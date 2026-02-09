2026 Election Questionnaire: Skylar Duensing, U.S. House of Representatives, District 6

Name: Skylar Duensing

What office are you seeking: US House of Representatives - District 6

What is your political party? Republican

What is your current age? 25

Occupation and employer: President (Entrepreneur) - The United States Patriots Society

What offices, if any, have you previously held? N/A

City: Oak Lawn

Campaign website: voteskylar.com

Education: High School: Joliet Catholic Academy, College: Studied Political Science, History, and Law at the University of Wisconsin - Madison and Liberty University

Community involvement: Turning Point USA at University of Wisconsin - Madison (Flagship Chapter Founder & President), Turning Point Action at University of Wisconsin - Madison - Students for Trump, (Flagship Chapter Founder & President), Leadership Institute at University of Wisconsin - Madison (Campus Affiliate), Leadership Institute - Campus Reform (Campus Contributor), The United States Patriots Society (Founder & President), The United States Patriots Society Action (Founder & President), Guardians Of Divinity Ministries (Founder & Pastor), The American Environmental Research Organization - AERO (Founder & President)

Marital status/Immediate family: N/A

What are your top three legislative priorities for your first year in the U.S. House?

On day one of my time in office, I will immediately work to lower taxes and make life more affordable, secure our borders and enhance public safety, and promote job growth and American manufacturing. In Congress, I will extend and expand tax cuts and credits for America’s working class, cut wasteful spending, advance American energy independence, obtain resources to secure our borders, end catch-and-release, deport criminal aliens, secure additional funding for ICE and Border Patrol, crack down on fentanyl and human trafficking, support strategic tariffs to ensure fair and free trade, incentivize reshoring American manufacturing, slash wasteful and overreaching regulations and burdens on businesses, and advance workforce training to create high-paying opportunities in Illinois. My legislative priorities aim to restore affordability, safety, and economic strength while seeking bipartisan, sustainable solutions that put hardworking Americans first.

What specific local issues in this district will guide your work in Congress?

As an 8th-generation Illinoisan, I know the issues that the hardworking people of our state face—affordability, opportunity, & trust. My priorities are to deliver logical, successful, & sustainable solutions that make life easier, more secure, & more prosperous for working families. In Congress, I’ll work to provide immediate relief for Illinois families through implementing federal tax cuts, extending reforms that boost jobs and wages in Illinois, cutting wasteful spending, and promoting American energy independence, successfully lowering utility bills, creating jobs and opportunity, decreasing tax burdens, restoring honest leadership, and increasing the standard of living that Illinois families have worked hard for.

What federal funding priorities would you advocate for this district, including infrastructure needs like roads, bridges, broadband, and transit?

Illinois’ 6th District deserves smart, responsible, and sustainable solutions for infrastructure without wasteful spending. I will advocate for:

- Funds to repair and upgrade our highways and local routes for safety and congestion relief

- Targeted grants for public and private partners to close gaps in underserved suburbs

- Cost-effective transit improvements and multimodal connections via public-private deals

- EPA/USDA support for lead line replacements, water purification systems, and stormwater/flood fixes in the Des Plaines and the Chicago/Calumet watersheds

How will you prioritize the concerns of your district versus the priorities of your party?

The Republican Party currently stands as a resilient and energized force, putting the interests of the American People first—economic strength, border security, national sovereignty, safer communities, and job creation. To build on this momentum, I will continue to broaden the Republican Party’s appeal to working-class families and suburban voters in Illinois by lowering taxes, channeling jobs, opportunity, and investment to our state, and advancing the education and health of our children for generations to come. This evolution will foster unity and effectiveness, ensuring we address the concerns of everyday Americans in our shared goal to make the American Dream a reality again.

Has Congress given up its Article I powers during the Trump administration? How would you restore congressional authority?

Congress is currently using its Article I powers to advance priorities like fiscal responsibility, national security, and economic growth through legislation and oversight that complements the president’s agenda—ensuring a balanced approach that benefits American families and ensures government transparency and accountability. Rushed spending bills and broad delegation to agencies dilute congressional authority. In Congress, I’ll promote regular budgeting processes, review agency rules more closely, and debate executive actions.

Do you believe any conduct of the current administration needs to be investigated?

Congress has the responsibility of oversight. Regardless of which party controls the White House. If questions or concerns exist as to how taxpayer dollars are being spent, how federal agencies are operating, or how the current presidential administration is conducting itself, Congress has a duty to the American People to review that conduct through a fair, fact‑driven process. Our focus must be on transparency and accountability, ensuring that every administration—past, present, or future—is held to the same standard.

Has the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) gone too far in its recommendations?

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has raised important concerns regarding the wasteful, fraudulent, and abusive spending of American tax dollars. The agency’s recommendations should continue to push the government to operate with the discipline and transparency Americans deserve. In conjunction with this, Congress should review DOGE proposals carefully, ensuring efficiency improvements do not undermine essential services. By ending government waste, fraud, and abuse, we can provide better resources and assistance to those who are in most need of aid.

How will you work across the aisle to pass legislation?

I have a proven track record of working across the political aisle to pass bipartisan legislation that strengthens our communities. Through The U.S. Patriots Society, I’ve worked with community members and legislators to write, endorse, and successfully codify legislation into law. In Congress, I’ll bring that same approach and experience by uniting diverse groups around practical, sustainable solutions, further restoring honest, effective leadership that puts people ahead of politics.

Do you support term limits for House members, and if so, what limits?

The American People have not benefited from career politicians, nor have their tax dollars. I support reasonable term limits for members of Congress. While there is still room for debate on details, one such provision could be a three-term limit in the House. Term limits would bring fresh perspectives, reduce entrenched power, and keep Congress more accountable to the people. We must ensure that all elected officials are serving the interests of their constituents above their own.

Do you believe the President should have the constitutional authority to order military strikes and detain a foreign head of state without prior Congressional authorization? Why or why not, and where should Congress draw the line between executive action and its own constitutional war powers?

The Constitution gives Congress the authority to declare war. That role must be respected. However, presidents have historically exercised limited military powers in urgent situations to protect American security and address threats. I believe any action—Congressionally made or by Executive authority—must be grounded in clear American interests, oversight, and a commitment to keeping the American people safe while avoiding open-ended conflicts. My priority on this issue is to maintain balance—allowing the President to act with Executive Action when necessary, while ensuring Congress intervenes on broader military commitments.

What is your position on U.S. intervention, specifically Ukraine, Israel and Venezuela?

U.S. intervention should always be guided by clear American interests, accountability, and a focus on stability. I believe we must support our allies, prevent humanitarian crises, and avoid endless commitments that do not serve the best interests of the American people. Whether it be Ukraine, Israel, or Venezuela, my foreign policy priorities are to protect American security, promote peace, and ensure taxpayer dollars are used responsibly.

What is your stance on border security and immigration reform?

It is of the utmost importance that immigration policy & enforcement balance security with compassion. America needs strong borders, effective enforcement, & a legal immigration system that works. Alongside this, we must treat people with dignity & respect, ensuring that solutions strengthen our communities. My commitment is to policies that uphold the rule of law, protect American workers, keep our communities safe from criminals & gang members, & reflect the values of fairness & opportunity that define Illinois & our nation as the shining city on a hill. America is a nation of laws & a nation built by immigrants. Our policies must reflect this dynamic, upholding the rule of law & the dignity of those seeking the American Dream.

Do you support changes to Social Security or Medicare to ensure long-term solvency?

I believe Social Security and Medicare are promises we must keep. Illinois families deserve leaders who will safeguard these benefits that they have earned. My focus is on protecting benefits while strengthening long‑term solvency through accountability, cutting wasteful spending, and promoting economic growth so these programs remain strong for future retirees.

What should Congress do to address healthcare affordability?

Congress should address rising health care costs through market-based, bipartisan reforms that prioritize affordability, patient choice, and innovation—without mandates or single-payer overreach. Illinois families struggle with high premiums, deductibles, and drug prices, worsened by inflation and expiring subsidies. In Congress, I’ll support retaining key protections, advance competition, expand health savings, boost price transparency, and incentivize preventive care. This will lower costs for our communities and deliver real relief for working families.

Is the CDC a trustworthy, qualified source of information under RFK Jr.? How should public health policy be managed?

RFK Jr. has taken the CDC in the direction of transparency and accountability, all while restoring public trust in the agency. I believe public health policy should always be guided by clear data, open communication, and strong oversight so families can rely on the information they receive. My focus will be on ensuring agencies like the CDC remain trustworthy, apolitical, and responsive to the American people.

How should Congress regulate artificial intelligence, if at all?

Artificial intelligence presents a transformative era for American innovation, economic growth, and national security—unlocking advances in countless industries. This can lead to real opportunities for American families and businesses for generations to come—if A.I. is managed and grown responsibly. Government involvement should remain focused and restrained—prioritizing safeguards for children against harmful content, protections against deepfakes, robust cybersecurity measures, and the defense of free speech—all while steering clear of overly restrictive regulations that risk allowing America’s foreign adversaries, like Communist China, to outpace American tech innovation.

What issues do you feel like you differ from President Trump on?

I respect President Trump’s America First polices and his ability to lead effectively from the White House. In Congress, my focus will be on serving the American People, bringing my own style of leadership to Washington. I’ll support ideas that strengthen our country, regardless of who proposes them. My background and youth put me in a position to bring a unique perspective to Capitol Hill, perhaps even one that differs from President Trump’s from time to time.

If Republicans hold the House in 2026, what issues should oversight committees investigate first?

The House is effectively using its oversight powers, concentrating on wasteful spending, border security, and national security risks, all while also advancing bipartisan reforms to cut fraud and modernize government in support of government efficiency and accountability. In 2026, House Republicans should maintain strong oversight in these areas, as well as emerging threats like cybersecurity. In Congress, I will ensure the government truly serves the American People.

What issues, if any, do you agree with Democrats on?

I agree with Democrats that we need fair elections (including voter ID), strong infrastructure, and policies that put working families first. Republicans and Democrats certainly don’t agree on everything, but what we should be able to agree on is wanting a better and more prosperous future for all Americans. When proposed legislation will secure real results for the American People, I think both political parties should come together and pass such policies.

Should private equity and hedge funds be allowed to purchase so many homes?

When major investment firms purchase large numbers of homes, it drives up prices and makes it harder for families to afford homeownership. Housing should primarily serve communities, not Wall Street portfolios. American families need policies that keep the market fair and ensure that they can afford to own a home.

Do you support or oppose the expansion of work requirements for SNAP recipients? Why?

I support work requirements focused on helping people move toward stability and independence. These must protect families who genuinely need support and avoid creating barriers for those who are already working or facing hardship. The priority is accountability and compassion, not broad-sweeping mandates.

Who are your top donors? How often do you speak with them?

As a grassroots candidate with grassroots support, my campaign is supported by everyday Americans who want to send me to Washington to represent their voice. No special interests, just hardworking Americans supporting a mission they know will secure them a more prosperous future. I talk with my supporters—regardless of their ability to give or how much they can contribute. This is a movement focused on serving the American People.

How would you reform U.S. trade policy so that farms don’t need repeated bailouts from tariff impacts?

I support trade policies that put American farmers first and prevent foreign countries from taking advantage of our nation. We need fair, stable agreements so our producers aren’t harmed by sudden policy shifts or unfair trade. My focus is on strengthening American agriculture, so farmers succeed without needing repeated bailouts.