Democratic Senate candidates clash on donations, opine on extraterrestrial controversy

From left: U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg, U.S. Rep Robin Kelly of Lynwood and Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. (Photos provided by campaigns)

Democratic front-runners in the primary race for U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin’s seat sparred over campaign donations and weighed in on space aliens at a Monday debate hosted by Fox 32.

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton and U.S. Reps. Robin Kelly and Raja Krishnamoorthi are running in the March 17 primary.

While responding to a question about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Stratton critiqued Krishnamoorthi for accepting donations from Palantir, an ICE contractor.

“You have taken money from ICE contractors,” Stratton, of Chicago, said. “That does not give anyone confidence that you’re going to be someone who stands up to ICE.”

Krishnamoorthi noted that he donated that money to immigrant groups and shot back that Stratton’s super PAC received funds from CoreCivic, a federal contractor that operates ICE’s Broadview center.

“This hypocrisy about ICE contractors has got to end,” the Schaumburg lawmaker said.

“I think (Stratton) wants us to believe she’s not taking corporate money through the front door of her campaign, but it’s coming through the side door, the rear door, the garage through her super PACs,” Krishnamoorthi said.

Stratton retorted that “I think what the congressman wants to do is to distract us from the fact he takes money from MAGA allies.”

Kelly of Lynwood took a dig at Stratton over her proposal to boost the federal minimum wage from $7.25 an hour to $25. Kelly and Krishnamoorthi both support an increase to $17 an hour.

Kelly said she’s met with local small business owners and “one of their concerns is if we do raise it too high, they’ll have to shutter their doors or have less people working there. We have to be realistic and look at what we can actually get passed.”

Stratton argued, “we’re not taking the bold steps needed to make sure people make a living wage.”

Following former President Barack Obama’s recent viral comments on the topic of space aliens, the candidates were asked if the government was covering up information about extraterrestrials and if they supported releasing information on it.

“I would vote for it – if it doesn’t interfere with national security. That’s what comes first for me,” Kelly said.

Stratton commented that voters she’s met are more concerned about access to health care and higher wages. “I’m sure they’ll figure out the other issue,” she said.

Krishnamoorthi admitted to being a “Star Trek” fan, and added “more transparency needs to be provided ... to get away from the conspiracy theories. I do think there’s a lack of trust in government.”

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260216/nation-and-world-politics/democratic-senate-candidates-clash-on-donations-opine-on-extraterrestrial-controversy/