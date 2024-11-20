Our community commitment

At Shaw Local, we strive to ensure accurate, truthful and unbiased election coverage on all of our platforms. Our goal is to provide you with the information you need to have a clear understanding of political candidates and where they stand on relevant issues. We strive for fairness and accuracy in our reporting. We do not allow our journalists to cover topics or candidates in which they may have a conflict of interest.

If you have questions for candidates or want to know more about a particular issue, please contact us.

———————————

How we work to be fair

We know political stories can seem biased or maybe even annoying after awhile. At Shaw Local we are constantly looking at our election coverage to eliminate potential bias in our reporting on all of our platforms.