2026 Election Questionnaire: Niki Conforti, U.S. House of Representatives, 6th District

Name: Niki Conforti

What office are you seeking: Illinois’ 6th Congressional District

What is your political party?

What is your current age? 62

Occupation and employer: Energy Consultant (2017 - Present)

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Elected Precinct Committeeman

City: Wheaton, IL

Campaign website: https://conforti4congress.com/

Education: George Washington University, Washington DC, MBA, 2012

University of Chicago, Hyde Park, BA Economics, 1987

Community involvement: Niki is a leader in her professional career and in the community. She has been involved with numerous philanthropic efforts through her church, as well as with IOCC (International Orthodox Christian Charities), and Mothers2Mothers Charities.

For a number of years, she worked in large health systems where she came to understand the needs of the community for more affordable and transparent healthcare—and more choice.

She has grown up in a family-owned business and has a keen sense of the challenges small businesses face. Recognizing these businesses are the foundation of our economy, she is committed to easing the regulations placed on small businesses by the left-wing agenda and providing them with support.

Marital status/Immediate family: N/A

What are your top three legislative priorities for your first year in the U.S. House?

I have lived in the 6th district for the majority of my life. As a result, I have come to understand the needs of its constituents; similar to my own. Currently, affordability is a critical issue with prices remaining high for too long. The reason for this high cost-of-living can be attributed to energy and healthcare. This is where my previous health care experience as a director and my current role as an energy consultant form the foundation to create meaningful policy for the district. As a member of Congress, I intend to create legislation that helps to bend the cost curve and ease the pressure on those that live in the 6th district. To achieve this goal, I will:

Push for legislation that cuts regulations in the energy industry and limits the renewable energy component - pushing speed to power, making energy more resilient and more affordable. Tap into my professional expertise in the health care industry to push for legislation that increases transparency in medical billing and drives up competition in the health care market place - driving down prices for patients. Pass legislation that aims to stimulate economic growth and business activity. This will be achieved through the return of manufacturing to the 6th district and the accompanying jobs - providing relief through workforce training programs and good paying jobs for the hard working people of the 6th district.

What specific local issues in this district will guide your work in Congress?

Since 2021, I have spent my public life fighting for the people of the 6th district. Focusing on affordability, community safety, healthier food choices, and affordable healthcare. While my campaign has been centered on improving the lives of everyday people, my opponent has been concerned with improving their own standing and has plagued this state with infrastructure projects that go over budget and over time. My opponent in the 6th Congressional district has also favored criminals over victims. During this upcoming midterm election, Illinois residents should be paying attention to campaigns like mine - campaigns that focus on fundamental ideals of sensible solutions and open dialogue.

What federal funding priorities would you advocate for this district, including infrastructure needs like roads, bridges, broadband, and transit?

We all agree we need infrastructure improvements. So, we should pass legislation for infrastructure funding – not stuff the bill with special interest funding. I oppose tax and fee hikes on Illinoisans. In our state we are regularly burdened with higher tolls and higher taxes. Congress pursuing a high tax agenda, coupled with policies that will create even higher utility rates, would make Illinois even less affordable. I am running because we need to curb the spending and stop the tax increases.

How will you prioritize the concerns of your district versus the priorities of your party?

For far too long, Sean Casten has neglected the concerns of the 6th District in order to satisfy the more radical elements of his party. For instance, ABATE FEDPAC of Illinois recently gave Sean Casten an F- grade because of his negligence in addressing the safety of motorcyclists. I am running for Congress to represent the hard-working people of the 6th District and put their needs first. In Congress, I will have a “district-first” mentality, weighing everything against this simple question: is this good policy for the people of the 6th District?

Has Congress given up its Article I powers during the Trump administration? How would you restore congressional authority?

For far too long, Congress has delegated Article I authorities to federal bureaucracies. This erosion has led to bloated government and inefficiencies that make programs more expensive and less effective.

Do you believe any conduct of the current administration needs to be investigated?

No.

Has the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) gone too far in its recommendations?

No. We need more investigations and audits into the different governmental agencies and programs.

How will you work across the aisle to pass legislation?

An issue that should unite people, no matter what side of the aisle they find themselves on, is the issue of fentanyl overdoses. Our children are dying from fentanyl. This is unacceptable – and a direct result of the open-border policies pushed by the previous administration. We need stronger penalties for fentanyl crimes and more task forces to go after the source of this major drug that kills so many of our children. I will be happy to work with anyone to protect our kids from the deadly grasp of illicit drugs.

Do you support term limits for House members, and if so, what limits?

Yes, I support term limits.

Do you believe the President should have the constitutional authority to order military strikes and detain a foreign head of state without prior Congressional authorization? Why or why not, and where should Congress draw the line between executive action and its own constitutional war powers?

I approve of the removal of Maduro. The illegitimate President of Venezuela, Maduro, profited from and facilitated the illicit trafficking of illegal drugs into the United States - killing our population. Maduro also facilitated gang violence from foreign-based gangs. Maduro was, as a result, indicted on federal drug and gun charges in New York.

What is your position on U.S. intervention, specifically Ukraine, Israel and Venezuela?

We should not have our young men and women get involved in any of these wars.

What is your stance on border security and immigration reform?

The influx of millions of illegals is draining our resources and making our communities less safe – putting us all at risk. Constituents should not be paying for the free housing, free healthcare, free phones and meals that illegals are receiving, when they continue to struggle themselves. I support expanding ICE and deporting violent criminals. Eliminating border checkpoints and refusing to deport those who commit violent crimes makes every resident less safe. Legal immigration is something I fully support.

Do you support changes to Social Security or Medicare to ensure long-term solvency?

Social Security is an essential program and is endangered. Democrats, like my opponent, are pushing for increased spending on nonessential programs that benefit people in foreign countries, while forgetting about the hardworking American families. When in Washington, I will work to push for spending caps to limit the amount we add to the national debt in order to pay for the Left’s radical spending.

What should Congress do to address healthcare affordability?

Obamacare has been a disaster for Illinois. Many counties only have two options for consumers, and our healthcare costs have only gone up over the last decade. We can, and must, do better. Ironically they call it the Affordable Care Act, but it has been unaffordable for most Americans and small businesses.

Having worked in the healthcare industry, I will push for real reform that will increase transparency in billing, which will foster competition among healthcare systems. I also believe consumers should have more options in the marketplace and their policies should be transportable across state lines. I will work to cut costs by giving families more flexibility in their healthcare coverage options. These initiatives will make healthcare more accessible and more affordable.

Is the CDC a trustworthy, qualified source of information under RFK Jr.? How should public health policy be managed?

Yes. I support the actions the HHS Secretary is taking to improve public health policy.

How should Congress regulate artificial intelligence, if at all?

I agree, AI should be regulated. I believe in a district-first approach. I will look into competent policies that help the hard-working people of the 6th District.

What issues do you feel like you differ from President Trump on?

We should focus more internally and do what is best for the American people first. I will work to create policies that help the hard-working people of the 6th District.

If Republicans hold the House in 2026, what issues should oversight committees investigate first?

The oversight committee should investigate the extensive fraud and abuse of tax-payer dollars that is draining our treasury and causing us to approach nearly $40 Trillion in national debt.

What issues, if any, do you agree with Democrats on?

While my campaign has been centered on improving the lives of everyday people, my opponent has been concerned with improving his own standing. During this upcoming midterm election, Illinois residents should be paying attention to campaigns like mine - campaigns that focus on fundamental ideals of sensible solutions and open dialogue - preserving the voice of everyday citizens.

Should private equity and hedge funds be allowed to purchase so many homes?

No.

Do you support or oppose the expansion of work requirements for SNAP recipients? Why?

Yes. I support the additional work requirements in order to use the program as it was intended. We must protect the integrity of social welfare programs, in order to help those who are actually in need, while preventing fraud.

Who are your top donors? How often do you speak with them?

N/A

How would you reform U.S. trade policy so that farms don’t need repeated bailouts from tariff impacts?

Market diversification and multilateralism is an interesting solution that would benefit American farmers in the international trade market. We need to diversify away from China and open new trade relationships with nations in the Indo-Pacific, Europe, etc. This would avoid any single market from having an oversized influence on our farmers ability to make a decent living.