Festival 56 launches summer theatre camp for young actors

Learning Stage, in cooperation with Festival 56, is offering an intensive summer theatre camp designed to give young actors ages 8-14 professional training and performance experience.

Learning Stage, in cooperation with Festival 56, is offering an intensive summer theatre camp designed to give young actors ages 8-14 professional training and performance experience.

Camp 56 runs weekdays from July 13-25 at St. Matthews Lutheran Church. Campers will develop acting, singing, movement and dancing skills while working alongside industry professionals assembled from across the country.

Over the month-long program, participants will experience all aspects of professional theatre, including auditioning, improvisation, design, makeup, prop making, technical theatre, management and musical theatre. Campers will be cast in and rehearse with Festival 56 company members, gaining behind-the-scenes experience through professional dress and technical rehearsals.

“This summer opportunity allows campers the chance to gain a better understanding of a career in theatre as they meet and interact with seasoned professional artists,” according to the camp description.

The culmination of the camp experience is an onstage appearance as part of the chorus ensemble in five to ten performances of Festival 56’s production of “Anastasia,” running July 31-Aug. 8.

Early registrants may participate in an optional “Front of House” workshop in early June, which provides training in ushering and greeting. Participants receive free show admittance.

Camp fee is $150 per child. Need-based scholarships and family discounts are available. Registration forms are available online at www.festival56.com under the education tab, or can be picked up at the theater. Completed forms and fees should be mailed to Festival 56 Box Office, 316 S. Main St., Princeton, IL 61356, or scanned and emailed to aharper@Festival56.com. Online registration is also available through the ticketing site at www.festival56.com; service fees apply. Registration deadline is June 30, 2026.

Camp 56 is supported by the Illinois Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Sun Foundation’s Community Arts Access Regranting Program, the Princeton Closet, Bob Glaser, St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church and Monical’s Pizza.

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