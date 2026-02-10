2026 Election Questionnaire: Neil Khot, U.S. House of Representatives, 8th District

Name: Neil Khot

What office are you seeking: Neil Khot, US Congress, Illinois 8th District

What is your political party? Democrat

What is your current age? 51

Occupation and employer: Small Business Owner, Rely Services

What offices, if any, have you previously held? n/a

City: Hoffman Estates

Campaign website: neilforcongress.com

Education: Karnatak University in Dharwad, India, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering

Community involvement: I am currenlty theVice Chairman andCofounder of the Federation of Indian Assocations, Chicago, Illinois, and serve as the President of the Woodfield Office Condominium Association.

Marital status/Immediate family: I am the proud husband of Anou Khot, and father to my son who is 11 years old.

What are your top three legislative priorities for your first year in the U.S. House?

Trump’s tariff policies have sharply driven up costs, and seem likely to remain in place barring judicial intervention. Therefore, the 120th Congress’s first priority must be to address the affordability crisis that is hurting so many Americans. I will support legislation aimed at taking away the President’s ability to impose sanctions without consulting Congress, legislation aimed at increasing the construction of affordable housing by encouraging zoning reform, and legislation aimed at reducing the cost of healthcare by lifting the federal cap on residents and allowing allowing hospitals, states, and charitable networks to fund the training of thousands of new doctors. I will seek to increase funding for technical education. As the Baby Boomer generation retires and artificial intelligence threatens more white collar jobs, there is an urgent opportunity for those seeking to enter the trades. I will support federal funding for community colleges to be able to teach the skills needed for jobs in skilled trades and positions in the healthcare sector. America is a beacon of opportunity for millions around the year. Every year, thousands of immigrants come to America in search of the same things that I sought when I came here 3 decades ago; the ability to get to work and be rewarded for your efforts. The system that afforded me the chance of a lifetime is now broken due to decades of neglect. If I am elected, I will sponsor legislation that seeks to streamline the family reunification process, end the administration’s attack on international students and workers, while increasing resources and accountability for immigration authorities. I will also seek to pass clear guidance for ICE, refocusing the agency towards the most violent felons.

What specific local issues in this district will guide your work in Congress?

For decades, our district has suffered from a lack of forward-looking leadership, leaving us less competitive and contributing to the loss of major employers such as Motorola, Sears, and AT&T. In Congress, I will focus on legislation that drives economic revitalization by investing in local community colleges to prepare a skilled workforce, and by reforming regulations to streamline the conversion of underused office buildings into productive commercial and residential spaces. These efforts will help attract new businesses, create jobs, and strengthen our local economy.

What federal funding priorities would you advocate for this district, including infrastructure needs like roads, bridges, broadband, and transit?

Illinois’s 8th Congressional District benefits from strong infrastructure, including vital road and rail connections to Chicago and the broader Midwest. My top federal funding priority will be clean, reliable, and accessible transit. This includes modernizing METRA and other public transportation systems, improving connectivity, and investing further in EV charging infrastructure to support a cleaner economy and meet the needs of commuters and businesses alike.

How will you prioritize the concerns of your district versus the priorities of your party?

My first and foremost responsibility will always be to the people of this district. As a proud Democrat, I believe advancing our party’s values and advancing the interests of our district and nation go hand in hand. When there is tension, I will always listen to my constituents first and work to ensure their concerns are reflected in my decisions.

Has Congress given up its Article I powers during the Trump administration? How would you restore congressional authority?

While the Trump administration marked a high point in the expansion of executive power, Congress has been steadily delegating too much authority to the executive branch over many administrations. I believe it is essential to restore Congress’s constitutional role as a coequal branch of government. Working with my Democratic colleagues, I will push to reassert congressional authority by strengthening oversight and using the power of the purse—passing appropriations that include clear limits, accountability measures, and defined purposes for how federal funds are spent.

What is your position on U.S. intervention, specifically Ukraine, Israel and Venezuela?

America must remain the leader of the free world and a bold example to nations striving for democracy and self-determination. That leadership requires standing with democratic societies under threat from autocratic regimes and extremist violence. This includes supporting the Ukrainian people in their defense against Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion, backing Israel’s right to defend itself from terrorism while working toward a viable two-state solution, and standing with democratic forces in Venezuela.

On all three fronts, the current administration has fallen short. In Ukraine, the United States must clearly state that its objective is the full restoration of Ukraine’s sovereign territory and commit to supporting Ukraine for as long as that struggle requires. In Israel and Gaza, we should advance a credible peace process and avoid short-sighted actions that undermine accountability or weaken prospects for lasting peace. In Venezuela, the United States should unequivocally support the democratic opposition rather than offering de facto legitimacy to an entrenched authoritarian regime. American leadership must be principled, consistent, and firmly aligned with democratic values.

Do you believe the President should have the constitutional authority to order military strikes and detain a foreign head of state without prior Congressional authorization? Why or why not, and where should Congress draw the line between executive action and its own constitutional war powers?

I do not believe the President should have unchecked constitutional authority to order military strikes or detain foreign leaders without Congressional authorization.

There is an important moral and legal distinction between democratic leaders and authoritarian rulers. Nicolás Maduro lost the 2024 election and continues to hold power through repression and fraud. But even when confronting dictators, the United States must not abandon its democratic principles. Unilateral military action without Congress undermines the very values we claim to defend. The President should have limited, emergency authority to protect American lives and prevent imminent threats.

However, any sustained or offensive military action must be debated and authorized by Congress. I support strengthening the War Powers Resolution, increasing transparency and oversight, and requiring explicit Congressional authorization for any military deployment lasting longer than 10 days. My party has long stood for peace, accountability, and constitutional governance, and Congress must reclaim its role to prevent endless wars and executive overreach.

Do you believe any conduct of the current administration needs to be investigated?

Yes. ,. The tragic events that took place recently in Minneapolis are a clear example of why robust oversight is necessary and why Congress must reassert its responsibility to protect civil rights and the rule of law. Where investigations uncover wrongdoing or abuse of power, Congress must not hesitate to pursue accountability, including articles of impeachment if warranted.

Has the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) gone too far in its recommendations?

Donald Trump has an ability to botch even the most innocuous or potentially beneficial actions. DOGE was nothing more than an ill-conceived show of vanity by allies of the President. The GAO and Inspectors General already have a mandate to identify waste and ways to more efficiently use the taxpayer’s dollar. As such, they should be the basis for any further efficiency measures rather than creating an entirely new bureaucracy staffed by unqualified interns.

How will you work across the aisle to pass legislation?

The reality is that even with a democratic majority in the House and Senate, legislation must still go through a Republican White House. Therefore, I will seek to work on a bipartisan basis whenever possible. In areas such as scientific research and national defense, there is significant bipartisan agreement and I will especially seek to work on legislation in these areas.

Do you support term limits for House members, and if so, what limits?

For too long, career politicians have had a hold on the House of the people. I am open to congressional term limits to end the rule of career politicians in Washington. If a congressperson cannot accomplish their goals in 8 years, they have no business in legislating on behalf of the people.

What is your stance on border security and immigration reform?

We need comprehensive reform of our border security and immigration systems. I support rolling back this administration’s harmful policies in both areas. I believe in streamlining the process for family reunifications, for investors, for students, and for skilled workers. While we adopt a more compassionate immigration policy, we must equally have more secure borders for our national security. I support continued investment in security infrastructure while increasing accountability over CBP and ICE such as through bodycams and increased congressional visits to detention and holding facilities.

Do you support changes to Social Security or Medicare to ensure long-term solvency?

Social Security and Medicare are essential programs in working towards the goal of eradicating senior poverty. We can and we must protect both programs, which will mean taking a serious look at reform unless we want to face a world of drastic tax rises or drastic cuts to benefits. I support measures that would raise revenue, such as raising the cap for Social Security dues and using the new revenue to invest in securities that yield higher returns.

What should Congress do to address healthcare affordability?

We need to spend much more on prevention than we do currently. A healthier, fitter population has significantly less healthcare expenses. We need to remove the cap on residencies and allow hospitals, states, and charitable networks to fund residencies without penalty. We need to lower drug prices by supporting purchases directly from pharmaceutical manufacturers rather than going through middlemen.

Is the CDC a trustworthy, qualified source of information under RFK Jr.? How should public health policy be managed?

Public health, health science, and doctors in general must be kept from political influence at all costs. All Americans must strongly condemn the Secretary’s efforts to destroy confidence in scientists and doctors. What America deserves are experts that make their recommendations based on scientific evidence rather than conspiratorial conjecture.

How should Congress regulate artificial intelligence, if at all?

Artificial intelligence must be regulated at the federal level to ensure consistent standards that protect intellectual property, safeguard data privacy, and uphold human dignity and civil rights. Democrats believe innovation and accountability must advance together. Congress should encourage AI development that strengthens our economy and improves lives, while setting clear guardrails to prevent abuse, discrimination, surveillance overreach, and the exploitation of workers and creators.

If Democrats win the House in 2026, how do you feel about calls for impeaching President Trump?

Impeachment is a constitutional responsibility, not a political weapon. If articles of impeachment are presented, I will carefully examine the evidence and the facts before reaching a decision. That said, no president is above the law. I will stand with my Democratic colleagues to enforce the Constitution, defend democratic norms, and uphold the rule of law across all three branches of government.

If Democrats win the House, what issues should oversight committees investigate first?

As stated earlier, there are significant potential violations of ethics rules in the executive branch, failures to follow court orders in immigration cases, and unconstitutional actions by ICE and other federal law enforcement which must be investigated by Congress immediately.

What issues, if any, do you agree with Republicans on?

I agree with many Republicans that we must be serious about reducing the federal deficit and ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent responsibly. I also believe in a proactive, values-based foreign policy that defends democracy, protects U.S. interests, and promotes global stability. Where common ground exists, I am willing to work across the aisle to deliver results for the American people.

Should private equity and hedge funds be allowed to purchase so many homes?

No. Housing is a basic necessity, not a speculative asset. When large financial firms buy up single-family homes, they drive up prices and rents, making it harder for working families to buy or remain in their communities. I support policies that limit excessive corporate ownership of housing and prioritize homeownership and affordability for families.

Do you support or oppose the expansion of work requirements for SNAP recipients? Why?

I oppose expanding work requirements for SNAP. People who rely on SNAP are often working, caring for family members, dealing with disabilities, or navigating economic hardship. Adding more bureaucratic hurdles does not reduce poverty, it makes it harder for families to put food on the table. Democrats should focus on strengthening economic opportunity and dignity, not punishing people for being poor.

Who are your top donors? How often do you speak with them?

My top donors are community members and consituents of the 8th district. Engaging with my constituents and donors is important and that is why I make it a priority to speak with them regularly. I engage with my donorbase weekly to ensure they know about the campaign’s progress.

How would you reform U.S. trade policy so that farms don’t need repeated bailouts from tariff impacts?

Farmers should not have to rely on repeated bailouts to survive the impact of unpredictable tariffs. To protect working families and agricultural communities, the power to impose tariffs must be returned to Congress, where the Constitution vests it. Trade policy should be transparent, predictable, and designed to support American farmers and workers, not subject them to the whims of unilateral executive actions. By restoring congressional oversight, we can ensure trade decisions are fair, sustainable, and aligned with the interests of rural communities.