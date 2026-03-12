DuPage sheriff candidate cleared of wrongdoing by department

Eddie Moore (left) and Sean Noonan are seeking the Republican nomination for DuPage County Sheriff in the March 17 primary (Courtesy Daily Herald Media Group)

DuPage County Undersheriff Eddie Moore has been cleared of any wrongdoing in an investigation into whether he struck someone with his car last month and left the scene without contacting police.

Moore made the announcement Wednesday in a Facebook post, less than a week before Republican voters decide if Moore should become the GOP nominee for DuPage County sheriff.

“After a full review by the Oak Brook Police Department and the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office, and discussion with the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office, no additional action was deemed necessary,” Moore wrote.

“The investigation has concluded, and I have returned to my duties as Undersheriff of DuPage County,” he added.

Michael Cirolia, communications director for the sheriff’s office, confirmed the outcome of the probe into an incident that happened Feb. 14 in the parking lot of an Oak Brook restaurant.

“The findings were that Undersheriff Moore did not leave the scene of an accident, but instead the pedestrian refused any and all assistance,” Cirolia said. “Therefore, it was determined by all investigative agencies that no criminal or traffic offenses occurred.”

The sheriff’s office had put Moore on administrative leave while its Office of Professional Standards, Oak Brook police and the state’s attorney looked into the matter.

Last week, Moore said the incident happened after he and his wife ate dinner at the restaurant. While pulling his car around to pick up his wife, Moore said, “an individual stepped in front of the vehicle and believed he had been struck.”

Moore said he immediately stopped, got out, and repeatedly asked if the person needed assistance.

“He declined,” Moore said in a statement. “My wife, who is a nurse, came over and also checked on him, and he again refused help.”

Moore said he exchanged information with the man and they “handled the situation responsibly at the scene.”

In his Wednesday Facebook post, Moore said it’s “unfortunate that this situation was turned into a political attack before the facts were fully known.”

Sean Noonan, Moore’s opponent in the GOP primary race for DuPage sheriff, criticized Moore for his actions on Feb. 14.

“If this is the kind of conduct we can expect from an undersheriff, it’s clear he does not have the moral or ethical standing to be sheriff,” Noonan said on Wednesday.

He said Moore should have called police and paramedics.

“This kind of conduct is reckless and unacceptable for any officer with any amount of time on the job,” Noonan said.

Moore has said the man was given his contact information, but the man wrote down the wrong phone number. When he could not reach Moore by phone, the man asked Oak Brook police to help him locate Moore.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260311/news/dupage-sheriffs-hopeful-cleared-of-wrongdoing-by-department/