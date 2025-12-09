Crowded Senate race could slim down as state board rules on objections

FILE – U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi speaks to Capitol News Illinois during an interview July 11, 2025, at a health clinic in Petersburg. (Andrew Campbell)

The herd of Illinois candidates vying for U.S. senator in the March 17 primary election is likely to be thinned this week at a state electoral board meeting.

Twenty people are seeking to replace outgoing Sen. Dick Durbin in 2026, but objections to the petitions of five candidates have been filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections.

The board on Tuesday will consider four of those challenges involving Democrats Adam Delgado, Jump Shepherd, Anthony Williams and U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, one of the front-runners.

Adam Delgado (Photo provided by Adam Delgado)

Objections to Delgado and Williams’ petitions stated that the candidates did not obtain the required 5,000 signatures. Shepherd’s objection contends an incorrect address was used in his petitions. In all three instances, a hearing officer ruled the concerns were valid.

In Krishnamoorthi’s case, the objector erroneously stated he was not a U.S. citizen. Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg was born in India and immigrated to America with his parents as an infant. A hearing officer said Krishnamoorthi had established his citizenship.

Jump Shepherd, a candidate for outgoing U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin's seat, speaks at the Democratic U.S. Senate forum at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in Joliet on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. (Felix Sarver)

The board will also consider objections in the gubernatorial primary including one filed against Patricia Tillman, the sole Democrat taking on incumbent Gov. JB Pritzker. The objection said Tillman’s petitions had insufficient valid signatures, which a hearing officer upheld.

Republican and DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick’s petitions also were challenged regarding alleged invalid signatures. A hearing office ruled that Mendrick has enough signatures.

Additional objections in both races will be reviewed by the board at a Jan. 7 meeting.

Three candidates withdrew after petition challenges were filed in November. Those include Republican Max Solomon in the gubernatorial election, and Senate aspirants Republican John Goodman and Democrat Robert Palmer.

The meeting will be livestreamed on youtube.com/@illinoissbe?si=PicYmuO4uvbi_cFm.

