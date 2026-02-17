2026 Election Questionnaire: Margaret O’Connell, Illinois Appellate Court

Name: Margaret O’Connell

What office are you seeking: Appellate Court, Third District

What is your political party? Democrat

What is your current age? 61

Occupation and employer: Circuit Court Judge, State of Illinois

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I was elected to serve as a Circuit Court Judge in DuPage County in 2020.

City: Lisle

Campaign website: www.judgeoconnell.com

Education: Providence Catholic High School

B.S., Bradley University

J.D., John Marshall Law School

Community involvement: I am a member of: the DuPage County Bar Association, the Will County Bar Association, The Women’s Bar Association of Illinois, the Illinois State Bar Association, the DuPage Association of Women Lawyer’s and the Will County Women’s Bar Association. I also serve on the Family council for the DuPage County Care Center. I am also a member of the DuPage County Democratic organization, the Democratic Women of DuPage County, and the Illinois Democratic Women of Will County.

Marital status/Immediate family: None

What professional experiences best prepare you for the appellate bench?

I have been a lawyer for over 30 years and have been practicing appellate law since law school. I have written and argued dozens of cases in the Illinois Appellate Court and Illinois Supreme Court. I also have extensive experience briefing and arguing cases in the Federal District Court and the Federal Court of Appeals. I also co authored the State of Illinois Brief defending the constitutionality of the Illinois Sexually Violent Persons Act before the United States Supreme Court. Lastly, I drafted the Financial Exploitation of the Elderly statute while serving as an Senior Assistant General.

How will you ensure fairness and impartiality in your decisions?

I will listen to the cases brought before without prejudice or bias. I believe that all parties should be heard and treated with dignity and respect. My rulings with adhere strictly to the law and precedent of the Court.

How would you describe your judicial philosophy?

I believe that all litigants should have access to the courts and the tools to be heard. An individuals issue/case must be heard by an impartial Judge or jury. The decision reached by the trier of fact must adhere to prior legal precedent and align with the facts/evidence that was presented. It is important the litigants have confidence in our justice system and the decisions that are reached by the courts.

What is the proper role of an appellate judge in Illinois?

The Appellate court is a critical checks and balance of the trial courts, ensuring that the trial courts decision is consistent with the administration of justice. The Appellate court shall review the trial court decision to ensure accuracy and procedural correctness. The Appellate court shall not re-try the case but shall only correct legal errors.

How will you manage caseloads and reduce backlog?

By adhering to the briefing schedule set by the court, attending oral arguments and drafting decisions in a timely manner.

What is your approach to writing clear, accessible opinions?

I think that the Court’s statement of facts is the most integral part of the decision. It sets out the facts and the legal issues. Opinions must be written clearly and identify each issue as the opinions is written. Furthermore, opinions should be readily available on line.

What is your opinion on the SAFE-T Act?

I believe that the Safe-T Act has accomplished its primary goal. We have seen a reduction in Defendants being detained after their initial arrest. Specific issues that have occurred have been addressed by the Courts. It is still a work in progress for the court system

Do you believe the role of the courts is changing in any way?

I think that there is always pressure to balance the needs for consistent legal application to our contemporary society. It is important the the Court maintain stability while adapting to ever changing societal values.