role to protect Americans from sicknesses. However, not at the expense of making pharmaceutical companies profitable. In my opinion, Robert Kennedy Jr. is doing a remarkably good job.

How do states’ autonomy balance with federal policy, for example, with abortion rights vs. Immigration enforcement?

Per se, federal policy over-rules state policy with exceptions. If it’s a matter of protecting American interests, then federal policy must always prevail.

Should private equity and hedge funds be allowed to purchase so many homes?

In a free-market society, the answer is yes. However, there is room to limit such funds from abuse, fraud, and other adverse (to the public) impacts.

Do you support or oppose the expansion of work requirements for SNAP recipients? Why?

Ideally, work requirements should be required for most SNAP recipients. There are opportunities for such in the workplace. There is obvious fraud in SNAP and this needs to be fixed.

Who are your top five donors? How do you ensure donor influence doesn’t compromise your independence?

Please note, I have no large donors or PAC donors. Most of my donors are under $500 from family and friends (just two exceptions: $2500 & $1000). Integrity is extremely important to me and I will not be compromised.