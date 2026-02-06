2026 Election Questionnaire: Yasmeen Bankole, U.S. House of Representatives, 8th District

Name: Yasmeen Bankole

What office are you seeking: Congress, 8th District

What is your political party? Democrat

What is your current age? 32

Occupation and employer: Former Regional Director, Office of US Senator Dick Durbin

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Trustee, Village of Hanover Park, 2021-Present

City: Hanover Park

Campaign website: yasmeenbankole.com

Education: Bachelor of Science, Environmental Studies, from Syracuse University/SUNY-ESF, Master of Liberal Studies-Global Affairs, from University of Denver

Community involvement: Trustee, Village of Hanover Park, 2021-present, DuPage County NAACP, 2024 Edgar Fellow

Marital status/Immediate family: I am single and have no children.

What are your top three legislative priorities for your first year in the U.S. House?

1. Lowering costs and making life more affordable

Illinoisans are working harder than ever to pay the bills, keep a roof over their head, and support their kids, but affording a good life just keeps getting harder. I saw it as a kid growing up in a working class family, working my way through college, and I see it now in my neighborhood and the conversations I have every day with my constituents. It’s why I’ll fight to:

-Strengthen our essential national social programs, including Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid.

-Put more money in the pockets of middle class families by fighting to repeal the billionaire tax giveaways and lower taxes for working Illinoisans.

-Secure good-paying union jobs and protections and invest in apprenticeships and job training programs that put more money back in the pockets of working families.

-Advocate for the reversal of Trump tariffs, which make working families pay more, hurt small businesses, and cause economic upheaval.

2. Fighting for workers and organized labor

As an elected Trustee in the Village of Hanover Park, I supported pro-worker policies that ensure taxpayer funds used for publicly funded projects only go to qualified contractors, protect union workers’ rights and benefits, and keep them safe on the job. In my role as a Regional Director for Senator Durbin, I worked hard to support legislation that protected union workers’ benefits and promoted safer working conditions.

In Congress, I will co-sponsor the PRO Act, which would strengthen workers’ rights to organize and bargain for better wages, benefits, and working conditions.

The federal minimum wage has been $7.25 since 2009. In the 16 years since, the purchasing power of the dollar has dropped by over 50%. We must raise the minimum wage to $17 an hour and eliminate payroll loopholes like the tipped minimum wage.

3. Protecting Immigrants

America was built by immigrants and our economy depends upon them. Northern Illinois would not be the strong, vibrant cornerstone of the Midwest without the contributions of generations of immigrants that made us who we are.

As the daughter of immigrants, the fight for a fair and just immigration system is personal to me. It’s what allowed so many people, like my parents, the chance at a life filled with possibility. It’s why, after I won my election to the board of trustees in Hanover Park in 2021, I was proud to introduce and pass a Welcoming City ordinance that reaffirms our commitment to the Illinois Trust Act, ensuring Hanover Park is a safe and welcoming place for people from all walks of life.

On the national level however, the current administration has weaponized our immigration system, circumventing due process and the rule of law to deport innocent people regardless of their legal status. This is immoral, unjust, and must end. In Congress, I will fight for a pathway to citizenship for all immigrants, work to streamline the immigration process to reduce unnecessary bureaucracy, and protect birthright citizenship.

What specific local issues in this district will guide your work in Congress?

Illinoisans in my district are working harder than ever to pay the bills, keep a roof over their head, and support their kids, but affording a good life just keeps getting harder. We need to grow the middle class by investing in workers, innovation, and small businesses. That means expanding apprenticeships, community college partnerships, and childcare and transportation options that help people access good-paying jobs. Supporting advanced manufacturing, clean-energy industries, and regional economic hubs in Illinois will lower costs, strengthen supply chains, and create long-term growth. Government should be a partner—not an obstacle—to entrepreneurs, working parents, and growing industries.

What federal funding priorities would you advocate for this district, including infrastructure needs like roads, bridges, broadband, and transit?

Our rail infrastructure has lagged behind that of other advanced nations. It’s time to treat passenger rail not as an afterthought, but as a vital government service. That means investing in modernizing rail lines, expanding high-speed rail, and ensuring service is frequent, affordable, and reliable.

We also need to transform our transportation system to be cleaner and more accessible. In Congress I will champion federal investments in sustainable public transit like expanding our national electric bus fleet and strengthening regional rail infrastructure.

How will you prioritize the concerns of your district versus the priorities of your party?

If elected, my job is to represent the interests of Illinois’ 8th District in Congress. I will always put the interests of my constituents first, ensuring that I advocate for federal resources to be brought to our local communities. I already serve as an elected official in the district, and as such, I will continue community outreach to gather thoughts and feedback on various issues.

Has Congress given up its Article I powers during the Trump administration? How would you restore congressional authority?

This current Congress has surrendered its Article I powers to the administration. This level of partisan loyalty is not healthy for our nation and it destabilizes us, in everything from the economy to our national security. If elected, I will be a strong check and balance on the Administration and I will be actively fighting any dangerous actions taken without the consent of Congress.

What is your position on U.S. intervention, specifically Ukraine, Israel and Venezuela?

American foreign policy must reflect American values. And when the Executive Branch fails to live up to those values, Congress must hold them accountable. We must remember that our greatest foreign policy asset is diplomacy and foreign aid, and that investments in humanitarian assistance and development can prevent conflicts before they start and reduce the need for military intervention. We cannot bomb our way to peace.

Regarding the Israeli-Hamas Conflict: the current ceasefire and return of hostages is an important step towards lasting peace. But our tax dollars supported an unjustifiable, humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Israel has the right to defend itself, but they do not have the right to commit human rights violations. I believe that the Trump and Biden Administration both failed to hold Prime Minister Netanyahu accountable to U.S. and international law. We must ensure that atrocities of this scale never happen again.

For years, we have witnessed the Russian invasion and occupation of Ukraine - a complete violation of international and humanitarian law. We must continue to stand with Ukraine and support its sovereignty and territorial integrity. In addition, I would ensure that Congress does its job and demand the immediate restoration of USAID, which was illegally and unconstitutionally dismantled.

Finally, I do not approve of the Trump administration kidnapping another world leader and further destabilizing the country of Venezuela, nor any of his other unilateral foreign policy actions. Again, diplomacy is our greatest asset, and the Administration’s actions are antithetical to that.

Do you believe the President should have the constitutional authority to order military strikes and detain a foreign head of state without prior Congressional authorization? Why or why not, and where should Congress draw the line between executive action and its own constitutional war powers?

I do not approve of the Trump administration kidnapping another world leader and further destabilizing the country of Venezuela, nor any of his other unilateral foreign policy actions. Collectively, these actions appear to lurch our country towards World War III. I believe America must lead with strength, values, and strategic alliances. We should support democracies, deter adversaries, invest in diplomacy, and maintain a strong national defense. Our leadership is essential for global stability, economic security, and the safety of our communities here at home.

Do you believe any conduct of the current administration needs to be investigated?

Yes. This administration has acted in clearly unlawful and erratic ways on everything from issuing tariffs randomly, to immigration enforcement, to refusing to release the Epstein Files in full, to aggressive military action without the consent of Congress. Judges have repeatedly found the Administration to have violated the law, and I am committed to accountability, justice and law and order.

Has the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) gone too far in its recommendations?

Absolutely. The idea of cutting essential government services runs directly contrary to my values. People are losing their jobs, key social services are being eliminated, and our nation is becoming more unstable as a result of the dangerous actions of this Administration.

How will you work across the aisle to pass legislation?

I will follow the example of my actions as a Trustee in the Village of Hanover Park: work on legislation that impacts constituents’ everyday lives, and include members of both parties in the process to ensure that everyone’s voices are heard. In Hanover Park, our Mayor is a Republican (I am a Democrat). Several of my accomplishments, like the water bill discount program, were done in conjunction with our Mayor. We have our differences but we work hard to prioritize the needs and interests of our residents.

Do you support term limits for House members, and if so, what limits?

I would be open to considering this, however the more immediate reforms needed are in campaign finance. We need to ban congressional stock trading, end Citizens United and implement SCOTUS oversight.

What is your stance on border security and immigration reform?

I fully support comprehensive immigration reform, that’s both modern and efficient, but I believe this can be done without cruelty and treating human beings with dignity. I would advocate for the passage of the DREAM Act, which would provide a pathway for citizenship for undocumented minors, as well as amnesty programs that allow for this path as well.

I also believe that ICE operations have used dehumanizing strategies to terrorize our communities, racially profile our neighbors, and damage community relations with law enforcement. In Dec. 2025, in my Hanover Park Trustee capacity, I spearheaded the passage of an ordinance that prohibited ICE operations on Village-owned property. Additionally, in 2023, I spearheaded the passage of a Welcoming Ordinance in Hanover Park. In Congress, I would support the dismantling of ICE as it currently stands, work to rescind the additional funding granted to ICE via the Big, Beautiful, Bill, vote NO on additional ICE funding, advocate for investigations into ICE agents who have violated the law and join on as a co-sponsor of the three articles of impeachment filed against Sec. Noem. Our nation deserves law and order, not violence and chaos.

Do you support changes to Social Security or Medicare to ensure long-term solvency?

The biggest threat to Social Security is that it is expected to run out of funding within the next decade. In order to ensure that this program continues to exist, we must first prioritize funding this program. I would fully support eliminating the taxable wage cap, which would close over 50% of the 75-year funding gap.

What should Congress do to address healthcare affordability?

Healthcare is a human right, not a privilege. For too long we have seen life expectancies and healthcare access determined more by income and ZIP code than anything – and that is wrong. The ACA has allowed us to make great strides, but I still talk to neighbors every day who struggle, whether due to high prescription drug costs, lack of providers near their homes, or the impact of Trump’s tariffs.

With this in mind, I would proudly sponsor legislation championing Universal healthcare, which allows people to prioritize prevention and early intervention treatments over expensive emergency care. In the wealthiest country in the world, there is no excuse for working-class people to pay more for health insurance than any other major developed country on Earth.

Is the CDC a trustworthy, qualified source of information under RFK Jr.? How should public health policy be managed?

RFK Jr. has made dangerous statements that are not rooted in science or reality. He has repeatedly pitched pseudoscience that has been proven false, on everything from vaccines to what people should eat to causes of autism and other disabilities. Public health policy should be managed by experts in public health, not people trying to fulfill a political agenda.

How should Congress regulate artificial intelligence, if at all?

AI is now heavily engrained in our everyday lives and I believe that as a society, our reliance on this technology will continue to grow. But I also believe that the emergence of AI threatens the job markets in a number of industries: from our school systems to the film industry, and that the advancement of innovation continues to outpace lawmakers’ ability (or political will) to regulate what many experts have warned could be an extremely destabilizing economic force if the consequences of our actions are not carefully examined beforehand.

I will fight to ensure that the tech industry can be competitive and innovative while remaining sustainable, protecting consumer privacy, the environment, and human rights. We must also ensure that all generative media industries play a part in limiting the spread of misinformation online that undermines our collective stock in the truth.

As part of the next generation of leaders, I am ready to help foster a next-generation economy by making emerging innovations accessible, equitable, and regulated.

If Democrats win the House in 2026, how do you feel about calls for impeaching President Trump?

Numerous courts have found time and time again that President Trump’s conduct is unlawful and exceeds his powers. I would support an impeachment inquiry into President Trump without reservation.

If Democrats win the House, what issues should oversight committees investigate first?

Investigating the actions of ICE must be top priority. Their actions are not only illegal but deadly, and we must ensure that those who are acting unlawfully and those who directed the agency to are brought to justice. Other priorities include investigating the release of the Epstein Files, to ensure full transparency and justice for survivors of Epstein. Trump’s role in Epstein’s actions must be investigated, as well as all of his other overreach as President, including with respect to tariffs and foreign policy.

What issues, if any, do you agree with Republicans on?

I agree that affordability is a top issue and that people are really struggling to make ends meet. We have very different views on how to address it, and the actions of the Administration have caused massive economic strain on working people. But I do agree that the economy is a major issue that Democrats need to do more to address.

Should private equity and hedge funds be allowed to purchase so many homes?

I believe in implementing greater guardrails so that excessive home purchases from corporate entities are prevented. In Congress, I would co-sponsor the SHAPE Act - Saving Homes from Acquisition by Private Equity Act.

Do you support or oppose the expansion of work requirements for SNAP recipients? Why?

I oppose the expansion of work requirements for SNAP recipients. The current work requirements are just and fair. I believe that everyone has the right to eat, regardless of income or circumstances.

Who are your top donors? How often do you speak with them?

My top donors are everyday people and not special interests. I am one of the few people in this race that is not accepting corporate PAC dollars.

How would you reform U.S. trade policy so that farms don’t need repeated bailouts from tariff impacts?

The candidate did not answer