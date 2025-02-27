‘We want our state back’: DuPage sheriff announces he will run for governor in 2026

Prompted by what he calls “radical” changes in Illinois’ criminal justice system, DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick is skipping a potential third term as the county’s top cop and setting his sights instead on the governor’s mansion.

Mendrick, a Republican from Woodridge, announced Thursday he will run for Illinois governor in the 2026 election. He’s the first candidate to formally declare for the race.

In a phone interview Thursday, Mendrick said he’s been thinking about running for the governor for about two years, as he’s watched legislation like the state’s SAFE-T Act — which eliminated cash bail in Illinois — have what he sees as negative impacts on law and order.

“It’s been very frustrating to me to see how many people (charged with a crime) are being let go, and the judges are saying they can’t do anything about it because of the law,” he said. “I’ve been in law enforcement 29 years — it will be 30 when I end my term as sheriff — and I’ve seen a lot of changes, but nothing as radical as the last four years.”

Besides putting potentially dangerous people back on the streets, Mendrick said the law deprives defendants of opportunities to take part in his jail’s rehabilitation efforts, such as a gang tattoo removal program that’s received national acclaim.

Mendrick first announced his electoral intentions Thursday in an interview on WLS-AM’s Ray Stevens show and a Facebook post.

He took aim at Gov. JB Pritzker in the latter, accusing the two-term Democrat of imposing policies that conflict with federal law and make communities less safe.

“My family and I have decided that we want our State back,” he wrote. “We don’t like being fearful of crime that is randomly occurring now in our streets, homes and our retail stores due to soft on crime legislation. We don’t want to move out of Illinois like so much of our population.

“Our culture is being eliminated by senseless laws created by our current government that persecutes cops and empowers criminals,” he added. “I’m here to stop the bleed.”

Pritzker has not said whether he will run again in 2026. With a growing national profile as an outspoken opponent of President Donald Trump, his name also has been floated as a possible Democratic nominee for president in 2028.

Press secretary Alex Gough said via email Thursday that nothing has changed regarding Pritzker’s reelection plans, and declined to comment on Mendrick’s announcement.

Mendrick acknowledges that running for governor is a costly proposition, especially if he ultimately faces off with a self-funded billionaire like Pritzker. Even so, he said he didn’t make much effort to contact Republican leadership to line up support and fundraising before Thursday.

“I think my message is strong enough that it will draw support,” he said, adding that he’s already been inundated with calls and messages from people offering support.

“It’s overwhelming, but overwhelming in a good way.”

DuPage GOP leaders said they’re excited about Mendrick’s campaign and optimistic about its prospects.

“It will be exciting to have one of our own from DuPage County on the top of the ticket,” said Kevin Coyne, chair of the DuPage County Republicans.

“Crime is a top concern for Illinois voters, and no one can speak to that better than Sheriff Mendrick,” he added. “I think he has the ability to make it a competitive race.”

Jim Zay, a longtime DuPage County Board member and former chairman of the DuPage GOP, said the decision to run for governor is something that Mendrick is “not taking lightly.”

“I know Jim and many of us have been frustrated with the direction of Illinois for a while,” said Zay, a Carol Stream Republican. “He felt strongly enough with his views that he can make a difference and change the direction in which the state’s going.”

With his planned exit from the sheriff’s office next year, Mendrick said he will support Undersheriff Eddie Moore as his successor.

According to an online bio, Moore joined the sheriff’s office in 1995 as a correctional deputy and since has served in roles including patrol deputy, detective and sergeant. He was appointed chief of the Administrative Bureau in 2018 and undersheriff in 2020.

“He has no equal in a race for DuPage County Sheriff,” Mendrick wrote on Facebook.

• Daily Herald staff writer Robert Sanchez contributed to this report

