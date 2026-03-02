Democratic comptroller candidates make push for why they’re voters’ best option

The Democratic candidates in the 2026 primary election for Illinois comptroller are top from left, Margaret Croke and Stephanie Kifowit, and bottom from left, Holly Kim and Karina Villa. (Photos provided by campaigns via Daily Herald)

All four candidates vying to be the Democratic nominee for Illinois comptroller in the March 17 primary currently hold a variety of public offices.

The candidates include two state representatives, a state senator and a county treasurer. And all four women say their public service background, as well as their personal and professional experiences outside the public sector, make them best suited for the job.

The candidates are state Rep. Margaret Croke of Chicago, state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit of Oswego, Lake County Treasurer Holly Kim and state Sen. Karina Villa of West Chicago. All four recently spoke with a representative of the Daily Herald Editorial Board to discuss their plans if elected and why they should be their party’s nominee.

“I am not running for this seat because I love spreadsheets, or because, you know, I love looking at those numbers all day,” Villa said. “I understand that budgets are moral documents, and that those numbers on those spreadsheets represent, to me, the faces of my former students, the faces of the community, the faces of the people who are being left behind.”

Villa touted her eight years in the legislature, first in the House and now in the Senate, being a “watchdog” for taxpayers, not an accountant.

Kim, however, did promote her government finance experience as treasurer as a positive for the role she is seeking.

“I’m the only one already doing the comptroller function,” she said. “I am the only person running who’s served in the executive branch of government, which means I not only manage staff, but I manage money to the tune of billions of dollars.”

For her part, Kifowit noted her experience with budgets as a legislator and formerly an Aurora alderwoman, but also professionally as a financial adviser. She discussed the importance of the comptroller’s office in the aftermath of a nearly three-year budget impasse during former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner’s tenure.

“I have over 20 years experience in government finance and government budgets and my tenure spans working side by side with the actual current comptroller,” she said. “I’m the only candidate that went through the Rauner years that really understands the impact and the role of the comptroller with the state, and I’ve been on the appropriations committee since Day One. So, I know the state budget inside and out.”

Though Croke currently holds an elected post in the House, she had previously worked in the state’s executive branch serving as deputy chief of staff at the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity where she said she helped “stabilize” the agency during the COVID-19 pandemic. She warned of another pending emergency with federal funding uncertainty looming over the state’s finances.

“I believe we’re kind of going through a similar time of uncertainty right now,” she said. “It’s not a pandemic caused by the virus, but a pandemic that’s being caused by a federal government. I will bring more transparency, innovation and accountability to how we manage taxpayer dollars.”

All four said they will continue to advance transparency efforts currently underway in the office with ongoing technology upgrades.

While Croke, Kim and Villa all disagree with proposals to merge the offices of comptroller and treasurer, Kifowit said she is open to the possibility if “proper safeguards and oversight” are put in place.

The four are vying to replace outgoing Comptroller Susana Mendoza, a Democrat who is mulling a potential Chicago mayoral bid. Whoever wins the nomination will face Republican Bryan Drew, an attorney from Benton, in the Nov. 3 election.

