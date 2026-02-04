2026 Election Questionnaire: Julie Berkowicz, Illinois State Senate, District 21

Name: Julie Berkowicz

What office are you seeking: Illinois State Senate 21st Legislative District

What is your political party?

What is your current age? 64

Occupation and employer: Will County Board and Forest Preserve Commissioner

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Will County Board member

Will County Forest Preserve Commissioner

Wheatland Township Precinct Committeeman

Knoch Knolls Homeowners Association Vice President

City: Naperville IL

Campaign website: julieberkowicz.net

Education: National Association of Counties Leadership Program

Community involvement: Naperville Rotary, Naperville Woman’s Club, Intergenerational Diverse Lion’s Club, Naperville Newcomers and Neighbors Club.

Board member at Riverwalk Adult Day Services

Director of Community Engagement for OPUS Chamber Music non-profit organization

Volunteer at Hesed House

Marital status/Immediate family: Married to Walter, we have 3 grown children.

What are your top three priorities for this district in Springfield?

1. Affordability: To address cost of living, and excessive taxation for families and businesses.

2. Public Safety: Address public safety concerns and the impact of the Safety Act.

3. Housing: Make housing affordable for every resident.

How will you support economic growth and development in your district?

As a member of the Will County and DuPage County Farm Bureau, I am actively engaged in the agricultural community and will continue to support efforts to grow and preserve these businesses. While serving on the Will County Board, I have opposed tax increases and creation of new taxes. These rising costs impact the growth of businesses and have a negative impact on affordability for taxpayers and families. Holding down taxes will make life more affordable for residents and businesses.

Do you support term limits for state senators, and if so, what limits?

Term limits is a subject to consider but must be examined carefully. A period of time needs to be allowed for a legislator to learn the process and become familiar with the needs of their constituents. Good policy can also take time to bring forward. If new officials were elected every 2 - 4 years, it could create a leadership vacuum or make it difficult to enact effective, beneficial legislation.

How will you address the state’s long-term pension obligations?

Illinois is many billions of dollars in pension debt. It does not move Illinois in the right direction to continuously underfund the pension liabilities. I propose the State fund the amount, as determined by actuaries, each year going forward. This would take priority over discretionary spending proposed in Springfield. This also includes annually reporting on the risks and returns of the existing situation, disclosing to the public the potential economic stress that would occur in a downturn.

How will you address property taxes and school funding reform?

I believe that property taxes need to be reclassified. These tax levies should put the equity of your home at risk. The government should not be able to seize your property. Your home is more than just your personal equity. Seniors having lived in their home for 30 years or more should not be forced to pay school district taxes. Many seniors are struggling to keep their homes because of the burden of taxes, the largest often being the school district levy. Social security benefits do not increase enough to cover increasing tax levies and legislators need to recognize this.

What is your stance on the SAFE-T Act? What changes, if any, would you support?

The SAFE-T Act has created challenges for law enforcement and County government. Legislators need to meet with law enforcement officials and County officials to address the serious issues with this legislation. Repeat offenders and violent offenders are released back onto the street and innocent victims suffer the consequences. Revenue that the County received from cash bail helped to pay the expenses. The SAFE-T Act eliminates cash bail and creates financial difficulties. These costs are passed on to the taxpayers, who cannot afford to pay more. Residents and businesses do not feel safer with the SAFE-T Act.

What legislation would you propose to address crime and public safety in your district?

Illinois does not necessarily need more legislation, particularly when the mandates are unfunded. Law enforcement departments in Illinois provide their members with training and resources to serve and protect. Springfield needs to recognize that Law Enforcement and County government knows best what they need to do their job. The SAFE-T Act must be brought back to the table to address the issues that it creates. That will provide officials and law enforcement the authority they need to make our neighborhoods safe again.

What is your stance on reproductive rights in Illinois?

I am pro-life. Life begins at conception. Unfortunately, in Illinois, abortion is one of the Democrat party’s top priorities. As the majority party in Illinois, the Democrat party has passed legislation that increases the rate of clinical, medical pill, and telehealth abortions. These policies encourage women from other states to come to Illinois for taxpayer funded abortions. Illinois government also actively funds Planned Parenthood and in December 2025, HFS (Health & Family Services) awarded Planned Parenthood an additional $4 million taxpayer dollars. The Illinois taxpayer SHOULD NOT PAY for abortion services. Taxpayer dollars should NEVER be spent on abortion.

What is your opinion of the TRUST Act (sanctuary state protections)?

I do not support sanctuary‑state policies. The United States has a federal immigration process that requires individuals to enter legally and lawfully. Sanctuary policies defy federal law and place additional burdens on residents, taxpayers, and businesses. Cities and states with these policies often experience higher crime rates, creating public‑safety concerns. Economically, many Americans face unemployment or underemployment due to increased competition for jobs, and graduates often struggle to find opportunities. Families and communities are also feeling financial strain from these policies. Public‑health and safety issues are rising as county clinics cannot identify or reach portions of the population who may carry serious infectious diseases. With the influx of undocumented individuals, county tuberculosis clinics are seeing more TB cases and other potentially fatal diseases. Most residents are not even aware of these growing health risks.

Should the state expand Medicaid funding?

Medicaid funding should not be expanded. With the recent exposure of alleged widespread fraud and abuse in the Medicaid system, a thorough and complete forensic investigation should be performed on the existing program in Illinois. Illinois needs to provide this assurance that the existing Medicaid program is accountable to the taxpayers before contemplating expanding the program.

Should local governments have more authority over solar farm development in their communities?

Springfield must return authority to local governments when it comes to ordinances, zoning, and permitting. State legislators have stripped counties of the ability to preserve agricultural land and protect farming families. Solar power is an industrial use, yet this industry is allowed to develop on land zoned for agriculture, while all other industries must follow zoning ordinances. As a result of this loss of local authority, Will County has become one of the top counties in the country losing rich farmland to solar facilities.

There are no recycling policies or facilities to handle debris from solar installations, meaning the waste ends up in local landfills—many of which are already nearing capacity and placing additional burdens on taxpayers. Once land is stripped for solar‑panel installation, it can never be farmed again. We cannot create new rich farmland; as responsible stewards of the earth, we must respect and protect the land we have.

Should Illinois expand use of nuclear energy, including facilities like the Byron plant? What’s your vision for the state’s energy mix?

Illinois is the energy hub of the region. We may take for granted the energy that is generated by local nuclear plants. With current technology and processes, nuclear is efficient, clean, and cost effective for Illinois. To meet current and future demand, nuclear energy should be expanded. I also support solar and wind power, but good energy policy recognizes that they are intermittent energy sources and do not provide a steady, consistent power supply, 24 hours a day, like nuclear power does.

What role should the state play in housing affordability?

Housing affordability is not a single issue. It is impacted by the value of land, the cost of development, interest rates, property‑tax burdens, and other contributing factors. These same pressures affect both rental prices and homeownership. State legislators must reduce the number of unfunded mandates placed on developers and local governments, as these mandates drive up the cost of housing. All levels of government need to recognize that the laws, regulations, and taxes they impose on residents and businesses directly impact affordability.

At the local level, many municipalities more often approve high‑end, upper‑priced developments rather than family‑friendly, lower‑cost options. This limited supply of moderately priced homes pushes prices even higher. Most of these decisions are made by elected officials, which makes it more important than ever for residents to understand the impact of their government and individuals seeking office. I believe that when residents understand how government and policy impact them, they become empowered to advocate for their families and their communities. I support creating more moderately priced communities.

How should the state balance water rights between communities and industry, particularly regarding data centers?

Data centers should be required to create their own energy supply, so they are not drawing electricity from the grid. A full analysis of the local water supply must be completed before any permit is issued. Every effort should be made to prevent additional costs to the community, especially since many residents are already struggling with high water bills. Several large suburban communities in Will County are transitioning to Lake Michigan water because local aquifers are running low. Increased demand from industry and data centers can place even greater strain on these limited water resources, creating significant financial burdens for the community.

To what level should the state fund a new stadium for the Chicago Bears?

The state should not fund a new stadium for the Chicago Bears. The taxpayers in Illinois cannot afford to assist an organization that is reported to be valued in excess of $8 Billion. (See earlier statements regarding funding pensions). There may be justification for modest improvements to infrastructure (roads, etc.) as would occur for normal development demands.

Should the state regulate the use of AI in the classroom? To what extent?

AI should be regulated in the classroom. As with any technology advancement, its use must be carefully implemented. One of the most important parts of an education are the lessons and mentorship that the student receives from the teacher. The teacher’s role has been one of the most important in our education system; it shouldn’t be diminished by AI.

Who are your top donors? How often do you speak with them?

My top donors are friends, neighbors, and constituents, and I am proud of that. I have been elected three times to serve as a Will County Board Member and Forest Preserve Commissioner. Those victories came from my own hard work, a strong record of fighting for the people of Illinois, and the trust voters placed in me.

I have also been fortunate to receive genuine grassroots support from community members who believe in my commitment to public service. I speak with constituents every day, and they know they can reach out to me with their concerns or questions. As a State Senator, I will bring the same ethical values, respect for others, and dedication to serving the people of Illinois—not special interests—to my work in Springfield