2026 Election Questionnaire: Andy Williams Jr, Illinois Attorney General

Name: Andy Williams Jr.

What office are you seeking: Attorney General

What is your political party? Republican

What is your current age? 53

Occupation and employer: Minister AWJ Ministries

What offices, if any, have you previously held? N/A

City: Darien

Campaign website: www.andyforag.us

Education: Associates Degree, Bachelors Degree, Blackstone School of Law, “Autodidactic” I have acquired extensive knowledge and skills through self-study and lived experience.

Community involvement: RISE TP USA, National Coalition for Prisoner Voting Rights, Revolutionary Republicans, Legal Worker National Lawyers Guild, National Conference of Black Lawyers, National Police Accountability Project, Jailhouse Lawyers Initiative

Marital status/Immediate family: Married with 5 children, three grandchildren

What are your top priorities for the Attorney General’s office?

All my priorities are listed in the Illinois Constitution.

Accountability in Government by restoring and enforcing law and order

Protect Family and Parental Rights

Protect the rights of the current and formerly incarcerated

Protect Religious and Birthright Freedom

Enforce Victims Rights

How will you address consumer protection issues, including scams and price-gouging?

I have lived experience with this. I will ensure that manufacturers are held accountable by repaying consumers for deceptive practices. I will make sure our office does town hall/teach-ins in the community so the people know when they are being taken advantage of and how our office will be their advocate.

Should the SAFE-T-ACT be tweaked, rewritten completely, or is it fine as is?

The SAFE-T-ACT needs to be tweaked. Many parts of the SAFE-T-ACT are unconstitutional and should have been repealed.

What is your approach to prosecuting public corruption in Illinois?

The Illinois Constitution (Article XIII, Section 4)abolished sovereign immunity; font-family: “Google Sans”, Roboto, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; letter-spacing: normal;“>, stating it’s gone “Except as the General Assembly may provide by law” The elected officials who violate their oaths will face a civil death, meaning they will be held accountable and will lose their titles. I have had to endure judicial and prosecutorial misconduct so I am familiar with it and what it looks like. No more turning a blind eye. I will restore Law and Order.

How should Illinois address organized retail crime?

One of the ways is to utilize the Opportunity Zones which are an economic development tool created by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that provide tax benefits to investors who invest unrealized capital gains into designated, economically distressed communities through a Qualified Opportunity Fund (QOF).

The primary goal is to spur long-term private investment and job creation in low-income areas that lack capital where investors can access several tax benefits. We will ensure that any mental health or addictions that may be the some of the reasons for organized retail theft is addressed. Others will be held accountable in accordance with Article 1, Section 11 of the Illinois Constitution. We will do workshops with business on how to better equip themselves for prevention and how to ensure their safety.

How will you work with local law enforcement on violent crime issues?

One of the ways is to focus on prevention, intervention, and redemption. We need to be smart on crime and get to the root cause which may be a number of reasons. We have over criminalized way too many things which has led to some of the violent crime. If we instill peace officers who are engaged in the community and use deterrent methods and tools, we will reduce violent crime. Other cities have models we can replicate. I will support law enforcement with the level of expertise that has worked in the past.

Do you think the federal government should be allowed to activate the National Guard to combat crime in Illinois?

There will be no need if I am elected Attorney General. However, right now, Chicago needs some help. I would invite the National Guard to sit down with some of the violence prevention groups so the people can work together on a solution. More of this and that, as opposed to this or that.

Who are your top five donors? How do you ensure their influence doesn’t compromise your independence?

Currently I am self funding my campaign. As donors come in, they will be informed of the roles and duties of the Attorney General. I am influenced by the people that I am an advocate for based on my job description. There is no compromising with me as we have seen what happens in Illinois when candidates are influenced. We are living in the fruit and harvest of compromise in Illinois. The “we the People” are suffering and are the mercy of our public servants.