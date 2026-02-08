2026 Election Questionnaire: Robin Kelly, United States Senate

Name: Robin Kelly

What office are you seeking: US Senate

What is your political party? Democrat

What is your current age? 69

Occupation and employer: Congresswoman, IL District 02, United States Congress

What offices, if any, have you previously held? In 2021, I became the first woman and first African American to chair the Democratic Party of Illinois. I am currently a member of the DNC’s executive committee and continue to represent the 2nd District on the Illinois Democratic State Central Committee.

Before serving in Congress, I held several senior roles in government, including State Representative, Chief Administrative Officer for Cook County, and Chief of Staff to the State Treasurer—becoming the first Black woman to serve in that role for a statewide constitutional officer.

City: Lynwood, IL

Campaign website: robinforsenate.com

Education: I earned my bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Bradley University in Peoria, Ill. and a Ph.D. in political science from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Ill.

Community involvement: I am a proud member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority. Between my congressional office and running for US Senate, I am in the community every day working to make people’s lives better and more affordable.

Marital status/Immediate family: I am a proud mother, bonus mom, and “Gramma” to three grandsons.

What are your top three legislative priorities for your first year in the U.S. Senate?

In my first campaign for Congress, I was running in the wake of the Sandy Hook School shooting and the tragic murder of Hadiya Pendleton in Chicago. I simply could not accept that 125 Americans lose their lives everyday because of gun violence.

I’m proud of the progress we’ve made – including helping pass the first gun violence prevention legislation in 30 years. But there’s still so much more to do. That’s why in the Senate I would be laser focused on making our communities safer and getting guns out of dangerous hands.

At the same time, we know that under Donald Trump, costs are way too high. Every Illinoisan deserves a fair shot at the American dream and I would be a champion for creating more economic opportunity across our state.

Finally, there is a maternal health crisis in our country. And while I’m proud to have passed a law expanding maternal health coverage, in the Senate I will continue fighting to reduce health inequities.

Should the Senate eliminate the filibuster? Do you support term limits for senators, and if so, what limits?

There are so many important bills Democrats could not get passed because of the filibuster. I support getting rid of it.

I am not opposed to term limits. I believe what makes Congress strong and effective is a mix of fresh, new voices and perspectives with experienced, proven leaders.

How do you plan to work with or oppose the Trump administration? What’s your approach to bipartisanship?

In my nearly 13 years in Congress, I’ve only been in the majority four of those years. I know how to work across the aisle to get things done and pass meaningful legislation no matter who sits in the Oval Office.

Admittedly, I do more opposing and pushing back under the current administration. And I am fighting back. I recently filed articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Kristi Noembecause I’ve had enough with her reckless abandon for the Constitution, decency and the rule of law.

Trump’s enforcement measures are unAmerican and unconstitutional. I believe ICE should be dismantled and rebuilt from the ground up.

How would you address inflation and rising costs for Illinois families?

Illinois families have never had to do more with less, and instead of focusing on solutions that will make life easier and more affordable for Americans, Donald Trump and his MAGA GOP allies in Washington are playing dictator and threatening to invade American cities.

We need more voices in the United States Senate focused on what truly matters: the issues keeping Americans up at night. I’m running on a People Over Profits platform that is focused on addressing the affordability crisis affecting people across Illinois.

The fight for affordability is the fight for dignity— in health care, housing, child care, and everyday life. We need leaders with the courage to be bold and truly fight for workers and families across Illinois and our country— that begins with finally making the wealthy and well-connected pay their fair share. I believe that means we should do things like:

Tax billionaires;

Raise wages;

Cap childcare costs; and

Provide Medicare for all.

What federal actions should Congress take to improve health care affordability?

People are paying too much for healthcare. I will never give up fighting for Americans to have access to quality care. As a member of the Medicare for All Caucus, I am working to make Medicare for All the law of the land.

I will continue to build on my maternal healthcare work. I’m proud to have introduced the first comprehensive maternal healthcare bill in Congress and was able to pass into law an extension from 60 days to one year for Medicaid postpartum care. I recently introduced the WELLS Act, named in honor of my constituent Mercedes Wells, who was forced to give birth in her truck after being discharged from a hospital. The bill urges hospitals and birthing centers to develop and implement a safe discharge plan.

Additionally, I will continue the push for increased access to dental care and lower drug costs.

Do you support changes to Social Security or Medicare to ensure long-term solvency?

Yes. Social Security is a vital lifeline for so many, especially Illinois’ senior citizens. I am committed to preserving and strengthening Social Security benefits not just for current retirees, but for future generations. I believe we can do that by asking the wealthy and well-connected to pay their fair share. That’s why I support the Social Security 2100 Act, which would lift the cap on Social Security taxes and make the fund solvent until 2100\\\.

The administration has described the $12 billion aid package to farmers as a “bridge payment” to offset losses from the trade war and tariffs. What changes, if any, would you make to U.S. trade policy to address the challenges facing farmers?

Trump has no strategic plan with tariffs and has weaponized them against his perceived enemies. His tariffs have hurt countless American businesses and communities, especially our American farmers.

Over the last year, the uncertainty with staffing levels at key agencies, withholding of federal funding, lack of a bipartisan Farm Bill, and inaction on trade has and will continue to cause significant stress for farmers and agricultural stakeholders.

I’ll continue to advocate for a strong, fully funded Farm Bill. This has been made more difficult with significant cuts made to the nutrition title in Trump’s Big Ugly Bill which has splintered the traditional bipartisan coalition needed to move this legislation. With approximately 4,500 farms in my current Congressional district, I know the importance of modernizing critical farm safety nets, and providing certainty for farmers amidst turbulent market conditions.

How should the U.S. balance border security with comprehensive immigration reform?

We definitely need both. While we need secure borders and we need to look at an overhaul of the immigration system.

Operation Midway Blitz tore apart Chicago communities and families, terrorizing the city and suburbs. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem and her federal agents wreaked havoc on my district and constituents in particular. They landed Black Hawk helicopters on apartment buildings and ripped American citizens from their homes. I told my constituents and Chicagoans that I would fight against Secretary Noem’s agenda and I am fighting back.

I filed Articles of Impeachment against Kristi Noem because I’ve had enough with her reckless abandon for the Constitution, decency and the rule of law. More than half the caucus has signed on as cosponsors and support the impeachment of Kristi Noem. Illinoisans and Americans across the country have been disgusted by Secretary Noem’s actions. People have had enough.

Do you believe the President should have the constitutional authority to order military strikes and detain a foreign head of state without prior Congressional authorization? Why or why not, and where should Congress draw the line between executive action and its own constitutional war powers?

No I do not. President Trump has consistently acted without congressional approval and without the interests of Americans at hand. Americans don’t want a war with Venezuela. They want access to healthcare and a more affordable way of life.

Congress needs to ensure it is serving as a co-equal branch of government. For too long, Congress has turned over power and responsibility to the Executive Branch. If our democracy is to endure, Congress must reassert its Article 1 authority.

What is your position on U.S. intervention, specifically Ukraine, Israel and Venezuela?

I believe we should keep US troops out of these wars. Congress controls the power of the purse and we can’t have our tax dollars fighting wars that don’t advance American interests or make America safer. I believe we need to help and fund Ukraine’s efforts. It helps keep US troops from the frontline. Americans don’t want a war with Venezuela. They want access to healthcare and a more affordable way of life.

Where do you stand on federal legislation regarding abortion access and reproductive rights?

A woman’s right to comprehensive healthcare is sacred and should be protected by federal law.

Should federal law protect same-sex marriage rights? What’s your position on LGBTQ+ protections?

Yes, federal law should protect same-sex marriage rights. I have been appalled at how the Trump administration has stripped away LGBTQ+ rights and protections from Americans. I voted in support of the Respect for Marriage Act, which reaffirmed the freedom to marry for same-sex couples and provided comfort and clarity to millions of families across the country.

Is systemic racism still an issue in the United States? What role should the federal government play in addressing it?

Systemic racism has played an active role in the creation of our systems of housing, education, health care and employment since our nation’s founding. Contrary to President Trump’s attempt to rewrite history, those past policies have structured our society and created deeply-rooted patterns and practices that can only be disrupted and reformed with new policies of similar strength and efficacy. In other words, to combat systemic racism, we must pursue systemic equality. The federal government has an obligation to use aggressive action to address structures, policies and practices that contribute to the wealth gap, to health disparities and to inequalities in educational access, outcomes and beyond.

What climate and energy policies should Illinois prioritize at the federal level?

We need to help our farmers who are directly experiencing the impact of climate change on their crops. We need to prioritize making investments in clean energy that keep consumer energy costs low. This includes increasing renewable energy like solar and wind and making investments in battery storage technology. I also think we should seek to lower carbon emissions and meet the criteria set in the Paris Agreement.

How should Congress regulate artificial intelligence, if at all?

As a member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce and a member of the Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, I have both the benefits and dangers of technology top of mind. In Congress, I am committed to promoting technology policies that are in the best interest of all Illinoisans, including ensuring American workers are prepared to work with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and use it as a positive tool. I spent over a year working in a bipartisan fashion to publish five white papers on AI and how Congress should approach the issue. We need to ensure the US stays the leader in AI, while protecting civil liberties and ensuring that real world discrimination is not coded into AI.

Do you support the proposed elimination of the Department of Education?

Absolutely not.

Is the CDC a trustworthy, qualified source of information under RFK Jr.?

Absolutely not.

How do states’ autonomy balance with federal policy, for example, with abortion rights vs. Immigration enforcement?

I reject the premise that it can’t be done or has to be one or the other. There are many rights, including reproductive rights, civil rights and LGBTQ+ rights, that the federal government has abandoned under President Trump that we need to restore.

Should private equity and hedge funds be allowed to purchase so many homes?

I am working to prevent this. There is a cost-of-housing crisis impacting communities across America, from our biggest cities to the small towns at the core of rural life. I support a ban on rent gouging, capping annual rent hikes, and implementing a major federal investment in affordable housing. I oppose large corporate landlords buying up affordable housing units that price out families from being able to buy single-family residential homes.

Do you support or oppose the expansion of work requirements for SNAP recipients? Why?

I oppose the expansion of work requirements for SNAP. Expanding the existing harsh work requirements could result in food being taken away from millions of people in low income households who are already struggling to find steady work. Not only has research consistently shown that the SNAP work requirement does not increase employment or earnings, but it also shows the majority of people who would lose SNAP due to this expansion are among the most vulnerable: older adults, veterans, parents and people experiencing homelessness.

Who are your top five donors? How do you ensure donor influence doesn’t compromise your independence?

I have always believed we need to get the money out of politics, which is why you won’t find a lot of billionaires behind my campaign. I am building a grassroots coalition powered by individual donors from across Illinois and throughout our country. No one in this race has a longer or stronger track record taking on the wealthy and well connected to and winning for working families than I do.