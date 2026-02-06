A Democratic candidate for DuPage County sheriff has dropped out of the race.

Robert Carroll submitted the withdrawal form Thursday, according to Adam Johnson, chief deputy clerk for the DuPage County clerk’s office.

Carroll did not respond to requests for comment Thursday night or Friday morning. His campaign website, carroll4sheriff.com, remained active Friday morning.

Carroll was running for the Democratic nomination in the March 17 primary.

It is not clear whether Carroll’s name will still appear on the ballot.

The deadline to withdraw was Jan. 14, according to the state’s election calendar. Early voting was supposed to begin Thursday.

However, early voting in DuPage was postponed because several candidates in other races have appealed their removals from the ballot. As of Friday morning, appellate courts had not ruled on their cases.

Johnson said the clerk’s office is consulting with its lawyer about whether, since the ballots are delayed anyway, it can remove Carroll’s name.

They include that of Tedora Brown, a Republican candidate for the 11th Congressional District.

Carroll’s withdrawal from the race leaves Peter Coolidge as the only Democrat running for the office.

Undersheriff Eddie Moore and former DuPage County Board member Sean Noonan are seeking the Republican nomination.

Sheriff James Mendrick did not seek reelection. Instead, he is seeking the Republican nomination for governor.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260206/local-politics/candidate-exits-democratic-primary-for-dupage-county-sheriff/